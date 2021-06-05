Apostolic Faith Mission of Zimbabwe (AFM of Zimbabwe) is the name of a faction that split from Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe after Reverend Cossam Chiangwa refused to accept a court ruling on the church leadership crisis.

Background

Before renaming his faction AFM in Zimbabwe, Cossam Chiangwa had been embroiled in a fight over control of AFM in Zimbabwe.

Former president Reverend Aspher Madziyire and his successor Reverend Amon Madawo attempted to amend the AFM Constitution.

Chiangwa’s side rejected the amendments resulting in squabbles that saw some physically fighting on church premises.

In an endeavour to resolve the crisis, Madawo’s side approached the High Court where they were declared the legitimate leaders of the church.

Chiangwa’s side appealed the judgment at the Supreme Court which upheld the High Court ruling. The Supreme Court ordered Chiangwa's faction to surrender all church assets.

In response to the ruling, Chiangwa and his secretary-general Nathan Nhira named their faction the AFM of Zimbabwe.

In announcing the formation of AFM of Zimbabwe, Chiangwa urged his followers to not move out of church buildings nor surrender any assets. He also encouraged his followers in church buildings to start looking for alternative places of worship and accommodation. Chiangwa's statement reads:

Do not panic, as usual, your leadership is in full control, do not move out of church buildings, nor surrender any assets prematurely._ _It is however prudent and encouraged that those in church buildings and mission house should urgently start looking for alternative places of worship and accommodation._ _We are not abandoning the ship, stay put, we moving on, do not be shaken, we on the move, united we stand as we gladly move forward._ _We are re-constituting ourselves. We still part of AFM International and hence we can still use the logo again until AFM International excludes us from its affiliate membership, then we will design an appropriate logo and move on to establish our own International forum._

