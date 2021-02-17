In February 2021 he joined the cast of M-Net’s ''Legacy'', taking on the role of Charlie, Felicity’s long-lost son who has unexpectedly returned to town . His character, Charlie was raised by his father, James, in the United Kingdom since he was five years old .<ref name="J">[https://justnje.com/aj-cullinan-joins-the-cast-of-legacy-as-charlie/AJ Cullinan joins the cast of Legacy as Charlie], ''Just Nje'', Published: February 9, 2021, Retrieved: February 17, 2021</ref>

In 2019, he joined ''Grassroots'' as Richard Micheals.<ref name="Y">[https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_EooeAw-Kjs AJ Cullinan Hypes up Big Expectations For Grassroots - Exclusive | 1 Magic], ''YouTube'', Published: July 19, 2019, Retrieved: February 17, 2021</ref>

AJ Cullinan is a South African actor and DJ.

Background

AJ Cullinan hails from Johannesburg.[1]

Career

Music

AJ Cullinan is part of a multi-faceted collective named Chaf Kozy, who help run Cerebral, one of Joburg’s biggest art, fashion and music events.[1]

Acting

Grassroots

Legacy

