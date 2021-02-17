Difference between revisions of "AJ Cullinan"
Revision as of 07:07, 17 February 2021
AJ Cullinan is a South African actor and DJ.
Background
AJ Cullinan hails from Johannesburg.[1]
Career
Music
AJ Cullinan is part of a multi-faceted collective named Chaf Kozy, who help run Cerebral, one of Joburg’s biggest art, fashion and music events.[1]
Acting
- Grassroots
In 2019, he joined Grassroots as Richard Micheals.[2]
- Legacy
In February 2021 he joined the cast of M-Net’s Legacy, taking on the role of Charlie, Felicity’s long-lost son who has unexpectedly returned to town. His character, Charlie was raised by his father, James, in the United Kingdom since he was five years old.[3]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Darnelle Thompson, Aj Cullinan // The Art of Blending Sound, Bubblegum Club, Published: 2019, Retrieved: February 17, 2021
- ↑ AJ Cullinan Hypes up Big Expectations For Grassroots - Exclusive | 1 Magic, YouTube, Published: July 19, 2019, Retrieved: February 17, 2021
- ↑ Cullinan joins the cast of Legacy as Charlie, Just Nje, Published: February 9, 2021, Retrieved: February 17, 2021