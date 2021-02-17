Pindula

[[File:AJ Cullinan.jpg|thumb|AJ Cullinan]]'''AJ Cullinan''' is a South African actor and DJ.
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
AJ Cullinan is a South African actor and DJ.
AJ Cullinan.jpg
 
AJ Cullinan

AJ Cullinan is a South African actor and DJ.

Background

AJ Cullinan hails from Johannesburg.[1]

Career

Music

AJ Cullinan is part of a multi-faceted collective named Chaf Kozy, who help run Cerebral, one of Joburg’s biggest art, fashion and music events.[1]

Acting

  • Grassroots

In 2019, he joined Grassroots as Richard Micheals.[2]


  • Legacy

In February 2021 he joined the cast of M-Net’s Legacy, taking on the role of Charlie, Felicity’s long-lost son who has unexpectedly returned to town. His character, Charlie was raised by his father, James, in the United Kingdom since he was five years old.[3]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Darnelle Thompson, Aj Cullinan // The Art of Blending Sound, Bubblegum Club, Published: 2019, Retrieved: February 17, 2021
  2. AJ Cullinan Hypes up Big Expectations For Grassroots - Exclusive | 1 Magic, YouTube, Published: July 19, 2019, Retrieved: February 17, 2021
  3. Cullinan joins the cast of Legacy as Charlie, Just Nje, Published: February 9, 2021, Retrieved: February 17, 2021
