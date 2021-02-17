AJ Cullinan

AJ Cullinan is a South African actor and DJ.

Background

AJ Cullinan hails from Johannesburg.[1]

Career

Music

AJ Cullinan is part of a multi-faceted collective named Chaf Kozy, who help run Cerebral, one of Joburg’s biggest art, fashion and music events.[1]

Acting

Grassroots

In 2019, he joined Grassroots as Richard Micheals.[2]





Legacy

In February 2021 he joined the cast of M-Net’s Legacy, taking on the role of Charlie, Felicity’s long-lost son who has unexpectedly returned to town. His character, Charlie was raised by his father, James, in the United Kingdom since he was five years old.[3]