Difference between revisions of "AJ Cullinan"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|Line 30:
|Line 30:
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= AJ Cullinan, AJ Cullinan Legacy, AJ Cullinan Grassroots, AJ Cullinan Chaf Kozy, Charlie Legacy real name
|keywords= AJ Cullinan, AJ Cullinan Legacy, AJ Cullinan Grassroots, AJ Cullinan Chaf Kozy, Charlie Legacy real name
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|image= AJ Cullinan.jpg
|image= AJ Cullinan.jpg
|image_alt=
|image_alt=
Latest revision as of 07:28, 17 February 2021
AJ Cullinan is a South African actor and DJ.
Background
AJ Cullinan hails from Johannesburg.[1]
Career
Music
AJ Cullinan is part of a multi-faceted collective named Chaf Kozy, who help run Cerebral, one of Joburg’s biggest art, fashion and music events.[1]
Acting
- Grassroots
In 2019, he joined Grassroots as Richard Micheals.[2]
- Legacy
In February 2021 he joined the cast of M-Net’s Legacy, taking on the role of Charlie, Felicity’s long-lost son who has unexpectedly returned to town. His character, Charlie was raised by his father, James, in the United Kingdom since he was five years old.[3]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Darnelle Thompson, Aj Cullinan // The Art of Blending Sound, Bubblegum Club, Published: 2019, Retrieved: February 17, 2021
- ↑ AJ Cullinan Hypes up Big Expectations For Grassroots - Exclusive | 1 Magic, YouTube, Published: July 19, 2019, Retrieved: February 17, 2021
- ↑ Cullinan joins the cast of Legacy as Charlie, Just Nje, Published: February 9, 2021, Retrieved: February 17, 2021