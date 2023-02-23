A story was published quoting a letter the Tembe family wrote to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in '''2022''' alleging that '''AKA''' killed Anele. She reportedly died after jumping off the Pepperclub Hotel balcony in Cape Town, where they were staying. The Tembe family believe the rapper pushed or threw her from the balcony of the hotel room. The Tembes also believe that Forbes did not attend to Anele, who was alive for 20 minutes after she hit the ground, but instead cleaned the hotel room of blood and then allegedly went on to party with his friends. <ref name=" AKA’s family blue-ticks tycoon Moses Tembe as tension simmers"> [https://sundayworld.co.za/news/akas-family-blue-ticks-tycoon-moses-tembe-as-tension-simmers/ AKA’s family blue-ticks tycoon Moses Tembe as tension simmers], Sunday World, Published: 19 February 2023, Retrieved: 23 February 2023''</ref>

AKA (Kiernan Jarryd Forbes) was a South African rapper, singer, songwriter, entrepreneur and record producer.

Personal Details

Death: On 10 February 2023, AKA was shot outside a restaurant in Durban, South Africa. He was alongside a friend, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

Forbes was laid to rest in a private ceremony.

By the end of February, police had yet to arrest any suspect in connection with the murders. [1]

AKA’s family ignored his deceased fiancée’s father Moses Tembe’s request to attend the award-winning muso’s funeral amid mounting tensions between the two families. AKA, who was dating Nadia Nakai after breaking up with media personality Bonang Matheba and the mother of his child DJ Zinhle, was shot and killed outside Wish restaurant in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. Moses Tembe, was the father of AKA’s late fiancée Anele “Nellie” Tembe.

A story was published quoting a letter the Tembe family wrote to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in 2022 alleging that AKA killed Anele. She reportedly died after jumping off the Pepperclub Hotel balcony in Cape Town, where they were staying. The Tembe family believe the rapper pushed or threw her from the balcony of the hotel room. The Tembes also believe that Forbes did not attend to Anele, who was alive for 20 minutes after she hit the ground, but instead cleaned the hotel room of blood and then allegedly went on to party with his friends. [2]

