Difference between revisions of "AU Agenda 2063"

Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want

Adopted for the 50th anniversary, at a meeting in Addis Ababa in January 2015, The African Union: Heads of State and Government take note of aspirations and determination of the African people expressed above (in the document), reiterate our full appreciation and commitment to these aspirations.

Aspiration 1: A prosperous Africa based on inclusive growth and sustainable development



We are determined to eradicate poverty in one generation and build shared prosperity through social and economic transformation of the continent.

Aspiration 2: An integrated continent, politically united and based on the ideals of Pan-Africanism and the vision of Africa’s Renaissance



Since 1963, the quest for African Unity has been inspired by the spirit of Pan Africanism, focusing on liberation, and political and economic independence. It is motivated by development based on self-reliance and self-determination of African people, with democratic and people-centred governance.

Aspiration 3: An Africa of good governance, democracy, respect for human rights, justice and the rule of law



Africa shall have a universal culture of good governance, democratic values, gender equality, and respect for human rights, justice and the rule of law.

Aspiration 4: A peaceful and secure Africa



Mechanisms for peaceful prevention and resolution of conflicts will be functional at all levels. As a first step, dialogue-centred conflict prevention and resolution will be actively promoted in such a way that by 2020 all guns will be silent. A culture of peace and tolerance shall be nurtured in Africa’s children and youth through peace education.

Aspiration 5: An Africa with a strong cultural identity, common heritage, shared values and ethics



Pan-Africanism and the common history, destiny, identity, heritage, respect for religious diversity and consciousness of African people’s and her diaspora’s will be entrenched.

Aspiration 6: An Africa, whose development is people-driven, relying on the potential of African people, especially its women and youth, and caring for children.



All the citizens of Africa will be actively involved in decision making in all aspects. Africa shall be an inclusive continent where no child, woman or man will be left behind or excluded, on the basis of gender, political affiliation, religion, ethnic affiliation, locality, age or other factors.

Aspiration 7: Africa as a strong, united, resilient and influential global player and partner.



Africa shall be a strong, united, resilient, peaceful and influential global player and partner with a significant role in world affairs. We affirm the importance of African unity and solidarity in the face of continued external interference including, attempts to divide the continent and undue pressures and sanctions on some countries.

