AWA KHIWE is the stage name of Zimbabwean Zim Hip Hop artist, the rapper Awakhiwe Sibanda. AWA is one of the most popular female Hip Hip artists in Zimbabwe. She's won awards in the Zim Hip Hop Awards. AWA is based in Makokoba, Bulawayo.

AWA's stage name stands for Africa Women Arise.

AWA has performed at Shoko Festival.

Background

She grew up in a number of townships in Bulawayo namely Nguboyenja, Makokoba and Pelandaba. AWA says growing up, she lived in a house where violence was the answer to everything. She however says her family is really religious and associate Hip Hop with drugs and social deviance.

Music Career

AWA started in music at a home studio in Makokoba called Makokoba Township Records (MTR). Most of AWA's songs are in Ndebele, with a few lyrics in English.

In 2015, AWA had a documentary done by Vice Media's Noisey who interviewed and followed her through her first performance at Shoko Festival.

In September 2016 she was featured in a BBC article. During the period, she performed in the UK as part of Voices of the Revolution, a collective of 15 female musicians from 10 countries including Egypt, Brazil and Venezuela.[1]

Education

Awa Khiwe is studied social work at the University of South Africa.

Awards

In 2015, AWA was nominated for Best Underground Hip Hop artist at the Zim Hip Hop Awards

In 2016, AWA won Best female Hip Hop artists at the Zim Hip Hop Awards

Arrest

She was arrested for participating in a ThisFlag Movement protest at Makokoba in July 2016.[2] Speaking to Nehanda Radio about the arrest she said,

I was arrested for being present at a #ThisFlag anti-government protest at Makokoba. It was a terrifying experience honestly especially after what happened to Journalist/Activist Itai Dzamara but luckily I was released the very same day.

Personal Life

In April 2022 AWA KHIWE announced that she would become a second wife in a polygamous marriage. She later expressed that she had no problems with polygamy:

"Turns out I’m gonna be a second wife soon🥰❤️First wife approved, so yeah🙌🏾"[4]

"I hate how Polygamy has been painted in a bad way as if it never works out. Some people have had bad experiences because they forced women to accept it. The Sister wife asked me to join her, she had her reasons. I considered it and we all decided to settle together❤️"[5]

Videos

Zimbabwe's Rap Queen: Noisey Raps







Bulawayo Hiphop artists AwA Khiwe and Cal Vin in Studio





