Difference between revisions of "A History of Zimbabwean Elections"

==1996==
+
The elections were contested by the incumbent President [[Robert Mugabe]], Zimbabwe Rhodesia-era Prime Minister [[Abel Muzorewa]], and Zanu-Ndonga leader [[Ndabaningi Sithole]]. Mugabe won, claiming over 90% of the vote, though there was just a 32.3% turnout, largely as a result of Sithole and Muzorewa withdrawing their candidacies shortly before the election (though their names remained on the ballot).
 +
 
 +
{| class="wikitable"
 +
|+ 16-17 March 1996 Presidential Election
 +
|-
 +
| '''Registered Voters''' || 4 822 289
 +
|-
 +
| '''Total Votes (Voter Turnout)''' || 1 557 558 (32.3%)
 +
|-
 +
| '''Invalid/Blank Votes''' || 43 497
 +
|-
 +
| '''Total Valid Votes''' || 1 514 061
 +
|}
 +
 
 +
{| class="wikitable"
 +
|+ Results
 +
|-
 +
! Candidate (Party) !! Number of Votes !! % of Votes
 +
|-
 +
| '''Robert Mugabe (Zanu-PF)''' || 1 404 501 || 92.76%
 +
|-
 +
| '''Abel Muzorewa (UP)''' || 72 600 || 4.80%
 +
|-
 +
| '''Ndabaningi Sithole (ZANU-Ndonga)''' || 36 960 || 2.44%
 +
|}
 +
 +
Sithole and Muzorewa withdrew during the week prior to balloting but their names remained on the ballot and both garnered votes.
  
 
===Irregularities===
 
* Sithole
 
+
Ndabaningi Sithole was under virtual house arrest on charges of attempting to assassinate Mugabe so he withdrew claiming that ZANU-PF was undermining his authority.
 
  
 
{{#ev:youtube| https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V-5QMxoUvZU|||REVEREND NDABANINGI SITHOLE INTERVIEW|frame|}}<br /><br />
Line 890: Line 915:
  
 
* Margaret Dongo
 
* Margaret Dongo
+
There were allegations that the voters’ register was littered with inaccuracies, ghost voters and dead people whose names had not been deleted. It was such non-existent voters that the opposition believed were used to rig elections in areas where Zanu-PF would have been defeated. [[Margaret Dongo]], in '''1995''', successfully contested the election out-come in Harare South constituency on the basis that the voters’ role was in shambles. The fact that she won her case in the High Court made a lot of people believe that the state of the voters’ roll made it liable to abuse by the ZANU-PF.
  
 
==2002==
 
==2002==

Zimbabwe has had many presidential elections which have been held in contrasting fashions since the country attained independence in 1980. Irregularities were raised over the elections and allegations of rigging, murder, rape, fraud, intimidation and violence were raised by Parties who contested in the elections.

See Elections.
See Electoral System in Zimbabwe.
See Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.
See Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN).
See The Election Resource Centre.
See Political Parties Finance Act.

1980

Southern Rhodesia held general elections, in accordance with the conclusions of the Lancaster House agreement, to decide upon a government that would rule the country. Zanu-PF won making Robert Mugabe the first Prime Minister of Zimbabwe.

It was alleged that the 1980 elections, which were defining in that they marked the end of colonial rule and the dawning of political independence, were rigged.

See ZAPU and the 1980 election.

Irregularities

The late Vice President Joshua Nkomo, in his personal memoirs, The Story of My Life, believed the 1980 elections were rigged and that Zanu-PF used militias to cordon off some parts of the rural areas it believed to be potential strongholds of his political party, The Zimbabwe African People’s Union ZAPU. He points out to politically motivated violence, murder and rape perpetrated on political competitors as some of the ways Zanu-PF used to steal the 1980 election. “…the British election supervisors in an interim report had told the governor that more than half of the electorate was living in conditions where a free vote could not take place.

Nkomo claimed that Zapu was cheated out of some seats it could have won, given a fair campaign,” he noted in his personal account of the tyranny that characterised Mugabe’s rule.

Cabinet 1980

These elections resulted in the: Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980

1985

A newly independent Zimbabwe held general elections for the first time. Zanu PF under Robert Mugabe was re-elected with an increased majority.

See Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election.

Irregularities

1990

This year marked the first elections to be contested under the amended constitution of 1987, which established an elected executive presidency and abolished the Senate. Edgar Tekere, then ex-Minister of Labour and Man-Power Planning, ran against Mugabe as the candidate of the Zimbabwe Unity Movement (ZUM). He had been expelled from Zanu PF following his consistent criticism of corruption. Tekere was strongly against Mugabe’s notion of a one party state as he was quoted of saying:

“A one-party state was never one of the founding principles of ZANU-PF and experience in Africa has shown that it brought the evils of nepotism, corruption and inefficiency.”

Results

The elections were held 23 March 1990.
Presidential:

  • Registered Voters 4,799,333
  • Total Votes (Voter Turnout) 2,587,204 (53.9%)
  • Invalid/Blank Votes 146,388
  • Total Valid Votes 2,440,816
Candidate (Party) Number of Votes % of Votes
Robert Mugabe (ZANU-PF) 2,026,976 83.05%
Edgar Tekere (ZUM) 413,840 16.95%


House of Assembly:

  • Registered Voters Not Available
  • Total Votes (Voter Turnout) 2,237,846 (% N/A)
  • Invalid/Blank Votes 139,653
  • Total Valid Votes 2,098,193
Party Number of Votes % of Votes Number of Seats (120)*
Zanu-PF 1,690,071 80.54% 117
ZUM 369,031 17.59% 02
ZANU-Ndonga 19,448 0.93% 01
UANC 11,191 0.53% -
NDU 498 0.02% -
Independents 7,954 0.38% -
  • 120 seats are filled through direct election; 30 seats are reserved for appointees.
Bulawayo
Constituency Candidate Party Votes
Bulawayo North John Nkomo Zanu PF 8 581
Crispen Mwete ZUM 4 550
Turnout 13 743 38.74 %
Bulawayo South Lot Senda Zanu PF 9 661
Samson Mushore ZUM 5 405
Themba Dlodlo Independent 2 110
Zachariah Chigumira ZANU–Ndonga 830
Turnout 18 789 56.56 %
Lobengula Joshua Nkomo ZANU–PF 8 706
Maxwell Nyandoro ZUM 1 420
Stephen Chisimo UANC 205
Turnout 10,576 24.62 %
Luveve Angeline Masuku Zanu PF n/a
Full results for Luveve were not released. Turnout n/a n/a
Magwegwe Norman Zikhali Zanu PF 19 202
Robert Mutendi ZUM 3 988
Tongesai Nyandoro UANC 992
Turnout 24 769 54.95 %
Makokoba Sidney Malunga Zanu PF 11 136
Ishmael Nyakudarika ZUM 3 238
Turnout 15,090 45.80 %
Mpopoma Edson Ncube Zanu PF 13 164
Philip Hadebe ZUM 3 042
Grey Bango Independent 359
Godfrey Mpezeni UANC 287
Phineas Sithole ZANU–Ndonga 234
Turnout 17 877 38.29 %
Nkulumane Dumiso Dabengwa Zanu PF 15 494
Victor Katsolo ZUM 3 470
Caleb Nyatoti UANC 328
Turnout 20 840 61.24 %
Pelandaba Joseph Msika Zanu PF 10 902
Christopher Mariga ZUM 2 202
Turnout 13 204 36.85 %
Harare
Constituency Candidate Party Votes
Chitungwiza Witness Mangwende Zanu PF 20 217
Dominic Macheka ZUM 6 316
Munyamana Gwavhu NDU 237
Turnout 27 533 64.97 %
Dzivarasekwa William Mushonga Zanu PF 24 218
Elijah Manjeya ZUM 11 240
Moses Jiri UANC 477
Turnout 38 938 98.97 %
Glen View Necasio Mangisi Zanu PF 15 415
George Mugura ZUM 9,348
Jonias Makadzange UANC 323
Turnout 25 873 59.75 %
Highfield East Herbert Ushewokunze Zanu PF 8 292
Joseph Dendere ZUM 5 473
Jeremiah Nyamande Independent 275
Xavier Chihota NDU 64
Turnout 14,103 35.92 %
Highfield West Richard Nyandoro Zanu PF 18 676
Isaac Manyemba ZUM 10 666
William Chadzukwa UANC 3 284
Turnout 33 132 91.76 %
Kambuzuma Oliver Chidawu Zanu PF 8 740
Xebio Bosha ZUM 5 423
Frederick Mahere UANC 247
Nicholas Hatidani Independent 241
Farai Masango Independent 77
Turnout 14 728 43.67 %
Harare Central Bernard Chidzero Zanu PF 9 545
Raphael Hamadziripi ZUM 6 864
Turnout 17 120 37.31 %
Harare East Margaret Dongo Zanu PF 16 390
Morgan Changamire ZUM 9 770
Turnout 28 220 70.04 %
Harare North Tirivanhu Mudariki Zanu PF 11 967
Masipula Sithole ZUM 5 055
Turnout 18 371 56.76 %
Harare South Smith Marara Zanu PF 15 100
Davison Gomo ZUM 8 156
Noah Chifungo ZANU–Ndonga 1 203
Turnout 25 762 n/a
Harare West Don Chipango Zanu PF 15 675
Stephen Nyoka ZUM 7 323
Turnout 24 460 55.16 %
Mabvuku Irene Mugabe Zanu PF 14 107
Edyson Chiwara ZUM 5 290
Pendeka Stanlake Nyakudya UANC 342
Turnout 25 762 n/a
Manyame Joel Mupfudza Zanu PF 14 298
Conrad Mukosera ZUM 5 644
Turnout 21 320 45.95 %
Mbare East Tony Gara Zanu PF 12 522
Biston David ZUM 4 420
Tawinei Chitongo NDU 197
Turnout 17 880 51.76 %
Mbare West Ephraim Masawi Zanu PF 8 315
Nesbert Mutengezanwa ZUM 4 415
Robert Marowa UANC 339
Turnout 13 493 37.36 %
Mufakose Patrick Marime Zanu PF 15 144
Everisto Ngwena ZUM 3 544
Edward Mazaiwana UANC 1 087
Turnout 20 308 55.17 %
St Mary's Joseph Macheka Zanu PF 18 323
Stanley Musonza ZUM 4 905
Turnout 23 228 50.94 %
Zengeza Benjamin Moyo Zanu PF 16 370
Simon Mapengo ZUM 7 646


Manicaland
Constituency Candidate Party Votes
Buhera North Nevison Nyashanu Zanu PF 20 260
Gabriel Chaiva ZUM 1 644
Turnout 22 490 69.61 %
Buhera South Kumbirai Kangai Zanu PF 22 423
Lovemore Shoniwa ZUM 1 330
Turnout 24 481 n/a
Buhera West Victoria Chitepo Zanu PF 9 988
Denny Munetsi ZUM 58
Turnout 10 386 n/a
Chimanimani Michael Mataure Zanu PF 10 687
Lucky Maringapasi ZUM 1 158
Tinarwo Mwazviwanza ZANU–Ndonga 545
Kingdom Sithole Independent 282
Turnout 13 074 39.49 %
Chipinge North Gordon Mushakavanhu ZUM 10 087
Joseph Muzite Zanu PF 7 065
Goodson Sithole ZANU–Ndonga 5 347
Turnout 24 323 52.51 %
Chipinge South Wiseman Zengeni ZANU–Ndonga 8 970
Killian Mvududu ZUM 8 721
Henry Moyana Zanu PF 3 616
Turnout 22 309 47.62 %
Makoni Central Didymus Mutasa Zanu PF 10 805
Godfrey Mandimutsira ZUM 3 644
Turnout n/a n/a
Makoni East Dexter Chavunduka Zanu PF 18 755
Winnie Mwashita ZUM 5 988
Turnout 27 102 80.37 %
Makoni South Gibson Munyero Zanu PF 9 626
Lazarus Mtungwazi ZUM 2 525
Turnout 13 499 31.80 %
Makoni West Moven Mahachi Zanu PF n/a
Turnout n/a n/a
Mutare Central Daniel Sithole ZUM 9 058
Zororo Duri Zanu PF 8 700
Clement Mhlanga ZANU–Ndonga 411
Turnout 18 842 41.71 %
Mutare North Oppah Muchinguri Zanu PF 14 165
Giles Mutsekwa ZUM 13 484
David Mabunyara ZANU–Ndonga 1 481
Turnout 30 671 72.22 %
Mutare South Lazarus Nzarayebani Zanu PF 10 520
Christopher Zimunya ZUM 3 925
Turnout 15 636 39.89 %
Mutare West Moton Malianga Zanu PF 14 806
Wilson Murwiri ZUM 4 349
Turnout 20 765 46.67 %
Mutasa Misheck Chinamasa Zanu PF 6 864
Christopher Nyamwanza ZUM 6 007
Turnout 14 234 33.89 %
Nyanga Tichaendepi Masaya Zanu PF 11 184
Sylvester Matsapa ZUM 6 025
Turnout 19 289 43.10 %
Mashonaland West
Constituency Candidate Party Votes
Chegutu Mashava Mugwagwa Zanu PF 20 420
Edward Hamadziripi Chipape ZUM 3 182
Turnout 25 301 76.18 %
Hurungwe Kenneth Marombe Zanu PF 25 818
Clement Gondo ZUM 3 635
Turnout 31 681 89.63 %
Kadoma East Edna Madzongwe Zanu PF 18 312
Leslie Mashayamombe ZUM 2 450
Turnout 33 498 95.18 %
Kadoma West Enos Chikowore Zanu PF 25 865
Luke Bosha ZUM 4 368
Turnout 31 663 73.16 %
Kariba Tongayi Nyikadzino Zanu PF 27 482
Peter Munjaranji ZUM 3 933
Turnout 33 498 76.18 %
Karoi Edgar Kwenda Zanu PF 5 432
Tommy Charewa ZUM 696
Turnout 6 483 18.10 %
Makonde Central Nathan Shamuyarira Zanu PF 23 430
Sungano Janhi Moyo ZUM 3 171
William Marumahoko UANC 674
Turnout 28 678 76.29 %
Makonde East Mudhomeni Chivende Zanu PF 27 865
Noah Bangure ZUM 4 451
Turnout 35 104 74.99 %
Makonde North Swithun Mombeshora Zanu PF 13 883
Cleopas Watama ZUM 2 125
Turnout 16 953 42.80 %
Makonde West Sean Hundermark Zanu PF 16 507
Robert Ruzivo ZUM 1 513
Turnout 19 204 45.47 %
Mhondoro Felix Muchemwa Zanu PF 10 610
Douglas Chanakira ZUM 1 488
Turnout 12 707 34.74 %
Ngezi Frederick Mugwangwavari Zanu PF 8 222
Lovemore Tapera ZUM 400
Turnout 9 036 25.41 %
Zvimba Sabina Mugabe Zanu PF 8 008
Esau Chakupe ZUM 525
Turnout 8 852 20.73 %
Mashonaland Central
Constituency Candidate Party Votes
Bindura Joice Mujuru Zanu PF 35 262
Emmanuel Magoche ZUM 4 110
Turnout 41 669 92.91 %
Centenary Border Gezi Zanu PF Unopposed
Chiweshe Chenhamo Chimutengwende Zanu PF Unopposed
Guruve Ephraim Chafesuka Zanu PF Unopposed
Mount Darwin Richard Mujana Zanu PF 22 892
Peter Sango ZUM 1 363
Olis Manyeruke Independent 570
Turnout 26 425 n/a
Mukumbura Joseph Kaparadza Zanu PF Unopposed
Shamva Donald Nyamaropa Zanu PF Unopposed


Mashonaland East
Constituency Candidate Party Votes
Chihota Ernest Chipitiri Zanu PF 10 343
Jackson Muzambi ZUM 1 088
Zacharia Nyamadzawo Independent 332
Turnout 12 599 29.47 %
Chinomora Kenneth Bute Zanu PF 13 525
Anathasio Mushimbo ZUM 1 586
Turnout 16 393 42.08 %
Goromonzi Herbert Murerwa Zanu PF 19 678
Percy Chigodora ZUM 2 967
Turnout 24 460 51.49 %
Marondera Sydney Sekeramayi Zanu PF 18 892
Sheila van Reenen ZUM 3 195
Turnout 23 479 66.20 %
Mudzi Bainos Mupezeni Zanu PF Unopposed
Murehwa North Alois Mangwende Zanu PF Unopposed
Murehwa South David Karimanzira Zanu PF Unopposed
Mutoko North Mabel Chinomona Zanu PF Unopposed
Mutoko South Richard Katsande Zanu PF 19 176
Claudius Mugambiwa Independent 933
Turnout 22 174 58.72 %
Wedza Stanlake Marwodzi Zanu PF 16 507
Joshua Siya ZUM 1 501
Turnout 19 993 50.76 %


Masvingo
Constituency Candidate Party Votes
Bikita East Gabriel Machinga Zanu PF unopposed
Bikita West Jewel Kufandada Zanu PF 10 715
Kenneth Matimba Zanu PF 3 719
Turnout 15 656 41.93 %
Chiredzi Central Henry Pote Zau PF 21 903
Leo Chanda ZUM 4 420
Turnout 29 239 68.96 %
Chiredzi South Aaron Baloyi Zanu PF unopposed
ChiredziZaka Titus Maluleke Zanu PF unopposed
Chivi North Ketina Mudamburi Zanu PF unopposed
Chivi South Paradza Mandebvu Zanu PF 18 834
Munashe Chidavashe ZUM 767
Turnout 20 368 48.95 %
Gutu East Ephraim Marwizi Zanu PF 8 865
Nelson Mawema Zanu PF 5 951
Turnout 15 367 41.91 %
Gutu North Joseph Mandaba Zanu PF 12 409
Oliver Munyaradzi Zanu PF 7 657
Turnout 21 467 59.40 %
Gutu South Shuvai Mahofa Zanu PF 18 799
Isaac Chimwanda ZUM 1 226
Turnout 20 758 60.06 %
Masvingo Central Dzikamai Mavhaire Zanu PF 26 188
Naboth Musabayana ZUM 3 905
Turnout 32 062 76.36 %
Masvingo North George Mudukuti Zanu PF unopposed
Masvingo South Eddison Zvobgo Zanu PF unopposed
Mwenezi Zephaniah Matchaba-Hove Zanu PF 22 547
Philemon Baloyi ZUM 1 105
Turnout 24 916 56.08 %
Zaka East Simbi Mubako Zanu PF 7 118
Wurayayi Chisamba Zanu PF 4 812
Isaac Gwenure ZUM 530
Turnout 13 371 n/a
Zaka West Jefta Chindanya Zanu PF 19 803
Gladman Machakata ZUM 1 205
Turnout 22 536 47.25 %


Matabeleland North
Constituency Candidate Party Votes
Binga Paul Siachimbo Zanu PF 7 358
Abraham Chiketo ZUM 2 708
Turnout 14 199 34.83 %
Bubi Micah Bhebhe Zanu PF 14 639
Michael Ndondo ZUM 2 708
Turnout 19 102 56.17 %
Hwange Crispen Sibanda Zanu PF 19 790
Elton Muchemwa ZUM 5 847
Turnout 28 340 61.97 %
Lupane Nkosembi Khumalo Zanu PF 18 379
Thomas Sililo Masuku ZUM 3 222
Turnout 23 790 50.33 %
Nkayi Welshman Mabhena Zanu PF 16 313
Rogers Ndlovu ZUM 1 182
Turnout 19 797 48.91 %
Nyamandhlovu Mark Rosenfels Zanu PF 10 462
Geoffrey Peterson ZUM 1 796
Turnout 13 204 36.49 %
Tsholotsho Amos Mkwananzi Zanu PF 19 993
Elliot Mlotshwa ZUM 1 936


Matabeleland South
Constituency Candidate Party Votes
Beitbridge Kembo Mohadi Zanu PF 16 190
Simon Ncube ZUM 2 624
Turnout 21 502 52.43 %
Bulilimamangwe North Richard Ndlovu Zanu PF 16 385
Shortie Ncube ZUM 2 172
Turnout 20 233 56.81 %
Bulilimamangwe South Simon Khaya-Moyo Zanu PF 12 151
Michael Ndawana ZUM 1 502
Turnout 15 233 45.67 %
Gwanda North Johnson Ndlovu Zanu PF 15 364
Agrippa Madlela Independent 1 524
Clement Khumalo ZUM 1 331
Turnout 19 083 55.06 %
Gwanda South Eliah Masiyane Eliah Masiyane Full results for Gwanda South were not released.
Insiza Naison Ndlovu Zanu PF 13 660
Newman Ndlela ZUM 2 560
Turnout 17 848 45.59 %
Matobo Stephen Nkomo Zanu PF 17 346
Reason Nkomazana ZUM 1 323
Turnout 21 282 58.33 %
Umzingwane Thenjiwe Lesabe Zanu PF 12 122
Hezikia Hlabangana ZUM 1 740
Aaron Ndabambi Independent 882
Turnout 15 606 35.52 %



Midlands
Constituency Candidate Party Votes
Chikomba Ernest Kadungure Zanu PF 25 929
Jesmiel Chakauya ZUM 1 589
Turnout 28 630 59.58 %
Chirumanzu Hlomayi Mangwende Zanu PF 21 468
Hoinos Machaya ZUM 1 856
Turnout 24 649 56.07 %
Gokwe East Titus Marongwe Zanu PF 19 888
Isaiah Mucheki ZUM 1 761
Turnout 22 989 67.05 %
Gokwe North Benson Mbowa Zanu PF 20 672
Patrick Manwende ZUM 2 626
Turnout 24 862 55.48 %
Gokwe South Jason Machaya Zanu PF 21 785
Nokuthula Nduka ZUM 2 511
Turnout 25 872 74.60 %
Gokwe West George Marange Zanu PF n/a
Turnout Full results for Gokwe West were not released.
Gweru Central Simon Muzenda Zanu PF 14 083
Patrick Kombayi ZUM 5 234
Bernard Kutesera UANC 285
Turnout 20 173 52.54 %
Gweru North Cyril Ndebele Zanu PF n/a
Turnout n/a Full results not released
Gweru South Ernest Tongogara Zanu PF 17 311
Bernard Gwati ZUM 4 863
Onward Manyeruke UANC 387
Turnout 23 281 55.28 %
Kwekwe Emmerson Mnangagwa Zanu PF 23 898
Sylvester Chibanda ZUM 7 094
Turnout 32 428 78.97 %
Mberengwa East Richard Hove Zanu PF 21 632
Ben Shumba ZUM 1 004
Turnout 23 355 51.27 %
Mberengwa West Ben Mataga Zanu PF 22 005
Choboro Masarira Independent 1 513
Mathias Munyenyiwa ZUM 1 242
Turnout 26 216 55.76 %
Shurugwi David Ruzive Zanu PF 25 575
Peter Musiyiwa ZUM 1 630
Turnout 28 343 63.22 %
Silobela Steven Vuma Zanu PF 14 402
Kaiza Jackson ZUM 2 479
Turnout 17 589 54.16 %
Zvishavane Tsungirirai Hungwe Zanu PF 22 438
Raphael Mudari ZUM 2 823
Turnout 26 461 58.00 %
Zhombe Peter Hewlett Zanu PF 15 912
Rodger Ross ZUM 1 083
Raphael Muroyiwa Independent 380
Turnout 18 241 53.71 %

Irregularities

It is reported that Tekere received unprecedented support for his opposition to Mugabe which led to massive election rigging by Zanu PF in order for Mugabe to win. ZUM supporters were the targets of violent attacks which resulted in five candidates being murdered. Those convicted of the attempted murder of former Gweru Mayor the late Patrick Kombayi who was shot in the lower abdomen but survived the shooting, were pardoned immediately afterwards.

1996

The elections were contested by the incumbent President Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe Rhodesia-era Prime Minister Abel Muzorewa, and Zanu-Ndonga leader Ndabaningi Sithole. Mugabe won, claiming over 90% of the vote, though there was just a 32.3% turnout, largely as a result of Sithole and Muzorewa withdrawing their candidacies shortly before the election (though their names remained on the ballot).

16-17 March 1996 Presidential Election
Registered Voters 4 822 289
Total Votes (Voter Turnout) 1 557 558 (32.3%)
Invalid/Blank Votes 43 497
Total Valid Votes 1 514 061
Results
Candidate (Party) Number of Votes % of Votes
Robert Mugabe (Zanu-PF) 1 404 501 92.76%
Abel Muzorewa (UP) 72 600 4.80%
Ndabaningi Sithole (ZANU-Ndonga) 36 960 2.44%

Sithole and Muzorewa withdrew during the week prior to balloting but their names remained on the ballot and both garnered votes.

Irregularities

  • Sithole

Ndabaningi Sithole was under virtual house arrest on charges of attempting to assassinate Mugabe so he withdrew claiming that Zanu-PF was undermining his authority.

REVEREND NDABANINGI SITHOLE INTERVIEW



Sithole was found guilty of conspiring to assassinate Mugabe in December 1997 and sentenced to two years in jail. He appealed, failed and died whilst he was still on bail.

ZIMBABWE: NDABANINGI SITHOLE SENTENCED TO 2 YEARS IN JAIL



  • Muzorewa

Abel Muzorewa pulled out after the supreme court turned down his bid to postpone the elections on the basis that the electoral rules were unfair.

  • Margaret Dongo

There were allegations that the voters’ register was littered with inaccuracies, ghost voters and dead people whose names had not been deleted. It was such non-existent voters that the opposition believed were used to rig elections in areas where Zanu-PF would have been defeated. Margaret Dongo, in 1995, successfully contested the election out-come in Harare South constituency on the basis that the voters’ role was in shambles. The fact that she won her case in the High Court made a lot of people believe that the state of the voters’ roll made it liable to abuse by the ZANU-PF.

2002

President Robert Mugabe won claiming 56,2% of the vote which was the closest presidential election to date. The AU described the election as “transparent, credible, free and fair.

9-11 March 2002 Presidential Election
Registered Voters 5 647 812
Total Votes (Voter Turnout) 3 130 913 (55.4%)
Invalid/Blank Votes 132 155
Total Valid Votes 2 998 758
Results
Candidate (Party) Number of Votes % of Votes
Robert Mugabe (ZANU-PF) 1 685 212 56.2%
Morgan Tsvangirai (MDC) 1 258 401 42.0%
Wilson Kumbula (ZANU-Ndonga) 31 368 1.0%
Shakespeare Maya (NAGG) 11 906 0.4%
Paul Siwela 11 871 0.4%

Irregularities

The conduct of the election was strongly condemned by the Commonwealth, Norwegian observers, Zimbabwean opposition figures, and Western governments and media.

The 2002 Presidential election is alleged to have marked the consolidation of totalitarianism and thickening of intolerance. It is also believed to have brought in the notion of winning elections “by an means necessary” as was postulated in a Zanu-PF Central committee meeting minutes of March 2007. It was also claimed that this election laid bare the electoral chicanery that Zanu-PF had already been suspected of. As noted by Professor Jonathan Moyo, the former Minister of Information and Publicity in Mugabe’s government, the incumbent used the military, national intelligence, police forces, government ministries and departments and traditional chiefs to win the election.

2008

The three major candidates were incumbent President Robert Mugabe (Zanu PF), Morgan Tsvangirai (MDC), and Simba Makoni, an independent. Nearly a month passed before election results were announced which prompted the MDC to seek an order from the High Court to force their release. It was unsuccessful.

As no candidate received an outright majority in the first round, a second round was held on 27 June 2008 between Tsvangirai (with 48% of the first round vote) and Mugabe (43%). Tsvangirai withdrew from the second round a week before it was scheduled to take place, citing violence against his party’s supporters. The second round went ahead, despite widespread condemnation, and led to victory for Mugabe.

First Round (29 March 2008)
Registered Voters 5 934 768
Total Votes (Voter Turnout) 2 537 240 (42.8%)
Invalid/Blank Votes 39 975
Total Valid Votes 2 497 265
Second Round (27 June 2008)
Registered Voters 5 934 768
Total Votes (Voter Turnout) 2 514 750 (42.4%)
Invalid/Blank Votes 131 481
Total Valid Votes 2 383 269
Results
Candidate (Party) First Round Second Round
Number of Votes % of Votes Number of Votes % of Votes
Morgan Tsvangirai (MDC) 1 195 562 47.87% 233 000 9.78%
Robert Mugabe (ZANU-PF) 1 079 730 43.24% 2 150 269 90.22%
Simba Makoni 207 470 8.31% - -
Langton Towungana 14 503 0.58% - -

Irregularities

The period following the first round was marked by political violence. Zanu-PF and the MDC each blamed the other’s supporters for perpetrating the violence; Western governments and prominent Western organisations blamed Zanu-PF for the violence.

See Silent Coup in Zimbabwe 2008

Faced with a widely condemned election victory, a parliament without two-thirds majority of his Zanu PF, and a broadly recognized first round result in which Tsvangirai was leading, Mugabe found himself with no choice but to accept the regional and international community’s suggestions for a negotiated political settlement.

2013

This marked the first election held under a new constitution, which was approved in a referendum in March 2013.

Irregularities

2018

See Presidential election 2018.
See Zimbabwe 2018 Harmonised Elections.
See Presidential Candidates 2018 election.

Irregularities

See Post Election Violence in 2018.
See Nelson Chamisa Presidential Election Result Challenge.

Cabinet 2018

These elections produced:
Government Ministries of Zimbabwe

2022

Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)
2022 March By-election Winners in Zimbabwe

List of 2022 March By-election winners
Province Constituency Winning Candidate Party
Manicaland Dangamvura-Chikanga Prosper Mutseyami Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC)
Manicaland Mutasa South Misheck Mugadza Zanu-PF
Bulawayo Pumula Sichelesile Mahlangu CCC
Harare Metropolitan Province Harare East Tendai Biti CCC
Harare Metropolitan Province St Mary's Unganai Tarusenga CCC
Mashonaland East Marondera Central Caston Matewu CCC
Mashonaland East Murewa South Nyasha Masoka Zanu-PF
Harare Metropolitan Province Kambuzuma Willias Madzimure CCC
Midlands Province Mbizo Settlement Chikwinya CCC
Harare Metropolitan Province Kuwadzana Johnson Matambo CCC
Masvingo Province Chivi South Munyaradzi Zizhou Zanu-PF
Harare Metropolitan Province Highfield East Erick Murai CCC
Bulawayo Metropolitan Province Nkulumane Kucaca Phulu CCC
Harare Metropolitan Province Highfield West Happymore Chidziva CCC
Harare Metropolitan Province Glen Norah Wellington Chikombo CCC
Harare Metropolitan Province Kuwadzana East Chalton Hwende CCC
[Harare Metropolitan Province]] Harare Central Murisi Zwizwai CCC
Harare Metropolitan Province Glen View North Fani Munengami CCC
Harare Metropolitan Province Mufakose Susan Matsunga CCC
Harare Metropolitan Province Epworth Zalerah Makari Zanu-PF
Midlands Province Kwekwe Central Judith Tobaiwa CCC
Mashonaland East Province Mwenezi East Master Makope Zanu-PF
Mashonaland East Province Mberengwa South Tasara Hungwe Zanu-PF
Mashonaland East Province [[Marondera] East Jeremiah Chiwetu Zanu-PF
Matabeleland North Province Tsholotsho South Musa Ncube Zanu-PF
Matabeleland North Province Binga North Prince Dubeko Sibanda CCC
Midlands Province Gokwe Central Daveson Masvisvi Zanu-PF
Midlands Mkoba Amos Chibaya CCC
