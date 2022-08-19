Difference between revisions of "A History of Zimbabwean Elections"
There were allegations that the voters’ register was littered with inaccuracies, ghost voters and dead people whose names had not been deleted. It was such non-existent voters that the opposition believed were used to rig elections in areas where Zanu-PF would have been defeated. [[Margaret Dongo]], in '''1995''', successfully contested the election out-come in Harare South constituency on the basis that the voters’ role was in shambles. The fact that she won her case in the High Court made a lot of people believe that the state of the voters’ roll made it liable to abuse by the ZANU-PF.
There were allegations that the voters’ register was littered with inaccuracies, ghost voters and dead people whose names had not been deleted. It was such non-existent voters that the opposition believed were used to rig elections in areas where Zanu-PF would have been defeated. [[Margaret Dongo]], in '''1995''', successfully contested the election out-come in Harare South constituency on the basis that the voters’ role was in shambles. The fact that she won her case in the High Court made a lot of people believe that the state of the voters’ roll made it liable to abuse by the ZANU-PF.
==2002==
Zimbabwe has had many presidential elections which have been held in contrasting fashions since the country attained independence in 1980. Irregularities were raised over the elections and allegations of rigging, murder, rape, fraud, intimidation and violence were raised by Parties who contested in the elections.
See Elections.
See Electoral System in Zimbabwe.
See Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.
See Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN).
See The Election Resource Centre.
See Political Parties Finance Act.
1980
Southern Rhodesia held general elections, in accordance with the conclusions of the Lancaster House agreement, to decide upon a government that would rule the country. Zanu-PF won making Robert Mugabe the first Prime Minister of Zimbabwe.
It was alleged that the 1980 elections, which were defining in that they marked the end of colonial rule and the dawning of political independence, were rigged.
See ZAPU and the 1980 election.
Irregularities
The late Vice President Joshua Nkomo, in his personal memoirs, The Story of My Life, believed the 1980 elections were rigged and that Zanu-PF used militias to cordon off some parts of the rural areas it believed to be potential strongholds of his political party, The Zimbabwe African People’s Union ZAPU. He points out to politically motivated violence, murder and rape perpetrated on political competitors as some of the ways Zanu-PF used to steal the 1980 election. “…the British election supervisors in an interim report had told the governor that more than half of the electorate was living in conditions where a free vote could not take place.
Nkomo claimed that Zapu was cheated out of some seats it could have won, given a fair campaign,” he noted in his personal account of the tyranny that characterised Mugabe’s rule.
Cabinet 1980
These elections resulted in the: Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980
1985
A newly independent Zimbabwe held general elections for the first time. Zanu PF under Robert Mugabe was re-elected with an increased majority.
See Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election.
Irregularities
1990
This year marked the first elections to be contested under the amended constitution of 1987, which established an elected executive presidency and abolished the Senate. Edgar Tekere, then ex-Minister of Labour and Man-Power Planning, ran against Mugabe as the candidate of the Zimbabwe Unity Movement (ZUM). He had been expelled from Zanu PF following his consistent criticism of corruption. Tekere was strongly against Mugabe’s notion of a one party state as he was quoted of saying:
“A one-party state was never one of the founding principles of ZANU-PF and experience in Africa has shown that it brought the evils of nepotism, corruption and inefficiency.”
Results
The elections were held 23 March 1990.
Presidential:
- Registered Voters 4,799,333
- Total Votes (Voter Turnout) 2,587,204 (53.9%)
- Invalid/Blank Votes 146,388
- Total Valid Votes 2,440,816
|Candidate (Party)
|Number of Votes
|% of Votes
|Robert Mugabe (ZANU-PF)
|2,026,976
|83.05%
|Edgar Tekere (ZUM)
|413,840
|16.95%
House of Assembly:
- Registered Voters Not Available
- Total Votes (Voter Turnout) 2,237,846 (% N/A)
- Invalid/Blank Votes 139,653
- Total Valid Votes 2,098,193
|Party
|Number of Votes
|% of Votes
|Number of Seats (120)*
|Zanu-PF
|1,690,071
|80.54%
|117
|ZUM
|369,031
|17.59%
|02
|ZANU-Ndonga
|19,448
|0.93%
|01
|UANC
|11,191
|0.53%
|NDU
|498
|0.02%
|Independents
|7,954
|0.38%
- 120 seats are filled through direct election; 30 seats are reserved for appointees.
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Bulawayo North
|John Nkomo
|Zanu PF
|8 581
|Crispen Mwete
|ZUM
|4 550
|Turnout
|13 743
|38.74 %
|Bulawayo South
|Lot Senda
|Zanu PF
|9 661
|Samson Mushore
|ZUM
|5 405
|Themba Dlodlo
|Independent
|2 110
|Zachariah Chigumira
|ZANU–Ndonga
|830
|Turnout
|18 789
|56.56 %
|Lobengula
|Joshua Nkomo
|ZANU–PF
|8 706
|Maxwell Nyandoro
|ZUM
|1 420
|Stephen Chisimo
|UANC
|205
|Turnout
|10,576
|24.62 %
|Luveve
|Angeline Masuku
|Zanu PF
|n/a
|Full results for Luveve were not released.
|Turnout
|n/a
|n/a
|Magwegwe
|Norman Zikhali
|Zanu PF
|19 202
|Robert Mutendi
|ZUM
|3 988
|Tongesai Nyandoro
|UANC
|992
|Turnout
|24 769
|54.95 %
|Makokoba
|Sidney Malunga
|Zanu PF
|11 136
|Ishmael Nyakudarika
|ZUM
|3 238
|Turnout
|15,090
|45.80 %
|Mpopoma
|Edson Ncube
|Zanu PF
|13 164
|Philip Hadebe
|ZUM
|3 042
|Grey Bango
|Independent
|359
|Godfrey Mpezeni
|UANC
|287
|Phineas Sithole
|ZANU–Ndonga
|234
|Turnout
|17 877
|38.29 %
|Nkulumane
|Dumiso Dabengwa
|Zanu PF
|15 494
|Victor Katsolo
|ZUM
|3 470
|Caleb Nyatoti
|UANC
|328
|Turnout
|20 840
|61.24 %
|Pelandaba
|Joseph Msika
|Zanu PF
|10 902
|Christopher Mariga
|ZUM
|2 202
|Turnout
|13 204
|36.85 %
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Chitungwiza
|Witness Mangwende
|Zanu PF
|20 217
|Dominic Macheka
|ZUM
|6 316
|Munyamana Gwavhu
|NDU
|237
|Turnout
|27 533
|64.97 %
|Dzivarasekwa
|William Mushonga
|Zanu PF
|24 218
|Elijah Manjeya
|ZUM
|11 240
|Moses Jiri
|UANC
|477
|Turnout
|38 938
|98.97 %
|Glen View
|Necasio Mangisi
|Zanu PF
|15 415
|George Mugura
|ZUM
|9,348
|Jonias Makadzange
|UANC
|323
|Turnout
|25 873
|59.75 %
|Highfield East
|Herbert Ushewokunze
|Zanu PF
|8 292
|Joseph Dendere
|ZUM
|5 473
|Jeremiah Nyamande
|Independent
|275
|Xavier Chihota
|NDU
|64
|Turnout
|14,103
|35.92 %
|Highfield West
|Richard Nyandoro
|Zanu PF
|18 676
|Isaac Manyemba
|ZUM
|10 666
|William Chadzukwa
|UANC
|3 284
|Turnout
|33 132
|91.76 %
|Kambuzuma
|Oliver Chidawu
|Zanu PF
|8 740
|Xebio Bosha
|ZUM
|5 423
|Frederick Mahere
|UANC
|247
|Nicholas Hatidani
|Independent
|241
|Farai Masango
|Independent
|77
|Turnout
|14 728
|43.67 %
|Harare Central
|Bernard Chidzero
|Zanu PF
|9 545
|Raphael Hamadziripi
|ZUM
|6 864
|Turnout
|17 120
|37.31 %
|Harare East
|Margaret Dongo
|Zanu PF
|16 390
|Morgan Changamire
|ZUM
|9 770
|Turnout
|28 220
|70.04 %
|Harare North
|Tirivanhu Mudariki
|Zanu PF
|11 967
|Masipula Sithole
|ZUM
|5 055
|Turnout
|18 371
|56.76 %
|Harare South
|Smith Marara
|Zanu PF
|15 100
|Davison Gomo
|ZUM
|8 156
|Noah Chifungo
|ZANU–Ndonga
|1 203
|Turnout
|25 762
|n/a
|Harare West
|Don Chipango
|Zanu PF
|15 675
|Stephen Nyoka
|ZUM
|7 323
|Turnout
|24 460
|55.16 %
|Mabvuku
|Irene Mugabe
|Zanu PF
|14 107
|Edyson Chiwara
|ZUM
|5 290
|Pendeka Stanlake Nyakudya
|UANC
|342
|Turnout
|25 762
|n/a
|Manyame
|Joel Mupfudza
|Zanu PF
|14 298
|Conrad Mukosera
|ZUM
|5 644
|Turnout
|21 320
|45.95 %
|Mbare East
|Tony Gara
|Zanu PF
|12 522
|Biston David
|ZUM
|4 420
|Tawinei Chitongo
|NDU
|197
|Turnout
|17 880
|51.76 %
|Mbare West
|Ephraim Masawi
|Zanu PF
|8 315
|Nesbert Mutengezanwa
|ZUM
|4 415
|Robert Marowa
|UANC
|339
|Turnout
|13 493
|37.36 %
|Mufakose
|Patrick Marime
|Zanu PF
|15 144
|Everisto Ngwena
|ZUM
|3 544
|Edward Mazaiwana
|UANC
|1 087
|Turnout
|20 308
|55.17 %
|St Mary's
|Joseph Macheka
|Zanu PF
|18 323
|Stanley Musonza
|ZUM
|4 905
|Turnout
|23 228
|50.94 %
|Zengeza
|Benjamin Moyo
|Zanu PF
|16 370
|Simon Mapengo
|ZUM
|7 646
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Buhera North
|Nevison Nyashanu
|Zanu PF
|20 260
|Gabriel Chaiva
|ZUM
|1 644
|Turnout
|22 490
|69.61 %
|Buhera South
|Kumbirai Kangai
|Zanu PF
|22 423
|Lovemore Shoniwa
|ZUM
|1 330
|Turnout
|24 481
|n/a
|Buhera West
|Victoria Chitepo
|Zanu PF
|9 988
|Denny Munetsi
|ZUM
|58
|Turnout
|10 386
|n/a
|Chimanimani
|Michael Mataure
|Zanu PF
|10 687
|Lucky Maringapasi
|ZUM
|1 158
|Tinarwo Mwazviwanza
|ZANU–Ndonga
|545
|Kingdom Sithole
|Independent
|282
|Turnout
|13 074
|39.49 %
|Chipinge North
|Gordon Mushakavanhu
|ZUM
|10 087
|Joseph Muzite
|Zanu PF
|7 065
|Goodson Sithole
|ZANU–Ndonga
|5 347
|Turnout
|24 323
|52.51 %
|Chipinge South
|Wiseman Zengeni
|ZANU–Ndonga
|8 970
|Killian Mvududu
|ZUM
|8 721
|Henry Moyana
|Zanu PF
|3 616
|Turnout
|22 309
|47.62 %
|Makoni Central
|Didymus Mutasa
|Zanu PF
|10 805
|Godfrey Mandimutsira
|ZUM
|3 644
|Turnout
|n/a
|n/a
|Makoni East
|Dexter Chavunduka
|Zanu PF
|18 755
|Winnie Mwashita
|ZUM
|5 988
|Turnout
|27 102
|80.37 %
|Makoni South
|Gibson Munyero
|Zanu PF
|9 626
|Lazarus Mtungwazi
|ZUM
|2 525
|Turnout
|13 499
|31.80 %
|Makoni West
|Moven Mahachi
|Zanu PF
|n/a
|Turnout
|n/a
|n/a
|Mutare Central
|Daniel Sithole
|ZUM
|9 058
|Zororo Duri
|Zanu PF
|8 700
|Clement Mhlanga
|ZANU–Ndonga
|411
|Turnout
|18 842
|41.71 %
|Mutare North
|Oppah Muchinguri
|Zanu PF
|14 165
|Giles Mutsekwa
|ZUM
|13 484
|David Mabunyara
|ZANU–Ndonga
|1 481
|Turnout
|30 671
|72.22 %
|Mutare South
|Lazarus Nzarayebani
|Zanu PF
|10 520
|Christopher Zimunya
|ZUM
|3 925
|Turnout
|15 636
|39.89 %
|Mutare West
|Moton Malianga
|Zanu PF
|14 806
|Wilson Murwiri
|ZUM
|4 349
|Turnout
|20 765
|46.67 %
|Mutasa
|Misheck Chinamasa
|Zanu PF
|6 864
|Christopher Nyamwanza
|ZUM
|6 007
|Turnout
|14 234
|33.89 %
|Nyanga
|Tichaendepi Masaya
|Zanu PF
|11 184
|Sylvester Matsapa
|ZUM
|6 025
|Turnout
|19 289
|43.10 %
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Chegutu
|Mashava Mugwagwa
|Zanu PF
|20 420
|Edward Hamadziripi Chipape
|ZUM
|3 182
|Turnout
|25 301
|76.18 %
|Hurungwe
|Kenneth Marombe
|Zanu PF
|25 818
|Clement Gondo
|ZUM
|3 635
|Turnout
|31 681
|89.63 %
|Kadoma East
|Edna Madzongwe
|Zanu PF
|18 312
|Leslie Mashayamombe
|ZUM
|2 450
|Turnout
|33 498
|95.18 %
|Kadoma West
|Enos Chikowore
|Zanu PF
|25 865
|Luke Bosha
|ZUM
|4 368
|Turnout
|31 663
|73.16 %
|Kariba
|Tongayi Nyikadzino
|Zanu PF
|27 482
|Peter Munjaranji
|ZUM
|3 933
|Turnout
|33 498
|76.18 %
|Karoi
|Edgar Kwenda
|Zanu PF
|5 432
|Tommy Charewa
|ZUM
|696
|Turnout
|6 483
|18.10 %
|Makonde Central
|Nathan Shamuyarira
|Zanu PF
|23 430
|Sungano Janhi Moyo
|ZUM
|3 171
|William Marumahoko
|UANC
|674
|Turnout
|28 678
|76.29 %
|Makonde East
|Mudhomeni Chivende
|Zanu PF
|27 865
|Noah Bangure
|ZUM
|4 451
|Turnout
|35 104
|74.99 %
|Makonde North
|Swithun Mombeshora
|Zanu PF
|13 883
|Cleopas Watama
|ZUM
|2 125
|Turnout
|16 953
|42.80 %
|Makonde West
|Sean Hundermark
|Zanu PF
|16 507
|Robert Ruzivo
|ZUM
|1 513
|Turnout
|19 204
|45.47 %
|Mhondoro
|Felix Muchemwa
|Zanu PF
|10 610
|Douglas Chanakira
|ZUM
|1 488
|Turnout
|12 707
|34.74 %
|Ngezi
|Frederick Mugwangwavari
|Zanu PF
|8 222
|Lovemore Tapera
|ZUM
|400
|Turnout
|9 036
|25.41 %
|Zvimba
|Sabina Mugabe
|Zanu PF
|8 008
|Esau Chakupe
|ZUM
|525
|Turnout
|8 852
|20.73 %
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Bindura
|Joice Mujuru
|Zanu PF
|35 262
|Emmanuel Magoche
|ZUM
|4 110
|Turnout
|41 669
|92.91 %
|Centenary
|Border Gezi
|Zanu PF
|Unopposed
|Chiweshe
|Chenhamo Chimutengwende
|Zanu PF
|Unopposed
|Guruve
|Ephraim Chafesuka
|Zanu PF
|Unopposed
|Mount Darwin
|Richard Mujana
|Zanu PF
|22 892
|Peter Sango
|ZUM
|1 363
|Olis Manyeruke
|Independent
|570
|Turnout
|26 425
|n/a
|Mukumbura
|Joseph Kaparadza
|Zanu PF
|Unopposed
|Shamva
|Donald Nyamaropa
|Zanu PF
|Unopposed
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Chihota
|Ernest Chipitiri
|Zanu PF
|10 343
|Jackson Muzambi
|ZUM
|1 088
|Zacharia Nyamadzawo
|Independent
|332
|Turnout
|12 599
|29.47 %
|Chinomora
|Kenneth Bute
|Zanu PF
|13 525
|Anathasio Mushimbo
|ZUM
|1 586
|Turnout
|16 393
|42.08 %
|Goromonzi
|Herbert Murerwa
|Zanu PF
|19 678
|Percy Chigodora
|ZUM
|2 967
|Turnout
|24 460
|51.49 %
|Marondera
|Sydney Sekeramayi
|Zanu PF
|18 892
|Sheila van Reenen
|ZUM
|3 195
|Turnout
|23 479
|66.20 %
|Mudzi
|Bainos Mupezeni
|Zanu PF
|Unopposed
|Murehwa North
|Alois Mangwende
|Zanu PF
|Unopposed
|Murehwa South
|David Karimanzira
|Zanu PF
|Unopposed
|Mutoko North
|Mabel Chinomona
|Zanu PF
|Unopposed
|Mutoko South
|Richard Katsande
|Zanu PF
|19 176
|Claudius Mugambiwa
|Independent
|933
|Turnout
|22 174
|58.72 %
|Wedza
|Stanlake Marwodzi
|Zanu PF
|16 507
|Joshua Siya
|ZUM
|1 501
|Turnout
|19 993
|50.76 %
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Bikita East
|Gabriel Machinga
|Zanu PF
|unopposed
|Bikita West
|Jewel Kufandada
|Zanu PF
|10 715
|Kenneth Matimba
|Zanu PF
|3 719
|Turnout
|15 656
|41.93 %
|Chiredzi Central
|Henry Pote
|Zau PF
|21 903
|Leo Chanda
|ZUM
|4 420
|Turnout
|29 239
|68.96 %
|Chiredzi South
|Aaron Baloyi
|Zanu PF
|unopposed
|Chiredzi–Zaka
|Titus Maluleke
|Zanu PF
|unopposed
|Chivi North
|Ketina Mudamburi
|Zanu PF
|unopposed
|Chivi South
|Paradza Mandebvu
|Zanu PF
|18 834
|Munashe Chidavashe
|ZUM
|767
|Turnout
|20 368
|48.95 %
|Gutu East
|Ephraim Marwizi
|Zanu PF
|8 865
|Nelson Mawema
|Zanu PF
|5 951
|Turnout
|15 367
|41.91 %
|Gutu North
|Joseph Mandaba
|Zanu PF
|12 409
|Oliver Munyaradzi
|Zanu PF
|7 657
|Turnout
|21 467
|59.40 %
|Gutu South
|Shuvai Mahofa
|Zanu PF
|18 799
|Isaac Chimwanda
|ZUM
|1 226
|Turnout
|20 758
|60.06 %
|Masvingo Central
|Dzikamai Mavhaire
|Zanu PF
|26 188
|Naboth Musabayana
|ZUM
|3 905
|Turnout
|32 062
|76.36 %
|Masvingo North
|George Mudukuti
|Zanu PF
|unopposed
|Masvingo South
|Eddison Zvobgo
|Zanu PF
|unopposed
|Mwenezi
|Zephaniah Matchaba-Hove
|Zanu PF
|22 547
|Philemon Baloyi
|ZUM
|1 105
|Turnout
|24 916
|56.08 %
|Zaka East
|Simbi Mubako
|Zanu PF
|7 118
|Wurayayi Chisamba
|Zanu PF
|4 812
|Isaac Gwenure
|ZUM
|530
|Turnout
|13 371
|n/a
|Zaka West
|Jefta Chindanya
|Zanu PF
|19 803
|Gladman Machakata
|ZUM
|1 205
|Turnout
|22 536
|47.25 %
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Binga
|Paul Siachimbo
|Zanu PF
|7 358
|Abraham Chiketo
|ZUM
|2 708
|Turnout
|14 199
|34.83 %
|Bubi
|Micah Bhebhe
|Zanu PF
|14 639
|Michael Ndondo
|ZUM
|2 708
|Turnout
|19 102
|56.17 %
|Hwange
|Crispen Sibanda
|Zanu PF
|19 790
|Elton Muchemwa
|ZUM
|5 847
|Turnout
|28 340
|61.97 %
|Lupane
|Nkosembi Khumalo
|Zanu PF
|18 379
|Thomas Sililo Masuku
|ZUM
|3 222
|Turnout
|23 790
|50.33 %
|Nkayi
|Welshman Mabhena
|Zanu PF
|16 313
|Rogers Ndlovu
|ZUM
|1 182
|Turnout
|19 797
|48.91 %
|Nyamandhlovu
|Mark Rosenfels
|Zanu PF
|10 462
|Geoffrey Peterson
|ZUM
|1 796
|Turnout
|13 204
|36.49 %
|Tsholotsho
|Amos Mkwananzi
|Zanu PF
|19 993
|Elliot Mlotshwa
|ZUM
|1 936
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Beitbridge
|Kembo Mohadi
|Zanu PF
|16 190
|Simon Ncube
|ZUM
|2 624
|Turnout
|21 502
|52.43 %
|Bulilimamangwe North
|Richard Ndlovu
|Zanu PF
|16 385
|Shortie Ncube
|ZUM
|2 172
|Turnout
|20 233
|56.81 %
|Bulilimamangwe South
|Simon Khaya-Moyo
|Zanu PF
|12 151
|Michael Ndawana
|ZUM
|1 502
|Turnout
|15 233
|45.67 %
|Gwanda North
|Johnson Ndlovu
|Zanu PF
|15 364
|Agrippa Madlela
|Independent
|1 524
|Clement Khumalo
|ZUM
|1 331
|Turnout
|19 083
|55.06 %
|Gwanda South
|Eliah Masiyane
|Eliah Masiyane
|Full results for Gwanda South were not released.
|Insiza
|Naison Ndlovu
|Zanu PF
|13 660
|Newman Ndlela
|ZUM
|2 560
|Turnout
|17 848
|45.59 %
|Matobo
|Stephen Nkomo
|Zanu PF
|17 346
|Reason Nkomazana
|ZUM
|1 323
|Turnout
|21 282
|58.33 %
|Umzingwane
|Thenjiwe Lesabe
|Zanu PF
|12 122
|Hezikia Hlabangana
|ZUM
|1 740
|Aaron Ndabambi
|Independent
|882
|Turnout
|15 606
|35.52 %
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Chikomba
|Ernest Kadungure
|Zanu PF
|25 929
|Jesmiel Chakauya
|ZUM
|1 589
|Turnout
|28 630
|59.58 %
|Chirumanzu
|Hlomayi Mangwende
|Zanu PF
|21 468
|Hoinos Machaya
|ZUM
|1 856
|Turnout
|24 649
|56.07 %
|Gokwe East
|Titus Marongwe
|Zanu PF
|19 888
|Isaiah Mucheki
|ZUM
|1 761
|Turnout
|22 989
|67.05 %
|Gokwe North
|Benson Mbowa
|Zanu PF
|20 672
|Patrick Manwende
|ZUM
|2 626
|Turnout
|24 862
|55.48 %
|Gokwe South
|Jason Machaya
|Zanu PF
|21 785
|Nokuthula Nduka
|ZUM
|2 511
|Turnout
|25 872
|74.60 %
|Gokwe West
|George Marange
|Zanu PF
|n/a
|Turnout
|Full results for Gokwe West were not released.
|Gweru Central
|Simon Muzenda
|Zanu PF
|14 083
|Patrick Kombayi
|ZUM
|5 234
|Bernard Kutesera
|UANC
|285
|Turnout
|20 173
|52.54 %
|Gweru North
|Cyril Ndebele
|Zanu PF
|n/a
|Turnout
|n/a
|Full results not released
|Gweru South
|Ernest Tongogara
|Zanu PF
|17 311
|Bernard Gwati
|ZUM
|4 863
|Onward Manyeruke
|UANC
|387
|Turnout
|23 281
|55.28 %
|Kwekwe
|Emmerson Mnangagwa
|Zanu PF
|23 898
|Sylvester Chibanda
|ZUM
|7 094
|Turnout
|32 428
|78.97 %
|Mberengwa East
|Richard Hove
|Zanu PF
|21 632
|Ben Shumba
|ZUM
|1 004
|Turnout
|23 355
|51.27 %
|Mberengwa West
|Ben Mataga
|Zanu PF
|22 005
|Choboro Masarira
|Independent
|1 513
|Mathias Munyenyiwa
|ZUM
|1 242
|Turnout
|26 216
|55.76 %
|Shurugwi
|David Ruzive
|Zanu PF
|25 575
|Peter Musiyiwa
|ZUM
|1 630
|Turnout
|28 343
|63.22 %
|Silobela
|Steven Vuma
|Zanu PF
|14 402
|Kaiza Jackson
|ZUM
|2 479
|Turnout
|17 589
|54.16 %
|Zvishavane
|Tsungirirai Hungwe
|Zanu PF
|22 438
|Raphael Mudari
|ZUM
|2 823
|Turnout
|26 461
|58.00 %
|Zhombe
|Peter Hewlett
|Zanu PF
|15 912
|Rodger Ross
|ZUM
|1 083
|Raphael Muroyiwa
|Independent
|380
|Turnout
|18 241
|53.71 %
Irregularities
It is reported that Tekere received unprecedented support for his opposition to Mugabe which led to massive election rigging by Zanu PF in order for Mugabe to win. ZUM supporters were the targets of violent attacks which resulted in five candidates being murdered. Those convicted of the attempted murder of former Gweru Mayor the late Patrick Kombayi who was shot in the lower abdomen but survived the shooting, were pardoned immediately afterwards.
1996
The elections were contested by the incumbent President Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe Rhodesia-era Prime Minister Abel Muzorewa, and Zanu-Ndonga leader Ndabaningi Sithole. Mugabe won, claiming over 90% of the vote, though there was just a 32.3% turnout, largely as a result of Sithole and Muzorewa withdrawing their candidacies shortly before the election (though their names remained on the ballot).
|Registered Voters
|4 822 289
|Total Votes (Voter Turnout)
|1 557 558 (32.3%)
|Invalid/Blank Votes
|43 497
|Total Valid Votes
|1 514 061
|Candidate (Party)
|Number of Votes
|% of Votes
|Robert Mugabe (Zanu-PF)
|1 404 501
|92.76%
|Abel Muzorewa (UP)
|72 600
|4.80%
|Ndabaningi Sithole (ZANU-Ndonga)
|36 960
|2.44%
Sithole and Muzorewa withdrew during the week prior to balloting but their names remained on the ballot and both garnered votes.
Irregularities
- Sithole
Ndabaningi Sithole was under virtual house arrest on charges of attempting to assassinate Mugabe so he withdrew claiming that Zanu-PF was undermining his authority.
Sithole was found guilty of conspiring to assassinate Mugabe in December 1997 and sentenced to two years in jail. He appealed, failed and died whilst he was still on bail.
- Muzorewa
Abel Muzorewa pulled out after the supreme court turned down his bid to postpone the elections on the basis that the electoral rules were unfair.
- Margaret Dongo
There were allegations that the voters’ register was littered with inaccuracies, ghost voters and dead people whose names had not been deleted. It was such non-existent voters that the opposition believed were used to rig elections in areas where Zanu-PF would have been defeated. Margaret Dongo, in 1995, successfully contested the election out-come in Harare South constituency on the basis that the voters’ role was in shambles. The fact that she won her case in the High Court made a lot of people believe that the state of the voters’ roll made it liable to abuse by the ZANU-PF.
2000
|Registered Voters
|5 049 815
|Total Votes (Voter Turnout)
|Not Available (N/A)
|Invalid/Blank Votes
|Not Available
|Total Valid Votes
|2 493 925
|Party
|Number of Votes
|% of Votes
|Number of Seats (120)
|Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF)
|1 212 302
|48.6%
|62
|Movement for Democratic Change (MDC)
|1 171 051
|47.0%
|57
|Zimbabwe African National Union-Ndonga (ZANU-Ndonga)
|17 629
|0.7%
|01
|Others
|92 943
|3.7%
- 120 seats are filled through direct election; 30 seats are reserved for appointees.
2002
President Robert Mugabe won claiming 56,2% of the vote which was the closest presidential election to date. The AU described the election as “transparent, credible, free and fair.
|Registered Voters
|5 647 812
|Total Votes (Voter Turnout)
|3 130 913 (55.4%)
|Invalid/Blank Votes
|132 155
|Total Valid Votes
|2 998 758
|Candidate (Party)
|Number of Votes
|% of Votes
|Robert Mugabe (ZANU-PF)
|1 685 212
|56.2%
|Morgan Tsvangirai (MDC)
|1 258 401
|42.0%
|Wilson Kumbula (ZANU-Ndonga)
|31 368
|1.0%
|Shakespeare Maya (NAGG)
|11 906
|0.4%
|Paul Siwela
|11 871
|0.4%
Irregularities
The conduct of the election was strongly condemned by the Commonwealth, Norwegian observers, Zimbabwean opposition figures, and Western governments and media.
The 2002 Presidential election is alleged to have marked the consolidation of totalitarianism and thickening of intolerance. It is also believed to have brought in the notion of winning elections “by an means necessary” as was postulated in a Zanu-PF Central committee meeting minutes of March 2007. It was also claimed that this election laid bare the electoral chicanery that Zanu-PF had already been suspected of. As noted by Professor Jonathan Moyo, the former Minister of Information and Publicity in Mugabe’s government, the incumbent used the military, national intelligence, police forces, government ministries and departments and traditional chiefs to win the election.
2005
|Registered Voters
|5 658 624
|Total Votes (Voter Turnout)
|2 696 670 (47.7%)
|Invalid/Blank Votes
|62 025
|Total Valid Votes
|2 634 645
|Party
|Number of Votes
|% of Votes
|Number of Seats (120)
|Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF)
|1 569 867
|59.59%
|78
|Movement for Democratic Change (MDC)
|1 041 292
|39.52%
|41
|Zimbabwe African National Union-Ndonga (ZANU-Ndonga)
|6 608
|0.25%
|Zimbabwe Youth in Alliance (ZIYA)
|594
|0.02%
|Zimbabwe People's Democratic Party (ZPDP)
|61
|0.00%
|Independents
|16,223
|0.62%
|01
- 120 seats are filled through direct election; 30 seats are reserved for appointees.
|Registered Voters
|3 239 574
|Total Votes (Voter Turnout)
|631 347 (19.5%)
|Invalid/Blank Votes
|21 052
|Total Valid Votes
|610 295
|Party
|Number of Votes
|% of Votes
|Number of Seats (50)
|Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF)
|449 860
|73.71%
|43
|Movement for Democratic Change (MDC)
|123 628
|20.26%
|07
|Zimbabwe African National Union-Ndonga (ZANU-Ndonga)
|11,023
|1.81%
|Zimbabwe Youth in Alliance (ZIYA)
|6 919
|1.13%
|Peace Action is Freedom for All (PAFA)
|5 278
|0.86%
|African National Party (ANP)
|3 585
|0.59%
|Zimbabwe African People’s Union-Federal Party (ZAPU-FP)
|213
|0.03%
|Multi-Racial Open Party-Christian Democrats (MOP-CD)
|100
|0.02%
|Independents
|9 689
|1.59%
- Partially boycotted by the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).
- 50 seats were filled through direct election; 16 seats were reserved for appointees (6 presidential appointees & 10 traditional chiefs).
2008
The three major candidates were incumbent President Robert Mugabe (Zanu PF), Morgan Tsvangirai (MDC), and Simba Makoni, an independent. Nearly a month passed before election results were announced which prompted the MDC to seek an order from the High Court to force their release. It was unsuccessful.
As no candidate received an outright majority in the first round, a second round was held on 27 June 2008 between Tsvangirai (with 48% of the first round vote) and Mugabe (43%). Tsvangirai withdrew from the second round a week before it was scheduled to take place, citing violence against his party’s supporters. The second round went ahead, despite widespread condemnation, and led to victory for Mugabe.
|Registered Voters
|5 934 768
|Total Votes (Voter Turnout)
|2 537 240 (42.8%)
|Invalid/Blank Votes
|39 975
|Total Valid Votes
|2 497 265
|Registered Voters
|5 934 768
|Total Votes (Voter Turnout)
|2 514 750 (42.4%)
|Invalid/Blank Votes
|131 481
|Total Valid Votes
|2 383 269
|Candidate (Party)
|First Round
|Second Round
|Number of Votes
|% of Votes
|Number of Votes
|% of Votes
|Morgan Tsvangirai (MDC)
|1 195 562
|47.87%
|233 000
|9.78%
|Robert Mugabe (ZANU-PF)
|1 079 730
|43.24%
|2 150 269
|90.22%
|Simba Makoni
|207 470
|8.31%
|Langton Towungana
|14 503
|0.58%
Irregularities
The period following the first round was marked by political violence. Zanu-PF and the MDC each blamed the other’s supporters for perpetrating the violence; Western governments and prominent Western organisations blamed Zanu-PF for the violence.
See Silent Coup in Zimbabwe 2008
Faced with a widely condemned election victory, a parliament without two-thirds majority of his Zanu PF, and a broadly recognized first round result in which Tsvangirai was leading, Mugabe found himself with no choice but to accept the regional and international community’s suggestions for a negotiated political settlement.
2013
This marked the first election held under a new constitution, which was approved in a referendum in March 2013.
Irregularities
2018
See Presidential election 2018.
See Zimbabwe 2018 Harmonised Elections.
See Presidential Candidates 2018 election.
Irregularities
See Post Election Violence in 2018.
See Nelson Chamisa Presidential Election Result Challenge.
Cabinet 2018
These elections produced:
Government Ministries of Zimbabwe
2022
Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)
2022 March By-election Winners in Zimbabwe