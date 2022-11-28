Difference between revisions of "A History of Zimbabwean Elections"
|
Revision as of 10:15, 28 November 2022
Zimbabwe has had many presidential elections which have been held in contrasting fashions since the country attained independence in 1980. Irregularities were raised over the elections and allegations of rigging, murder, rape, fraud, intimidation and violence were raised by Parties who contested in the elections.
See Elections.
See Electoral System in Zimbabwe.
See Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.
See Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN).
See The Election Resource Centre.
See Political Parties Finance Act.
1980
Southern Rhodesia held general elections, in accordance with the conclusions of the Lancaster House agreement, to decide upon a government that would rule the country. Zanu-PF won making Robert Mugabe the first Prime Minister of Zimbabwe.
It was alleged that the 1980 elections, which were defining in that they marked the end of colonial rule and the dawning of political independence, were rigged.
See ZAPU and the 1980 election.
Irregularities
The late Vice President Joshua Nkomo, in his personal memoirs, The Story of My Life, believed the 1980 elections were rigged and that Zanu-PF used militias to cordon off some parts of the rural areas it believed to be potential strongholds of his political party, The Zimbabwe African People’s Union ZAPU. He points out to politically motivated violence, murder and rape perpetrated on political competitors as some of the ways Zanu-PF used to steal the 1980 election. “…the British election supervisors in an interim report had told the governor that more than half of the electorate was living in conditions where a free vote could not take place.
Nkomo claimed that Zapu was cheated out of some seats it could have won, given a fair campaign,” he noted in his personal account of the tyranny that characterised Mugabe’s rule.
Cabinet 1980
These elections resulted in the: Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980
1985
A newly independent Zimbabwe held general elections for the first time. Zanu PF under Robert Mugabe was re-elected with an increased majority.
See Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election.
Irregularities
1990
This year marked the first elections to be contested under the amended constitution of 1987, which established an elected executive presidency and abolished the Senate. Edgar Tekere, then ex-Minister of Labour and Man-Power Planning, ran against Mugabe as the candidate of the Zimbabwe Unity Movement (ZUM). He had been expelled from Zanu PF following his consistent criticism of corruption. Tekere was strongly against Mugabe’s notion of a one party state as he was quoted of saying:
“A one-party state was never one of the founding principles of ZANU-PF and experience in Africa has shown that it brought the evils of nepotism, corruption and inefficiency.”
Results
The elections were held 23 March 1990.
Presidential:
- Registered Voters 4,799,333
- Total Votes (Voter Turnout) 2,587,204 (53.9%)
- Invalid/Blank Votes 146,388
- Total Valid Votes 2,440,816
|Candidate (Party)
|Number of Votes
|% of Votes
|Robert Mugabe (ZANU-PF)
|2,026,976
|83.05%
|Edgar Tekere (ZUM)
|413,840
|16.95%
House of Assembly:
- Registered Voters Not Available
- Total Votes (Voter Turnout) 2,237,846 (% N/A)
- Invalid/Blank Votes 139,653
- Total Valid Votes 2,098,193
|Party
|Number of Votes
|% of Votes
|Number of Seats (120)*
|Zanu-PF
|1,690,071
|80.54%
|117
|ZUM
|369,031
|17.59%
|02
|ZANU-Ndonga
|19,448
|0.93%
|01
|UANC
|11,191
|0.53%
|-
|NDU
|498
|0.02%
|-
|Independents
|7,954
|0.38%
|-
- 120 seats are filled through direct election; 30 seats are reserved for appointees.
By Province
Bulawayo
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Bulawayo North
|John Nkomo
|Zanu PF
|8 581
|Crispen Mwete
|ZUM
|4 550
|Turnout
|13 743
|38.74 %
|Bulawayo South
|Lot Senda
|Zanu PF
|9 661
|Samson Mushore
|ZUM
|5 405
|Themba Dlodlo
|Independent
|2 110
|Zachariah Chigumira
|ZANU–Ndonga
|830
|Turnout
|18 789
|56.56 %
|Lobengula
|Joshua Nkomo
|ZANU–PF
|8 706
|Maxwell Nyandoro
|ZUM
|1 420
|Stephen Chisimo
|UANC
|205
|Turnout
|10,576
|24.62 %
|Luveve
|Angeline Masuku
|Zanu PF
|n/a
|Full results for Luveve were not released.
|Turnout
|n/a
|n/a
|Magwegwe
|Norman Zikhali
|Zanu PF
|19 202
|Robert Mutendi
|ZUM
|3 988
|Tongesai Nyandoro
|UANC
|992
|Turnout
|24 769
|54.95 %
|Makokoba
|Sidney Malunga
|Zanu PF
|11 136
|Ishmael Nyakudarika
|ZUM
|3 238
|Turnout
|15,090
|45.80 %
|Mpopoma
|Edson Ncube
|Zanu PF
|13 164
|Philip Hadebe
|ZUM
|3 042
|Grey Bango
|Independent
|359
|Godfrey Mpezeni
|UANC
|287
|Phineas Sithole
|ZANU–Ndonga
|234
|Turnout
|17 877
|38.29 %
|Nkulumane
|Dumiso Dabengwa
|Zanu PF
|15 494
|Victor Katsolo
|ZUM
|3 470
|Caleb Nyatoti
|UANC
|328
|Turnout
|20 840
|61.24 %
|Pelandaba
|Joseph Msika
|Zanu PF
|10 902
|Christopher Mariga
|ZUM
|2 202
|Turnout
|13 204
|36.85 %
Harare
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Chitungwiza
|Witness Mangwende
|Zanu PF
|20 217
|Dominic Macheka
|ZUM
|6 316
|Munyamana Gwavhu
|NDU
|237
|Turnout
|27 533
|64.97 %
|Dzivarasekwa
|William Mushonga
|Zanu PF
|24 218
|Elijah Manjeya
|ZUM
|11 240
|Moses Jiri
|UANC
|477
|Turnout
|38 938
|98.97 %
|Glen View
|Necasio Mangisi
|Zanu PF
|15 415
|George Mugura
|ZUM
|9,348
|Jonias Makadzange
|UANC
|323
|Turnout
|25 873
|59.75 %
|Highfield East
|Herbert Ushewokunze
|Zanu PF
|8 292
|Joseph Dendere
|ZUM
|5 473
|Jeremiah Nyamande
|Independent
|275
|Xavier Chihota
|NDU
|64
|Turnout
|14,103
|35.92 %
|Highfield West
|Richard Nyandoro
|Zanu PF
|18 676
|Isaac Manyemba
|ZUM
|10 666
|William Chadzukwa
|UANC
|3 284
|Turnout
|33 132
|91.76 %
|Kambuzuma
|Oliver Chidawu
|Zanu PF
|8 740
|Xebio Bosha
|ZUM
|5 423
|Frederick Mahere
|UANC
|247
|Nicholas Hatidani
|Independent
|241
|Farai Masango
|Independent
|77
|Turnout
|14 728
|43.67 %
|Harare Central
|Bernard Chidzero
|Zanu PF
|9 545
|Raphael Hamadziripi
|ZUM
|6 864
|Turnout
|17 120
|37.31 %
|Harare East
|Margaret Dongo
|Zanu PF
|16 390
|Morgan Changamire
|ZUM
|9 770
|Turnout
|28 220
|70.04 %
|Harare North
|Tirivanhu Mudariki
|Zanu PF
|11 967
|Masipula Sithole
|ZUM
|5 055
|Turnout
|18 371
|56.76 %
|Harare South
|Smith Marara
|Zanu PF
|15 100
|Davison Gomo
|ZUM
|8 156
|Noah Chifungo
|ZANU–Ndonga
|1 203
|Turnout
|25 762
|n/a
|Harare West
|Don Chipango
|Zanu PF
|15 675
|Stephen Nyoka
|ZUM
|7 323
|Turnout
|24 460
|55.16 %
|Mabvuku
|Irene Mugabe
|Zanu PF
|14 107
|Edyson Chiwara
|ZUM
|5 290
|Pendeka Stanlake Nyakudya
|UANC
|342
|Turnout
|25 762
|n/a
|Manyame
|Joel Mupfudza
|Zanu PF
|14 298
|Conrad Mukosera
|ZUM
|5 644
|Turnout
|21 320
|45.95 %
|Mbare East
|Tony Gara
|Zanu PF
|12 522
|Biston David
|ZUM
|4 420
|Tawinei Chitongo
|NDU
|197
|Turnout
|17 880
|51.76 %
|Mbare West
|Ephraim Masawi
|Zanu PF
|8 315
|Nesbert Mutengezanwa
|ZUM
|4 415
|Robert Marowa
|UANC
|339
|Turnout
|13 493
|37.36 %
|Mufakose
|Patrick Marime
|Zanu PF
|15 144
|Everisto Ngwena
|ZUM
|3 544
|Edward Mazaiwana
|UANC
|1 087
|Turnout
|20 308
|55.17 %
|St Mary's
|Joseph Macheka
|Zanu PF
|18 323
|Stanley Musonza
|ZUM
|4 905
|Turnout
|23 228
|50.94 %
|Zengeza
|Benjamin Moyo
|Zanu PF
|16 370
|Simon Mapengo
|ZUM
|7 646
Manicaland
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Buhera North
|Nevison Nyashanu
|Zanu PF
|20 260
|Gabriel Chaiva
|ZUM
|1 644
|Turnout
|22 490
|69.61 %
|Buhera South
|Kumbirai Kangai
|Zanu PF
|22 423
|Lovemore Shoniwa
|ZUM
|1 330
|Turnout
|24 481
|n/a
|Buhera West
|Victoria Chitepo
|Zanu PF
|9 988
|Denny Munetsi
|ZUM
|58
|Turnout
|10 386
|n/a
|Chimanimani
|Michael Mataure
|Zanu PF
|10 687
|Lucky Maringapasi
|ZUM
|1 158
|Tinarwo Mwazviwanza
|ZANU–Ndonga
|545
|Kingdom Sithole
|Independent
|282
|Turnout
|13 074
|39.49 %
|Chipinge North
|Gordon Mushakavanhu
|ZUM
|10 087
|Joseph Muzite
|Zanu PF
|7 065
|Goodson Sithole
|ZANU–Ndonga
|5 347
|Turnout
|24 323
|52.51 %
|Chipinge South
|Wiseman Zengeni
|ZANU–Ndonga
|8 970
|Killian Mvududu
|ZUM
|8 721
|Henry Moyana
|Zanu PF
|3 616
|Turnout
|22 309
|47.62 %
|Makoni Central
|Didymus Mutasa
|Zanu PF
|10 805
|Godfrey Mandimutsira
|ZUM
|3 644
|Turnout
|n/a
|n/a
|Makoni East
|Dexter Chavunduka
|Zanu PF
|18 755
|Winnie Mwashita
|ZUM
|5 988
|Turnout
|27 102
|80.37 %
|Makoni South
|Gibson Munyero
|Zanu PF
|9 626
|Lazarus Mtungwazi
|ZUM
|2 525
|Turnout
|13 499
|31.80 %
|Makoni West
|Moven Mahachi
|Zanu PF
|n/a
|Turnout
|n/a
|n/a
|Mutare Central
|Daniel Sithole
|ZUM
|9 058
|Zororo Duri
|Zanu PF
|8 700
|Clement Mhlanga
|ZANU–Ndonga
|411
|Turnout
|18 842
|41.71 %
|Mutare North
|Oppah Muchinguri
|Zanu PF
|14 165
|Giles Mutsekwa
|ZUM
|13 484
|David Mabunyara
|ZANU–Ndonga
|1 481
|Turnout
|30 671
|72.22 %
|Mutare South
|Lazarus Nzarayebani
|Zanu PF
|10 520
|Christopher Zimunya
|ZUM
|3 925
|Turnout
|15 636
|39.89 %
|Mutare West
|Moton Malianga
|Zanu PF
|14 806
|Wilson Murwiri
|ZUM
|4 349
|Turnout
|20 765
|46.67 %
|Mutasa
|Misheck Chinamasa
|Zanu PF
|6 864
|Christopher Nyamwanza
|ZUM
|6 007
|Turnout
|14 234
|33.89 %
|Nyanga
|Tichaendepi Masaya
|Zanu PF
|11 184
|Sylvester Matsapa
|ZUM
|6 025
|Turnout
|19 289
|43.10 %
Mashonaland West
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Chegutu
|Mashava Mugwagwa
|Zanu PF
|20 420
|Edward Hamadziripi Chipape
|ZUM
|3 182
|Turnout
|25 301
|76.18 %
|Hurungwe
|Kenneth Marombe
|Zanu PF
|25 818
|Clement Gondo
|ZUM
|3 635
|Turnout
|31 681
|89.63 %
|Kadoma East
|Edna Madzongwe
|Zanu PF
|18 312
|Leslie Mashayamombe
|ZUM
|2 450
|Turnout
|33 498
|95.18 %
|Kadoma West
|Enos Chikowore
|Zanu PF
|25 865
|Luke Bosha
|ZUM
|4 368
|Turnout
|31 663
|73.16 %
|Kariba
|Tongayi Nyikadzino
|Zanu PF
|27 482
|Peter Munjaranji
|ZUM
|3 933
|Turnout
|33 498
|76.18 %
|Karoi
|Edgar Kwenda
|Zanu PF
|5 432
|Tommy Charewa
|ZUM
|696
|Turnout
|6 483
|18.10 %
|Makonde Central
|Nathan Shamuyarira
|Zanu PF
|23 430
|Sungano Janhi Moyo
|ZUM
|3 171
|William Marumahoko
|UANC
|674
|Turnout
|28 678
|76.29 %
|Makonde East
|Mudhomeni Chivende
|Zanu PF
|27 865
|Noah Bangure
|ZUM
|4 451
|Turnout
|35 104
|74.99 %
|Makonde North
|Swithun Mombeshora
|Zanu PF
|13 883
|Cleopas Watama
|ZUM
|2 125
|Turnout
|16 953
|42.80 %
|Makonde West
|Sean Hundermark
|Zanu PF
|16 507
|Robert Ruzivo
|ZUM
|1 513
|Turnout
|19 204
|45.47 %
|Mhondoro
|Felix Muchemwa
|Zanu PF
|10 610
|Douglas Chanakira
|ZUM
|1 488
|Turnout
|12 707
|34.74 %
|Ngezi
|Frederick Mugwangwavari
|Zanu PF
|8 222
|Lovemore Tapera
|ZUM
|400
|Turnout
|9 036
|25.41 %
|Zvimba
|Sabina Mugabe
|Zanu PF
|8 008
|Esau Chakupe
|ZUM
|525
|Turnout
|8 852
|20.73 %
Mashonaland Central
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Bindura
|Joice Mujuru
|Zanu PF
|35 262
|Emmanuel Magoche
|ZUM
|4 110
|Turnout
|41 669
|92.91 %
|Centenary
|Border Gezi
|Zanu PF
|Unopposed
|Chiweshe
|Chenhamo Chimutengwende
|Zanu PF
|Unopposed
|Guruve
|Ephraim Chafesuka
|Zanu PF
|Unopposed
|Mount Darwin
|Richard Mujana
|Zanu PF
|22 892
|Peter Sango
|ZUM
|1 363
|Olis Manyeruke
|Independent
|570
|Turnout
|26 425
|n/a
|Mukumbura
|Joseph Kaparadza
|Zanu PF
|Unopposed
|Shamva
|Donald Nyamaropa
|Zanu PF
|Unopposed
Mashonaland East
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Chihota
|Ernest Chipitiri
|Zanu PF
|10 343
|Jackson Muzambi
|ZUM
|1 088
|Zacharia Nyamadzawo
|Independent
|332
|Turnout
|12 599
|29.47 %
|Chinomora
|Kenneth Bute
|Zanu PF
|13 525
|Anathasio Mushimbo
|ZUM
|1 586
|Turnout
|16 393
|42.08 %
|Goromonzi
|Herbert Murerwa
|Zanu PF
|19 678
|Percy Chigodora
|ZUM
|2 967
|Turnout
|24 460
|51.49 %
|Marondera
|Sydney Sekeramayi
|Zanu PF
|18 892
|Sheila van Reenen
|ZUM
|3 195
|Turnout
|23 479
|66.20 %
|Mudzi
|Bainos Mupezeni
|Zanu PF
|Unopposed
|Murehwa North
|Alois Mangwende
|Zanu PF
|Unopposed
|Murehwa South
|David Karimanzira
|Zanu PF
|Unopposed
|Mutoko North
|Mabel Chinomona
|Zanu PF
|Unopposed
|Mutoko South
|Richard Katsande
|Zanu PF
|19 176
|Claudius Mugambiwa
|Independent
|933
|Turnout
|22 174
|58.72 %
|Wedza
|Stanlake Marwodzi
|Zanu PF
|16 507
|Joshua Siya
|ZUM
|1 501
|Turnout
|19 993
|50.76 %
Masvingo
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Bikita East
|Gabriel Machinga
|Zanu PF
|unopposed
|Bikita West
|Jewel Kufandada
|Zanu PF
|10 715
|Kenneth Matimba
|Zanu PF
|3 719
|Turnout
|15 656
|41.93 %
|Chiredzi Central
|Henry Pote
|Zau PF
|21 903
|Leo Chanda
|ZUM
|4 420
|Turnout
|29 239
|68.96 %
|Chiredzi South
|Aaron Baloyi
|Zanu PF
|unopposed
|Chiredzi–Zaka
|Titus Maluleke
|Zanu PF
|unopposed
|Chivi North
|Ketina Mudamburi
|Zanu PF
|unopposed
|Chivi South
|Paradza Mandebvu
|Zanu PF
|18 834
|Munashe Chidavashe
|ZUM
|767
|Turnout
|20 368
|48.95 %
|Gutu East
|Ephraim Marwizi
|Zanu PF
|8 865
|Nelson Mawema
|Zanu PF
|5 951
|Turnout
|15 367
|41.91 %
|Gutu North
|Joseph Mandaba
|Zanu PF
|12 409
|Oliver Munyaradzi
|Zanu PF
|7 657
|Turnout
|21 467
|59.40 %
|Gutu South
|Shuvai Mahofa
|Zanu PF
|18 799
|Isaac Chimwanda
|ZUM
|1 226
|Turnout
|20 758
|60.06 %
|Masvingo Central
|Dzikamai Mavhaire
|Zanu PF
|26 188
|Naboth Musabayana
|ZUM
|3 905
|Turnout
|32 062
|76.36 %
|Masvingo North
|George Mudukuti
|Zanu PF
|unopposed
|Masvingo South
|Eddison Zvobgo
|Zanu PF
|unopposed
|Mwenezi
|Zephaniah Matchaba-Hove
|Zanu PF
|22 547
|Philemon Baloyi
|ZUM
|1 105
|Turnout
|24 916
|56.08 %
|Zaka East
|Simbi Mubako
|Zanu PF
|7 118
|Wurayayi Chisamba
|Zanu PF
|4 812
|Isaac Gwenure
|ZUM
|530
|Turnout
|13 371
|n/a
|Zaka West
|Jefta Chindanya
|Zanu PF
|19 803
|Gladman Machakata
|ZUM
|1 205
|Turnout
|22 536
|47.25 %
Matabeleland North
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Binga
|Paul Siachimbo
|Zanu PF
|7 358
|Abraham Chiketo
|ZUM
|2 708
|Turnout
|14 199
|34.83 %
|Bubi
|Micah Bhebhe
|Zanu PF
|14 639
|Michael Ndondo
|ZUM
|2 708
|Turnout
|19 102
|56.17 %
|Hwange
|Crispen Sibanda
|Zanu PF
|19 790
|Elton Muchemwa
|ZUM
|5 847
|Turnout
|28 340
|61.97 %
|Lupane
|Nkosembi Khumalo
|Zanu PF
|18 379
|Thomas Sililo Masuku
|ZUM
|3 222
|Turnout
|23 790
|50.33 %
|Nkayi
|Welshman Mabhena
|Zanu PF
|16 313
|Rogers Ndlovu
|ZUM
|1 182
|Turnout
|19 797
|48.91 %
|Nyamandhlovu
|Mark Rosenfels
|Zanu PF
|10 462
|Geoffrey Peterson
|ZUM
|1 796
|Turnout
|13 204
|36.49 %
|Tsholotsho
|Amos Mkwananzi
|Zanu PF
|19 993
|Elliot Mlotshwa
|ZUM
|1 936
Matabeleland South
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Beitbridge
|Kembo Mohadi
|Zanu PF
|16 190
|Simon Ncube
|ZUM
|2 624
|Turnout
|21 502
|52.43 %
|Bulilimamangwe North
|Richard Ndlovu
|Zanu PF
|16 385
|Shortie Ncube
|ZUM
|2 172
|Turnout
|20 233
|56.81 %
|Bulilimamangwe South
|Simon Khaya-Moyo
|Zanu PF
|12 151
|Michael Ndawana
|ZUM
|1 502
|Turnout
|15 233
|45.67 %
|Gwanda North
|Johnson Ndlovu
|Zanu PF
|15 364
|Agrippa Madlela
|Independent
|1 524
|Clement Khumalo
|ZUM
|1 331
|Turnout
|19 083
|55.06 %
|Gwanda South
|Eliah Masiyane
|Eliah Masiyane
|Full results for Gwanda South were not released.
|Insiza
|Naison Ndlovu
|Zanu PF
|13 660
|Newman Ndlela
|ZUM
|2 560
|Turnout
|17 848
|45.59 %
|Matobo
|Stephen Nkomo
|Zanu PF
|17 346
|Reason Nkomazana
|ZUM
|1 323
|Turnout
|21 282
|58.33 %
|Umzingwane
|Thenjiwe Lesabe
|Zanu PF
|12 122
|Hezikia Hlabangana
|ZUM
|1 740
|Aaron Ndabambi
|Independent
|882
|Turnout
|15 606
|35.52 %
Midlands
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Chikomba
|Ernest Kadungure
|Zanu PF
|25 929
|Jesmiel Chakauya
|ZUM
|1 589
|Turnout
|28 630
|59.58 %
|Chirumanzu
|Hlomayi Mangwende
|Zanu PF
|21 468
|Hoinos Machaya
|ZUM
|1 856
|Turnout
|24 649
|56.07 %
|Gokwe East
|Titus Marongwe
|Zanu PF
|19 888
|Isaiah Mucheki
|ZUM
|1 761
|Turnout
|22 989
|67.05 %
|Gokwe North
|Benson Mbowa
|Zanu PF
|20 672
|Patrick Manwende
|ZUM
|2 626
|Turnout
|24 862
|55.48 %
|Gokwe South
|Jason Machaya
|Zanu PF
|21 785
|Nokuthula Nduka
|ZUM
|2 511
|Turnout
|25 872
|74.60 %
|Gokwe West
|George Marange
|Zanu PF
|n/a
|Turnout
|Full results for Gokwe West were not released.
|Gweru Central
|Simon Muzenda
|Zanu PF
|14 083
|Patrick Kombayi
|ZUM
|5 234
|Bernard Kutesera
|UANC
|285
|Turnout
|20 173
|52.54 %
|Gweru North
|Cyril Ndebele
|Zanu PF
|n/a
|Turnout
|n/a
|Full results not released
|Gweru South
|Ernest Tongogara
|Zanu PF
|17 311
|Bernard Gwati
|ZUM
|4 863
|Onward Manyeruke
|UANC
|387
|Turnout
|23 281
|55.28 %
|Kwekwe
|Emmerson Mnangagwa
|Zanu PF
|23 898
|Sylvester Chibanda
|ZUM
|7 094
|Turnout
|32 428
|78.97 %
|Mberengwa East
|Richard Hove
|Zanu PF
|21 632
|Ben Shumba
|ZUM
|1 004
|Turnout
|23 355
|51.27 %
|Mberengwa West
|Ben Mataga
|Zanu PF
|22 005
|Choboro Masarira
|Independent
|1 513
|Mathias Munyenyiwa
|ZUM
|1 242
|Turnout
|26 216
|55.76 %
|Shurugwi
|David Ruzive
|Zanu PF
|25 575
|Peter Musiyiwa
|ZUM
|1 630
|Turnout
|28 343
|63.22 %
|Silobela
|Steven Vuma
|Zanu PF
|14 402
|Kaiza Jackson
|ZUM
|2 479
|Turnout
|17 589
|54.16 %
|Zvishavane
|Tsungirirai Hungwe
|Zanu PF
|22 438
|Raphael Mudari
|ZUM
|2 823
|Turnout
|26 461
|58.00 %
|Zhombe
|Peter Hewlett
|Zanu PF
|15 912
|Rodger Ross
|ZUM
|1 083
|Raphael Muroyiwa
|Independent
|380
|Turnout
|18 241
|53.71 %
Irregularities
It is reported that Tekere received unprecedented support for his opposition to Mugabe which led to massive election rigging by Zanu PF in order for Mugabe to win. ZUM supporters were the targets of violent attacks which resulted in five candidates being murdered. Those convicted of the attempted murder of former Gweru Mayor the late Patrick Kombayi who was shot in the lower abdomen but survived the shooting, were pardoned immediately afterwards.
1996
The elections were contested by the incumbent President Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe Rhodesia-era Prime Minister Abel Muzorewa, and Zanu-Ndonga leader Ndabaningi Sithole. Mugabe won, claiming over 90% of the vote, though there was just a 32.3% turnout, largely as a result of Sithole and Muzorewa withdrawing their candidacies shortly before the election (though their names remained on the ballot).
|Registered Voters
|4 822 289
|Total Votes (Voter Turnout)
|1 557 558 (32.3%)
|Invalid/Blank Votes
|43 497
|Total Valid Votes
|1 514 061
|Candidate (Party)
|Number of Votes
|% of Votes
|Robert Mugabe (Zanu-PF)
|1 404 501
|92.76%
|Abel Muzorewa (UP)
|72 600
|4.80%
|Ndabaningi Sithole (ZANU-Ndonga)
|36 960
|2.44%
Sithole and Muzorewa withdrew during the week prior to balloting but their names remained on the ballot and both garnered votes.
Irregularities
- Sithole
Ndabaningi Sithole was under virtual house arrest on charges of attempting to assassinate Mugabe so he withdrew claiming that Zanu-PF was undermining his authority.
Sithole was found guilty of conspiring to assassinate Mugabe in December 1997 and sentenced to two years in jail. He appealed, failed and died whilst he was still on bail.
- Muzorewa
Abel Muzorewa pulled out after the supreme court turned down his bid to postpone the elections on the basis that the electoral rules were unfair.
- Margaret Dongo
There were allegations that the voters’ register was littered with inaccuracies, ghost voters and dead people whose names had not been deleted. It was such non-existent voters that the opposition believed were used to rig elections in areas where Zanu-PF would have been defeated. Margaret Dongo, in 1995, successfully contested the election out-come in Harare South constituency on the basis that the voters’ role was in shambles. The fact that she won her case in the High Court made a lot of people believe that the state of the voters’ roll made it liable to abuse by the ZANU-PF.
2000
Results
|Registered Voters
|5 049 815
|Total Votes (Voter Turnout)
|Not Available (N/A)
|Invalid/Blank Votes
|Not Available
|Total Valid Votes
|2 493 925
|Party
|Number of Votes
|% of Votes
|Number of Seats (120)
|Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF)
|1 212 302
|48.6%
|62
|Movement for Democratic Change (MDC)
|1 171 051
|47.0%
|57
|Zimbabwe African National Union-Ndonga (ZANU-Ndonga)
|17 629
|0.7%
|01
|Others
|92 943
|3.7%
|-
- 120 seats are filled through direct election; 30 seats are reserved for appointees.
By Province
Harare Province
Bulawayo Province
Mashonaland East
Mashonaland West
Mashonaland Central
Manicaland
Midlands
Masvingo
Matabeleland North
|Constituency / Name
|Party
|Votes
|Bubi-Mguza
|Jacob Thabani Mabikwa
|MDC
|12 837
|Obert Mpofu
|Zanu-PF
|6 645
|Rueben Donga
|ZAPU
|1 272
|Mark Harold Ncube
|LPZ
|889
|Canaan Calisto Ndebele
|Liberty Party
|223
|Hwange East
|Cephas Nyoni
|MDC
|15 271
|Jacob Mudenda
|Zanu PF
|3 617
|George Ncube
|Ind
|339
|Khumbulani Ncube
|ZAPU
|384
|Hwange West
|Jealous Sansole
|MDC
|15 132
|Sphiwe Mafuwa
|Zanu PF
|2 445
|Gifton Ndumani
|ZAPU
|429
|Binga
|Joel Gabhuza
|MDC
|19 894
|Joshua Muzamba
|Zanu PF
|2 678
|Leonard Ndlovu
|ZAPU
|594
|Lupane
|David Mpala
|MDC
|14 439
|Headman Moyo
|Zanu PF
|3 300
|Kenneth Mhlanga
|ZAPU
|972
Matabeleland South
Further Reading
Parliamentary Elections in Zimbabwe, 2000 By David Pottie.
Manager of the Democracy Development Unit at the Electoral Institute of Southern Africa.
P O Box 740, Auckland Park, 2095, South Africa
Tel: +27 11 482 5495; Fax: 482 6163; e-mail dpottie@eisa.org.za
File:JAEPottie2000Elections.pdf 10 pages.
2002
President Robert Mugabe won claiming 56,2% of the vote which was the closest presidential election to date. The AU described the election as “transparent, credible, free and fair.
|Registered Voters
|5 647 812
|Total Votes (Voter Turnout)
|3 130 913 (55.4%)
|Invalid/Blank Votes
|132 155
|Total Valid Votes
|2 998 758
|Candidate (Party)
|Number of Votes
|% of Votes
|Robert Mugabe (ZANU-PF)
|1 685 212
|56.2%
|Morgan Tsvangirai (MDC)
|1 258 401
|42.0%
|Wilson Kumbula (ZANU-Ndonga)
|31 368
|1.0%
|Shakespeare Maya (NAGG)
|11 906
|0.4%
|Paul Siwela
|11 871
|0.4%
Irregularities
The conduct of the election was strongly condemned by the Commonwealth, Norwegian observers, Zimbabwean opposition figures, and Western governments and media.
The 2002 Presidential election is alleged to have marked the consolidation of totalitarianism and thickening of intolerance. It is also believed to have brought in the notion of winning elections “by an means necessary” as was postulated in a Zanu-PF Central committee meeting minutes of March 2007. It was also claimed that this election laid bare the electoral chicanery that Zanu-PF had already been suspected of. As noted by Professor Jonathan Moyo, the former Minister of Information and Publicity in Mugabe’s government, the incumbent used the military, national intelligence, police forces, government ministries and departments and traditional chiefs to win the election.
2005
|Registered Voters
|5 658 624
|Total Votes (Voter Turnout)
|2 696 670 (47.7%)
|Invalid/Blank Votes
|62 025
|Total Valid Votes
|2 634 645
|Party
|Number of Votes
|% of Votes
|Number of Seats (120)
|Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF)
|1 569 867
|59.59%
|78
|Movement for Democratic Change (MDC)
|1 041 292
|39.52%
|41
|Zimbabwe African National Union-Ndonga (ZANU-Ndonga)
|6 608
|0.25%
|-
|Zimbabwe Youth in Alliance (ZIYA)
|594
|0.02%
|-
|Zimbabwe People's Democratic Party (ZPDP)
|61
|0.00%
|-
|Independents
|16,223
|0.62%
|01
- 120 seats are filled through direct election; 30 seats are reserved for appointees.
|Registered Voters
|3 239 574
|Total Votes (Voter Turnout)
|631 347 (19.5%)
|Invalid/Blank Votes
|21 052
|Total Valid Votes
|610 295
|Party
|Number of Votes
|% of Votes
|Number of Seats (50)
|Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF)
|449 860
|73.71%
|43
|Movement for Democratic Change (MDC)
|123 628
|20.26%
|07
|Zimbabwe African National Union-Ndonga (ZANU-Ndonga)
|11,023
|1.81%
|-
|Zimbabwe Youth in Alliance (ZIYA)
|6 919
|1.13%
|-
|Peace Action is Freedom for All (PAFA)
|5 278
|0.86%
|-
|African National Party (ANP)
|3 585
|0.59%
|-
|Zimbabwe African People’s Union-Federal Party (ZAPU-FP)
|213
|0.03%
|-
|Multi-Racial Open Party-Christian Democrats (MOP-CD)
|100
|0.02%
|-
|Independents
|9 689
|1.59%
|-
- Partially boycotted by the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).
- 50 seats were filled through direct election; 16 seats were reserved for appointees (6 presidential appointees & 10 traditional chiefs).
2008
The three major candidates were incumbent President Robert Mugabe (Zanu PF), Morgan Tsvangirai (MDC), and Simba Makoni, an independent. Nearly a month passed before election results were announced which prompted the MDC to seek an order from the High Court to force their release. It was unsuccessful.
As no candidate received an outright majority in the first round, a second round was held on 27 June 2008 between Tsvangirai (with 48% of the first round vote) and Mugabe (43%). Tsvangirai withdrew from the second round a week before it was scheduled to take place, citing violence against his party’s supporters. The second round went ahead, despite widespread condemnation, and led to victory for Mugabe.
|Registered Voters
|5 934 768
|Total Votes (Voter Turnout)
|2 537 240 (42.8%)
|Invalid/Blank Votes
|39 975
|Total Valid Votes
|2 497 265
|Registered Voters
|5 934 768
|Total Votes (Voter Turnout)
|2 514 750 (42.4%)
|Invalid/Blank Votes
|131 481
|Total Valid Votes
|2 383 269
|Candidate (Party)
|First Round
|Second Round
|Number of Votes
|% of Votes
|Number of Votes
|% of Votes
|Morgan Tsvangirai (MDC)
|1 195 562
|47.87%
|233 000
|9.78%
|Robert Mugabe (ZANU-PF)
|1 079 730
|43.24%
|2 150 269
|90.22%
|Simba Makoni
|207 470
|8.31%
|-
|-
|Langton Towungana
|14 503
|0.58%
|-
|-
Irregularities
The period following the first round was marked by political violence. Zanu-PF and the MDC each blamed the other’s supporters for perpetrating the violence; Western governments and prominent Western organisations blamed Zanu-PF for the violence.
See Silent Coup in Zimbabwe 2008
Faced with a widely condemned election victory, a parliament without two-thirds majority of his Zanu PF, and a broadly recognized first round result in which Tsvangirai was leading, Mugabe found himself with no choice but to accept the regional and international community’s suggestions for a negotiated political settlement.
2013
This marked the first election held under a new constitution, which was approved in a referendum in March 2013.
Following an application to the Supreme Court by a Zimbabwean citizen, Jealousy Mawarire, demanding that a date for elections be set before the expiry of the tenure of the seventh parliament, on 29 June 2013, on 31 May, the Supreme Court ruled that the President should set a date as soon as possible, and that presidential and parliamentary elections must be held by 31 July. The elections were then set for 31 July 2013.
Under the new constitution the winner of the presidential election would serve a five-year term. The Presidential candidates were:
- Robert Mugabe, Zanu PF
- Welshman Ncube, MDC-Welshman Ncube
- Morgan Tsvangirai, MDC-T
- Dumiso Dabengwa, ZAPU
- Kisinoti Mukwazhe (also spelt Kisnot Mukwazhi), Zimbabwe Development Party. Candidacy later withdrawn.
Results
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percent
|Robert Mugabe
|Zanu PF
|2 110 434
|61.88
|Morgan Tsvangirai
|MDC-T
|1 172 349
|34.37
|Welshman Ncube
|MDC-Welshman Ncube
|92 637
|2.72
|Dumiso Dabengwa
|Zimbabwe African People's Union
|25 416
|0.75
|Kisinoti Mukwazhe
|Zimbabwe Development Party
|9 931
|0.29
|Valid votes
|3 410 767
|98.01
|Invalid/blank votes
|69 280
|1.99
|Total votes
|3 480 047
|100.00
|Registered voters/turnout
|5 874 115
|59.24
|Party
|Votes
|Percentage
|Seats
|Common
|Women
|Total
|Zanu PF
|2 143 804
|63.16
|159
|37
|196
|MDC–Tsvangirai
|1 015 513
|29.92
|49
|21
|70
|MDC–Ncube
|155 669
|4.59
|0
|2
|2
|Zimbabwe African People's Union
|19 235
|0.57
|0
|0
|0
|Mavambo/Kusile/Dawn
|6 703
|0.20
|0
|0
|0
|FreeZim Congress
|1 405
|0.04
|0
|0
|0
|ZANU–Ndonga
|1 350
|0.04
|0
|0
|0
|United Movement for Democracy
|1 315
|0.04
|0
|0
|0
|Alliance Khumbula Ekhaya
|536
|0.02
|0
|0
|0
|Multi-Racial Christian Democrats
|886
|0.03
|0
|0
|0
|Progressive and Innovative Movement of Zimbabwe
|351
|0.01
|0
|0
|0
|Freedom Front
|200
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|Congress for True Democracy
|147
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|Zimbabwe Development Party
|145
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|People's Democratic Union
|76
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|Zimbabwe People's Movement
|70
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|Independents
|46 611
|1.37
|2
|0
|2
|Total
|3 394 036
|100.00
|210
|60
|270
The two independent candidates elected were both Zanu PF who failed to win their Zanu PF nomination for their constituencies.
|Party
|Votes
|Percent
|Seats
|Zanu PF
|2 145 250
|64.27
|37
|MDC–Tsvangirai
|1 021 347
|30.60
|21
|MDC–Ncube
|157 356
|4.71
|2
|Zimbabwe African People's Union
|11 826
|0.35
|0
|Mavambo/Kusile/Dawn
|1 944
|0.06
|0
|Alliance Khumbula Ekhaya
|380
|0.01
|0
|Chiefs
|18
|People with disabilities
|2
|Total
|3 338 103
|100.00
|80
By Province
Results for six of the 210 constituencies: Buhera South, Bulilima West, Chiredzi North, Masvingo West, Mwenezi West, and Zvimba North, were never released by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.
Bulawayo Province
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percent
|Bulawayo Central
|Dorcas Sibanda
|MDC–T
|6 365
|56.80
|Mlungisi Moyo
|Zanu PF
|2 827
|25.23
|Sibongile Maphosa
|MDC–N
|1 572
|14.03
|4 others
|442
|3.94
|Total
|11 206
|Bulawayo East
|Thabitha Khumalo
|MDC–T
|4 560
|37.46
|David Coltart
|MDC–N
|4 540
|37.30
|Kevin Muzvidziwa
|Zanu PF
|2 842
|23.35
|4 others
|230
|1.90
|Total
|12 493
|Bulawayo South
|Eddie Cross
|MDC–T
|6 364
|66.40
|Bafana Andy Dube
|Zanu PF
|1 787
|18.65
|Esnat Bulayani
|MDC–N
|1 078
|11.25
|4 others
|355
|3.70
|Total
|9 584
|Emakhandeni–Entumbane
|Dingilizwe Tshuma
|MDC–T
|5 326
|57.87
|Judith Mkwanda
|Zanu PF
|1 974
|21.45
|Christabell Sibutha
|MDC–N
|1 104
|12.00
|3 others
|799
|8.68
|Total
|9 203
|Lobengula
|Samuel Sipepa Nkomo
|MDC–T
|5 579
|63.33
|Christopher Dube
|Zanu PF
|1 848
|20.98
|Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube
|MDC–N
|1 113
|12.63
|4 others
|270
|3.06
|Total
|8 810
|Luveve
|Reggie Moyo
|MDC–T
|5 586
|46.74
|Nicholas Mhlanga
|Zanu PF
|2 874
|24.04
|Israel Mabaleka
|MDC–N
|2 348
|19.64
|3 others
|1 147
|9.59
|Total
|11 955
|Magwegwe
|Anele Ndebele
|MDC–T
|4 996
|56.54
|Sindiso Mazibisa
|MDC–N
|1 852
|20.96
|Grace Nyoni
|Zanu PF
|1 289
|14.59
|5 others
|699
|7.91
|Total
|8 836
|Makokoba
|Gorden Moyo
|MDC–T
|7 099
|56.75
|Tshinga Dube
|Zanu PF
|3 539
|28.29
|Thabile Ndlovu
|MDC–N
|1 547
|12.37
|4 others
|324
|2.59
|Total
|12 509
|Nketa
|Phelela Masuku
|MDC–T
|7649
|55.08
|Elifasi Mashaba
|Zanu PF
|3 817
|27.49
|Charles Mpofu
|MDC–N
|1 931
|13.91
|3 others
|489
|3.52
|Total
|13 886
|Nkulumane
|Thamsanqa Mahlangu
|MDC–T
|7 045
|62.03
|David Ndlovu
|Zanu PF
|2 494
|21.96
|Matshobana Ncube
|MDC–N
|1 404
|12.46
|3 others
|415
|3.65
|Total
|11 358
|Pelandaba–Mpopoma
|Bekithemba Nyathi
|MDC–T
|6 024
|59.87
|Joseph Tshuma
|Zanu PF
|2 122
|21.09
|Duduzile Dube
|MDC–N
|964
|9.58
|8 others
|951
|9.45
|Total
|10 061
|Pumula
|Albert Mhlanga
|MDC–T
|6 100
|55.38
|Godfrey Malaba Ncube
|Zanu PF
|2 877
|26.12
|Losiya Ncube
|MDC–N
|1 514
|13.75
|5 others
|523
|4.75
|Total
|11 014
Harare Province
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percent
|Budiriro
|Costa Machingauta
|MDC–T
|13 077
|65.37
|Andrew Nkani
|Zanu PF
|5 799
|28.99
|Henry Chimbiri
|MDC–N
|685
|5.08
|2 others
|100
|0.49
|Total
|20 005
|Chitungwiza North
|Godfrey Sithole
|MDC–T
|8 071
|51.85
|Robson Mhandu
|Zanu PF
|6 507
|41.81
|Angella Chigonero
|MDC–N
|829
|5.33
|2 others
|158
|1.01
|Total
|15 565
|Chitungwiza South
|Christopher Chigumba
|Zanu PF
|8 126
|46.85
|Canisio Makururu
|MDC–T
|7 888
|45.48
|Mabie Mashinya
|MDC–N
|927
|5.35
|2 others
|402
|2.32
|Total
|17 343
|Dzivarasekwa
|Solomon Madzore
|MDC–T
|6 591
|49.57
|Never Kowo
|Zanu PF
|5 402
|40.63
|Trynos Mgutshini
|MDC–N
|715
|5.38
|2 others
|589
|4.43
|Total
|13 297
|Epworth
|Amos Midzi
|Zanu PF
|15 468
|61.26
|Eliah Jembere
|MDC–T
|7 951
|31.49
|Nicholas Sibanda
|MDC–N
|1 332
|5.28
|3 others
|497
|1.97
|Total
|25 248
|Glen Norah
|Webster Maondera
|MDC–T
|6 672
|71.31
|Pedzisai Maeresera
|Zanu PF
|1 984
|21.21
|Richman Bhuwa
|MDC–N
|659
|7.04
|1 other
|41
|0.44
|Total
|9 356
|Glen View North
|Fani Munengami
|MDC–T
|7 697
|73.01
|Martha Mhonderwa
|Zanu PF
|2 324
|22.05
|Herbert Chimombe
|MDC–N
|469
|4.45
|1 other
|52
|0.49
|Total
|10 542
|Glen View South
|Paul Madzore
|MDC–T
|8 301
|69.98
|Boniface Hurungudo
|Zanu PF
|2 583
|21.78
|Elizabeth Chinyanga
|MDC–N
|695
|5.86
|3 others
|283
|2.39
|Total
|11 862
|Harare Central
|Murisi Zwizwai
|MDC–T
|6 828
|53.68
|Rickson Musarurwa
|Zanu PF
|4 974
|39.10
|Columbus Sibanda
|MDC–N
|757
|5.95
|2 others
|162
|1.27
|Total
|12 721
|Harare East
|Tendai Biti
|MDC–T
|9 538
|51.44
|Noah Mangondo
|ZANU–PF
|8 190
|44.17
|Stanley Chivige
|MDC–N
|761
|4.10
|1 other
|53
|0.29
|Total
|18 542
|Harare North
|Tongesayi Mudambo
|Zanu PF
|7 917
|50.16
|Theresa Makone
|MDC–T
|6 555
|41.54
|Milca Chitsa
|MDC–N
|746
|4.73
|2 others
|567
|3.59
|Total
|15 785
|Harare South
|Shadreck Mashayamombe
|Zanu PF
|20 069
|29.03
|Jacob Mafume
|MDC–T
|7 472
|25.70
|Cleopas Dube
|MDC–N
|772
|5.37
|1 other
|174
|0.60
|Total
|29 074
|Harare West
|Jessie Majome
|MDC–T
|9 996
|69.55
|Varaidzo Mupunga
|Zanu PF
|3 530
|24.56
|Salome Rice
|MDC–N
|772
|5.37
|2 others
|74
|0.51
|Total
|14 372
|Hatfield
|Tapiwa Mashakada
|MDC–T
|9 031
|64.62
|Acie Lumumba
|Zanu PF
|4 246
|30.38
|Linus Mushonga
|MDC–N
|665
|4.76
|1 other
|33
|0.24
|Total
|13 975
|Highfield East
|Erick Murai
|MDC–T
|8 494
|65.17
|Ida Mashonganyika
|Zanu PF
|3 627
|27.83
|Onias Ndhlela
|MDC–N
|747
|5.73
|4 others
|166
|1.27
|Total
|13 034
|Highfield West
|Moses Manyengawana
|MDC–T
|6 825
|65.78
|Emmanuel Juta
|Zanu PF
|2 639
|25.44
|Miriam Zengeni
|MDC–N
|813
|7.84
|2 others
|98
|0.95
|Total
|10 375
|Kambuzuma
|Willias Madzimure
|MDC–T
|7 944
|61.21
|Tongai Nheta
|Zanu PF
|4 165
|32.09
|Toko Mavhunga
|MDC–N
|635
|4.89
|2 others
|235
|1.81
|Total
|12 979
|Kuwadzana
|Lucia Matibenga
|MDC–T
|8 564
|61.31
|Betty Nhambu
|Zanu PF
|4 345
|31.10
|Kurauone Chihwayi
|MDC–N
|960
|6.87
|1 other
|100
|0.72
|Total
|Kuwadzana East
|Nelson Chamisa
|MDC–T
|7 967
|71.81
|Fortune Gumbo
|Zanu PF
|2 465
|22.22
|Evelyn Tachuana
|MDC–N
|625
|5.63
|1 other
|37
|0.33
|Total
|11 094
|Mabvuku–Tafara
|James Maridadi
|MDC–T
|7 917
|51.05
|Godwills Masimirembwa
|Zanu PF
|6 319
|40.75
|Aaron Mtombeni
|MDC–N
|1 141
|7.36
|2 others
|131
|0.84
|Total
|15 508
|Mbare
|Tendai Savanhu
|Zanu PF
|14 764
|55.08
|Eric Knight
|MDC–T
|10 932
|40.79
|Jabulani Charlie
|MDC–N
|1 041
|3.88
|1 other
|66
|0.25
|Total
|26 803
|Mount Pleasant
|Jaison Passade
|Zanu PF
|7 945
|65.31
|Jameson Timba
|MDC–T
|3 817
|31.38
|Peter Mukuchamano
|MDC–N
|403
|3.31
|Total
|12 165
|Mufakose
|Paurina Mpariwa
|MDC–T
|5 797
|66.97
|Abraham Gwatidzo
|Zanu PF
|1 873
|21.64
|Kapito Dobha
|MDC–N
|543
|6.27
|4 others
|443
|5.12
|Total
|8 656
|Southerton
|Gift Chimanikire
|MDC–T
|7 068
|63.30
|Onismo Gore
|Zanu PF
|3 245
|29.06
|Dadirai Jakopo
|MDC–N
|792
|7.09
|1 other
|61
|0.55
|Total
|11 166
|St Mary's
|Unganai Tarusenga
|MDC–T
|7 092
|52.55
|Tendekayi Maswata
|Zanu PF
|5 524
|40.93
|John Dzvingwe
|MDC–N
|685
|5.08
|3 others
|194
|1.44
|Total
|13 495
|Sunningdale
|Margaret Matienga
|MDC–T
|5 746
|52.42
|Maureen Nyemba
|Zanu PF
|3 005
|27.42
|Musa Macheza
|Independent
|1 567
|14.30
|Matsveru Musvevereki
|MDC–N
|557
|5.08
|3 others
|643
|5.87
|Total
|10 961
|Warren Park
|Elias Mudzuri
|MDC–T
|10 956
|64.14
|Abicia Ushewokunze
|Zanu PF
|4 853
|28.41
|Ellen Mombeshora
|MDC–N
|1 119
|6.55
|2 others
|153
|0.90
|Total
|17 081
|Zengeza East
|Alexio Musundire
|MDC–T
|7 873
|51.56
|Robert Kahanana
|Zanu PF
|6 391
|41.85
|Michael Mukashi
|MDC–N
|923
|6.04
|1 other
|83
|0.54
|Total
|15 270
|Zengeza West
|Simon Chidakwa
|MDC–T
|1 625
|57.02
|Lisbon Marufu
|Zanu PF
|993
|34.84
|Gideon Mandaza
|MDC–N
|216
|7.58
|1 other
|16
|0.56
|Total
|2 850
Manicaland
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percent
|Buhera Central
|Ronald Muderedzwa
|Zanu PF
|10 946
|65.36
|Tangwara Matimba
|MDC–T
|4 619
|27.58
|Evison Revai
|MDC–N
|880
|5.25
|1 others
|302
|1.80
|Total
|16 747
|Buhera North
|William Mutomba
|Zanu PF
|9 669
|61.74
|Julius Magarangoma
|MDC–T
|5 553
|35.46
|Clever Taruvinga
|MDC–N
|439
|2.80
|Total
|15 661
|Buhera South
|Joseph Chinotimba
|Zanu PF
|12 647
|65.19
|Naison Nemadziva
|MDC–T
|6 384
|32.91
|Aletter Rushwaya
|MDC–N
|369
|1.90
|Total
|19 400
|Buhera West
|Oliver Mandipaka
|Zanu PF
|10 351
|57.11
|Jaison Matewu
|MDC–T
|7 172
|39.57
|Moses Mutyasira
|MDC–N
|601
|3.32
|Total
|18 124
|Chimanimani East
|Samuel Undenge
|Zanu PF
|12 514
|72.34
|Isaac Sithole
|MDC–T
|4 785
|27.66
|Total
|17, 299
|Chimanimani West
|Munacho Mutezo
|Zanu PF
|9 997
|56.22
|Lynette Karenyi
|MDC–T
|7 019
|39.47
|Guide Dube
|MDC–N
|598
|3.36
|1 other
|167
|0.94
|Total
|17 781
|Chipinge Central
|Raymore Machingura
|Zanu PF
|12 995
|71.34
|Reketayi Semwayo
|MDC–T
|4 290
|23.55
|Miriam Matengure
|MDC–N
|930
|5.11
|Total
|18 215
|-
|Chipinge East
|Win Mlambo
|Zanu PF
|7 422
|52.91
|Mathias Mlambo
|MDC–T
|5 748
|40.98
|Liberty Nkomo Bandama
|MDC–N
|637
|4.54
|1 other
|220
|1.57
|Total
|14 027
|Chipinge South
|Enock Porusingazi
|Zanu PF
|8 302
|53.73
|Meki Makuyana
|MDC–T
|5 764
|37.30
|Rodger Maposa
|MDC–N
|934
|6.04
|1 other
|452
|2.93
|Total
|15 452
|Chipinge West
|Adam Chimwamurombe
|Zanu PF
|6 717
|50.44
|Sibonile Nyamudeza
|MDC–T
|5 756
|43.22
|Dingani Dhliwayo
|MDC–N
|582
|4.37
|2 others
|262
|1.97
|Total
|13 317
|Dangamvura–Chikanga
|Arnold Tsunga
|MDC–T
|11 757
|45.81
|Micah Duru Reketai
|ZANU–PF
|9 336
|36.38
|Giles Mutsekwa
|MDC–T
|3 851
|15.01
|Jonas Msonza
|MDC–N
|468
|1.82
|3 others
|250
|0.97
|Total
|25 662
|Headlands
|Didymus Mutasa
|Zanu PF
|10 975
|67.64
|David Tekeshe
|MDC–T
|4 500
|27.73
|Canaan Goneso
|MDC–N
|750
|4.62
|Total
|16 225
|Makoni Central
|Patrick Chinamasa
|Zanu PF
|7 654
|50.14
|Simba Makoni
|MKD
|3 411
|22.34
|Patrick Sagandira
|MDC–T
|3 646
|23.88
|Clever Mukuwapasi
|MDC–N
|555
|3.64
|Total
|15 266
|Makoni North
|Francis Muchenje
|Zanu PF
|9 412
|64.25
|Elton Mangoma
|MDC–T
|5 236
|35.75
|Total
|14 648
|Makoni South
|Mandi Chimene
|Zanu PF
|10 268
|61.59
|Pishai Muchauraya
|MDC–T
|5 092
|30.54
|Davis Mundirwira
|MDC–N
|631
|3.79
|2 others
|680
|4.08
|Total
|16 671
|Makoni West
|Kudzanai Chipanga
|Zanu PF
|7 983
|62.05
|Webber Chinyadza
|MDC–T
|4 187
|32.55
|Didymus Masenda
|MDC–N
|639
|4.97
|1 other
|56
|0.44
|Total
|12 865
|Musikavanhu
|Prosper Mutseyami
|MDC–T
|6 187
|51.78
|Joshua Murire
|Zanu PF
|5 034
|42.13
|Irikidzai Mtetwa
|MDC–N
|627
|5.25
|1 other
|100
|0.84
|Total
|11 948
|Mutare Central
|Innocent Gonese
|MDC–T
|9 085
|63.61
|Trinity Munowenyu
|Zanu PF
|4 732
|33.13
|Sondon Mugaradziko
|MDC–N
|466
|3.26
|Total
|14 283
|Mutare North
|Irimai Mukwishu
|MDC–T
|17 867
|72.26
|Michael Madiro
|Independent
|5 998
|24.26
|Daniel Kaitano
|MDC–N
|860
|3.48
|Batsirayi Pemhenayi
|Zanu PF
|0
|0.00
|Total
|24 725
|Mutare South
|Nyasha Chikwinya
|Zanu PF
|13 218
|64.27
|Robert Saunyama
|MDC–T
|4 725
|22.97
|Ngaite Zimunya
|Independent
|1 821
|8.85
|Oliver Gwazaza
|MDC–N
|802
|3.90
|Total
|20 566
|Mutare West
|Chris Mushohwe
|Zanu PF
|16 087
|68.25
|Mudiwa Shuah
|MDC–T
|7 483
|31.75
|Total
|23 570
|Mutasa Central
|Trevor Saruwaka
|MDC–T
|8 947
|50.90
|Innocent Benza
|Zanu PF
|8 024
|45.65
|Mary Manyenje
|MDC–N
|608
|3.46
|Total
|17 579
|Mutasa North
|Luke Masamvu
|Zanu PF
|10 151
|54.42
|David Anthony Chimhini
|MDC–T
|7 954
|42.64
|Confidence Tande
|MDC–N
|547
|2.94
|Total
|18 653
|Mutasa South
|Irene Zindi
|Zanu PF
|8 963
|46.45
|Misheck Kagurabadza
|MDC–T
|7 932
|41.10
|Regai Tsunga
|Independent
|1 694
|8.78
|Godfrey Munyamana
|MDC–N
|708
|3.67
|Total
|19 297
|Nyanga North
|Hubert Nyanhongo
|Zanu PF
|10 840
|57.58
|Douglas Mwonzora
|MDC–T
|7 985
|42.42
|Total
|18 825
|Nyanga South
|Supa Mandiwanzira
|Zanu PF
|11 752
|61.89
|Willard Chimbetete
|MDC–T
|6 165
|32.57
|Fungai Makotore
|MDC–N
|782
|4.12
|1 other
|290
|1.53
|Total
|18 989
Mashonaland Central
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percent
|Guruve North
|Epmarcus Kanhanga
|Zanu PF
|21 911
|88.67
|Andrew Mupunga
|MDC–T
|2 118
|8.57
|Kudakwashe Chimanikire
|MDC–N
|683
|2.76
|Total
|24 712
|Guruve South
|Chriswell Mutematsaka
|Zanu PF
|18 804
|87.18
|Tinei Karise
|MDC–T
|2 069
|9.59
|Noel Chimanikire
|MDC–N
|695
|3.22
|Total
|21 568
|Mazowe Central
|Tabetha Kanengoni-Malinga
|Zanu PF
|10 823
|69.93
|Shepherd Mushonga
|MDC–T
|3 998
|25.83
|Zivanayi Chiweshe
|MDC–N
|656
|4.24
|Total
|15 477
|Mazowe North
|Edgar Chidavaenzi
|Zanu PF
|13 338
|88.13
|George Gwarada
|MDC–T
|1 476
|9.75
|Olsen Mandizha
|MDC–N
|209
|1.38
|1 other
|112
|0.74
|Total
|15 135
|Mazowe South
|Fortune Chasi
|Zanu PF
|11 431
|69.35
|Maxwell Mandimutsira
|MDC–T
|4 116
|24.97
|Adriano Nyakupe
|MDC–N
|820
|4.97
|1 other
|116
|0.70
|Total
|16 483
|Mazowe West
|Kazembe Kazembe
|Zanu PF
|14 383
|88.30
|Winfield Mushonga
|MDC–T
|1 411
|8.66
|Ozigrai Madzudzo
|MDC–N
|418
|2.57
|1 other
|76
|0.47
|Total
|16 288
|Mbire
|David Butau
|Zanu PF
|19 958
|86.93
|Gomorashe Nongera
|MDC–T
|2 332
|10.16
|Uys Gonsalo
|MDC–N
|668
|2.91
|Total
|22 958
|Mount Darwin East
|Christopher Kuruneri
|Zanu PF
|21 453
|95.27
|Edwin Kagodora
|MDC–T
|845
|3.75
|Joseph Shanya
|MDC–N
|221
|0.98
|Total
|22 519
|Mount Darwin South
|Saviour Kasukuwere
|Zanu PF
|19 680
|91.91
|Gift Sambama
|MDC–T
|1 401
|6.54
|Henry Chimbiri
|MDC–N
|332
|1.55
|Total
|21 413
|Mount Darwin West
|Joice Mujuru
|Zanu PF
|22 877
|95.46
|Oliver Kapepa
|MDC–T
|828
|3.46
|Benjamin Benhura
|MDC–N
|260
|1.08
|Total
|23 965
|Muzarabani North
|Alfred Mufunga
|Zanu PF
|16 649
|95.59
|Jackson Dube
|MDC–T
|607
|3.48
|Benjamin Chingore
|MDC–N
|162
|0.93
|Total
|17 418
|Muzarabani South
|Christopher Chitindi
|Zanu PF
|21 310
|96.85
|Faith Kamutsungira
|MDC–T
|564
|2.56
|Selemani Waiton
|MDC–N
|129
|0.59
|Total
|22 003
|Rushinga
|Wonder Mashange
|Zanu PF
|24 464
|96.01
|Tobias Tapera
|MDC–T
|760
|2.98
|Gilbert Chigunha
|MDC–N
|256
|1.00
|Total
|25 480
|Shamva North
|Nicholas Goche
|Zanu PF
|19 194
|90.95
|Isaac Chidavaenzi
|MDC–T
|1,909
|9.05
|Anderson Matibiri
|MDC–N
|0
|0.00
|Total
|21 103
|Shamva South
|Joseph Mapiki
|Zanu PF
|22 332
|91.96
|Leman Pwanyiwa
|MDC–T
|1 514
|6.23
|Louis Chikeya
|MDC–N
|438
|1.80
|Total
|24 284
Mashonaland East
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percent
|Chikomba Central
|Felix Mhona
|Zanu PF
|7 723
|63.61
|Piniel Denga
|MDC–T
|3 233
|26.63
|Goodrich Chimbaira
|MDC–N
|1 185
|9.76
|Total
|12 141
|Chikomba East
|Edgar Mbwembwe
|Zanu PF
|7 456
|71.15
|Lovemore Kadenge
|MDC–T
|2 445
|23.33
|Knowledge Mufudza
|MDC–N
|493
|4.70
|1 other
|86
|0.82
|Total
|10 480
|Chikomba West
|Michael Bimha
|Zanu PF
|17 153
|79.55
|Antony Mutodza
|MDC–T
|3 676
|17.05
|Arnold Chidodo
|MDC–N
|733
|3.40
|Total
|21 562
|Goromonzi North
|Paddy Zhanda
|Zanu PF
|11 874
|70.32
|Muziwakhe Banda
|MDC–T
|4,134
|24.48
|Stanford Eliya
|MDC–N
|877
|5.19
|Total
|16 885
|Goromonzi South
|Petronella Kagonye
|Zanu PF
|17 234
|58.00
|Milton Bene
|MDC–T
|11 102
|37.36
|Chiedza Makusha
|MDC–N
|1 380
|4.64
|Total
|29 716
|Goromonzi West
|Biata Nyamupinga
|Zanu PF
|12 758
|62.47
|Ian Makone
|MDC–T
|7 123
|34.88
|Wonder Chinamora
|MDC–N
|540
|2.64
|Total
|20 421
|Maramba–Pfungwe
|Washington Musvaire
|Zanu PF
|22 264
|94.50
|Joseph Matambo
|MDC–T
|1 071
|4.55
|Linnet Chimusoro
|MDC–N
|224
|0.95
|Total
|23 559
|Marondera Central
|Ray Kaukonde
|Zanu PF
|9 378
|53.00
|Iain Kay
|MDC–T
|7 892
|44.60
|Kudzanai Mandaza
|MDC–N
|314
|1.77
|1 other
|112
|0.63
|Total
|17 696
|Marondera East
|Jeremiah Chiwetu
|Zanu PF
|15 626
|86.93
|Tracy Mutinhiri
|MDC–T
|2 113
|11.76
|Dominic Tembedza
|MDC–N
|236
|1.31
|Total
|17 975
|Marondera West
|Macdonald Muchetwa
|Zanu PF
|7 309
|58.73
|Richard Mavhunga
|Ind. MDC–T
|3 244
|26.06
|Constance Chihota
|MDC–N
|1 198
|9.63
|2 others
|695
|5.58
|Total
|12 446
|Mudzi North
|Newten Kachepa
|Zanu PF
|15 997
|87.15
|Anyway Mupanduki
|MDC–T
|1 857
|10.12
|Jimmy Jombo Charowa
|MDC–N
|501
|2.73
|Total
|18 355
|Mudzi South
|Jonathan Samukange
|Independent
|7 879
|48.70
|Eric Navaya
|Zanu PF
|7 742
|47.85
|Milton Kanomukuyu
|MDC–T
|400
|2.47
|Samson Chikandira
|MDC–N
|158
|0.98
|Total
|16 179
|Mudzi West
|Aqualinah Katsande
|Zanu PF
|14 266
|93.45
|Mennard Ushe
|MDC–T
|733
|4.80
|Daimurimi Mutasa
|MDC–N
|267
|1.75
|Total
|15 266
|Murehwa North
|Tendayi Makunde
|Zanu PF
|8 733
|47.81
|Daniel Garwe
|Independent
|6 741
|36.91
|Langton Matuku
|MDC–T
|2 141
|11.72
|Andrea Katumba
|MDC–N
|443
|2.43
|1 other
|207
|1.13
|Total
|18 265
|Murehwa South
|Biggie Joel Matiza
|Zanu PF
|17 368
|88.40
|Silas Gweshe
|MDC–T
|1 729
|8.80
|Workfield Matora
|MDC–N
|550
|2.80
|Total
|19 647
|Murehwa West
|Ladislus Ndoro
|Zanu PF
|12 779
|70.78
|Leonard Mandaza
|MDC–T
|3 665
|20.30
|Alaska Kumirai
|MDC–N
|954
|5.28
|2 others
|657
|3.64
|Total
|18 055
|Mutoko North
|Mabel Chinomona
|Zanu PF
|16 809
|88.03
|Givemore Chinopfumbuka
|MDC–T
|1 989
|10.42
|Edson Mugoma
|MDC–N
|297
|1.56
|Total
|19 095
|Mutoko South
|David Chapfika
|Zanu PF
|20 994
|91.03
|Mapango Mapengo
|MDC–T
|1 810
|7.85
|Mathew Rukwata
|MDC–N
|258
|1.12
|Total
|23 062
|Seke
|Phineas Chiota
|Zanu PF
|13 285
|62.78
|Thomas Nyamayaro
|MDC–T
|6 411
|30.30
|Admore Mamombe
|MDC–N
|1 175
|5.55
|1 other
|289
|1.37
|Total
|21 160
|Uzumba
|Simbaneuta Mudarikwa
|Zanu PF
|21 421
|94.83
|Peckson Kazingizi
|MDC–T
|945
|4.18
|Stewart Pairemanzi
|MDC–N
|222
|0.98
|Total
|22 588
|Wedza North
|Simon Musanhu
|Zanu PF
|14 277
|86.29
|Kudakwashe Manomano
|MDC–T
|1 536
|9.28
|Tonderayi Maminimini
|MDC–N
|510
|3.08
|1 other
|223
|1.35
|Total
|16 546
|Wedza South
|Michael Madanha
|Zanu PF
|8 807
|76.15
|Phanuel Gukwe
|MDC–T
|2 327
|20.12
|Margaret Makeche
|MDC–N
|346
|2.99
|1 other
|86
|0.74
|Total
|11 566
Mashonaland West
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percent
|Chakari
|Aldrin Musiiwa
|Zanu PF
|19 540
|92.25
|Asiyatu Phiri
|MDC–T
|1 642
|7.75
|Total
|21 182
|Chegutu East
|Webster Shamu
|Zanu PF
|15 687
|83.29
|Tawanda Bvumo
|MDC–T
|2 713
|14.40
|Jacob Moyo
|MDC–N
|434
|2.30
|Total
|18 834
|Chegutu West
|Dexter Nduna
|Zanu PF
|11 130
|57.19
|Chalton Hwende
|MDC–T
|7 399
|38.02
|Tagwireyi Ngwenya
|MDC–N
|722
|3.71
|Ernest Mudimu
|Independent
|212
|1.09
|Total
|19 463
|Chinhoyi
|Peter Mataruse
|MDC–T
|9 863
|52.00
|Phillip Chiyangwa
|Zanu PF
|8 561
|45.14
|Sibongile Mgijima
|MDC–N
|543
|2.86
|Total
|18 967
|Hurungwe Central
|Godfrey Beremauro
|Zanu PF
|12 708
|71.23
|Simbarashe Takawira
|MDC–T
|4 267
|23.92
|Mac Dube
|MDC–N
|533
|2.99
|[[Nicholas Chigwende
|Independent
|333
|1.87
|Total
|17 841
|Hurungwe East
|Sarah Mahoka
|Zanu PF
|12 829
|78.27
|Chenjerai Kangausaru
|Independent
|2 412
|14.72
|Blessing Mandava
|MDC–T
|796
|4.86
|Tongai Kwanda
|MDC–N
|353
|2.15
|Total
|16 390
|Hurungwe North
|Reuben Marumahoko
|ZANU PF
|9 304
|76.77
|Albert Chitaunhike
|MDC–T
|2 239
|18.47
|Angula Gwabada
|MDC–N
|461
|3.80
|Justice Noah
|ZDP
|116
|0.96
|Total
|12 120
|Hurungwe West
|Temba Mliswa
|Zanu PF
|8 485
|69.01
|Wilson Makanyaire
|MDC–T
|2 553
|20.76
|Douglas Munakira
|MDC–N
|562
|4.57
|Tall Chambati
|Independent
|474
|3.86
|Ocean Kanyurira
|MKD
|221
|1.80
|Total
|12 295
|Kadoma Central
|Fani Phanuel Phiri
|Zanu PF
|9 571
|48.45
|Editor Matamisa
|MDC–T
|9 005
|45.58
|Thomas Marumisa
|MDC–N
|959
|4.85
|Tendai Munyanduri
|PIMZ
|221
|1.12
|Total
|19 756
|Magunje
|Godfrey Gandawa
|Zanu PF
|9 473
|69.97
|Tawanda Magunje
|MDC–T
|3 000
|22.16
|Tonderayi Kusemamuriwo
|Independent
|569
|420
|Godfrey Kadenhe
|MDC–N
|497
|3.67
|Total
|13 539
|Makonde
|Kindness Paradza
|Zanu PF
|15 675
|88.69
|Makomborero Kachese
|MDC–T
|1 569
|8.88
|Kudakwashe Akimu
|MDC–N
|429
|2.43
|Total
|17 673
|Mhangura
|Douglas Mombeshora
|Zanu PF
|17 846
|90.09
|Thomas Maseko
|MDC–T
|1 659
|8.37
|Tafadzwa Chiutsi
|MDC–N
|304
|1.53
|Total
|19 809
|Mhondoro–Mubaira
|Sylvester Nguni
|Zanu PF
|10 153
|65.62
|Honest Manhando
|MDC–T
|4 473
|28.91
|Christopher Monera
|MDC–N
|847
|5.47
|Total
|15 473
|Mhondoro–Ngezi
|Mike Gava
|Zanu PF
|13 476
|79.08
|Tirivanhu Juru
|MDC–T
|3 564
|20.92
|Total
|17 040
|Muzvezve
|Peter Haritatos
|Zanu PF
|18 832
|83.96
|Patrick Musevenzo
|MDC–T
|3 029
|13.50
|Modock Mashongandoro
|MDC–N
|569
|2.54
|Total
|22 430
|Norton
|Christopher Mutsvangwa
|Zanu PF
|10 592
|50.50
|Voice Chinake
|MDC–T
|9 360
|44.62
|Sipho Gumede
|MDC–N
|894
|4.26
|Chance Mariro
|MKD
|129
|0.62
|Total
|20 975
|Sanyati
|Blessed Runesu
|Zanu PF
|11 332
|76.92
|Xavier Abel Edziwa
|MDC–T
|3 093
|20.99
|Byron Nhopore
|MDC–N
|308
|2.09
|Total
|14 733
|Zvimba East
|Francis Mukwangwariwa
|Zanu PF
|13 113
|73.37
|Greenwich Ndanga
|MDC–T
|4 008
|22.42
|Christopher Mangisani
|MDC–N
|752
|4.21
|Total
|17 873
|Zvimba North
|Ignatius Chombo
|Zanu PF
|12 633
|72.50
|Marian Chombo
|Independent
|3 577
|20.53
|Abigail Sauti
|MDC–T
|969
|5.56
|Stewart Chapola
|MDC–N
|245
|1.41
|Total
|17 424
|Zvimba South
|Walter Chidhakwa
|Zanu PF
|13 745
|81.66
|Fidelis Mugari
|MDC–T
|2 536
|15.07
|Elijah Karemba
|MDC–N
|550
|3.27
|Total
|16 831
|Zvimba West
|Ziyambi Ziyambi
|Zanu PF
|12 728
|85.11
|Herbert Munangatire
|MDC–T
|1 666
|11.14
|Locadia Mupambwa
|MDC–N
|560
|3.74
|Total
|14 954
Masvingo
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percent
|Bikita East
|Kennedy Matimba
|Zanu PF
|8 669
|57.87
|Edmore Marima
|MDC–T
|5 365
|35.81
|Kenias Donga
|MDC–N
|806
|5.38
|Alvin Ziki
|ZANU–Ndonga
|140
|0.93
|Total
|14 980
|Bikita South
|Jeppy Jaboon
|Zanu PF
|9 397
|67.91
|Jani Varandani
|MDC–T
|3 659
|26.44
|Phibeon Munhuwamambo
|MDC–N
|781
|5.64
|Total
|13 837
|Bikita West
|Munyaradzi Kereke
|Zanu PF
|7 270
|41.31
|Elia Musakwa
|Zanu PF
|6 052
|34.39
|Heya Shoko
|MDC–T
|3 863
|21.95
|Benjamin Katema
|MDC–N
|415
|2.36
|Total
|17 600
|Chiredzi East
|Denford Masiya
|Zanu PF
|8 926
|78.16
|Sure Makuni
|MDC–T
|2 094
|18.34
|Kudakwashe Chigurire
|MDC–N
|400
|3.50
|Total
|11 420
|Chiredzi North
|Robert Mukwena
|Zanu PF
|n/a
|n/a
|Josphat Chapfidza
|MDC–T
|n/a
|n/a
|Bothwell Lucent Shoko
|MDC–N
|n/a
|n/a
|Total
|n/a
|Chiredzi South
|Kalisto Gwanetsa
|Zanu PF
|8 148
|76.92
|Patrick Tsumele
|MDC–T
|1 937
|18.29
|Lovemore Zanamwe
|MDC–N
|508
|4.80
|Total
|10 593
|Chiredzi West
|Darlington Chiwa
|Zanu PF
|12 655
|57.45
|Dusty Zivhave
|MDC–T
|7 978
|36.22
|Patrick Nyuni
|MDC–N
|855
|3.88
|Moses Mare
|Independent
|389
|1.77
|Damascus Musa
|Independent
|149
|0.68
|Total
|22 026
|Chivi Central
|Ephraim Gwanongodza
|Zanu PF
|12 559
|74.12
|Tapiwa Murambi
|MDC–T
|3 725
|21.98
|George Mudombo
|MDC–N
|661
|3.90
|Total
|16 945
|Chivi North
|Mathias Tongofa
|Zanu PF
|8 827
|66.40
|Bernard Chiondengwa
|MDC–T
|4 149
|31.21
|George Mudombo
|MDC–N
|317
|2.38
|Total
|13 293
|Chivi South
|Mafios Vutete
|Zanu PF
|12 599
|77.61
|Munashe Wamambo
|MDC–T
|2 755
|16.97
|Passwell Tibha
|MDC–N
|879
|5.41
|Total
|16 233
|Gutu Central
|Lovemore Matuke
|Zanu PF
|9 311
|69.25
|Kenneth Nhemachena
|MDC–T
|3 248
|24.16
|Daniel Nenji Jinga
|MDC–N
|886
|6.59
|Total
|13 445
|Gutu East
|Berta Chikwama
|Zanu PF
|7 372
|66.08
|Ransome Makamure
|MDC–T
|3 469
|31.09
|Nyasha Mangombe
|MDC–N
|316
|2.83
|Total
|11 157
|Gutu North
|Ticharwa Madondo
|Zanu PF
|6 845
|70.29
|Tichinani Mavetera
|MDC–T
|2 045
|21.00
|Emmanuel Toperesu
|MDC–N
|458
|4.70
|Gwena Gerald Chitsa
|Independent
|390
|4.00
|Total
|9 738
|Gutu South
|Paul Chimedza
|Zanu PF
|7 927
|68.04
|Eriam Musendekwa
|MDC–T
|3 723
|31.96
|Total
|11 650
|Gutu West
|Tongai Muzenda
|Zanu PF
|13 499
|82.84
|Phillip Bohwasi
|MDC–T
|2 232
|13.70
|Febiano Man'ombe
|MDC–N
|565
|3.47
|Total
|16 296
|Masvingo North
|Davis Marapira
|Zanu PF
|10 358
|71.76
|Noble Mugabe
|MDC–T
|3 277
|22.70
|Emily Chinhema
|MDC–N
|587
|4.07
|Innocent Gahadzikwa
|Independent
|212
|1.47
|Total
|14 434
|Masvingo South
|Walter Mzembi
|Zanu PF
|n/a
|n/a
|Lovemore Matongo
|MDC–T
|n/a
|n/a
|Ruth Zhou
|MDC–N
|n/a
|n/a
|Action Haruchenjerwi
|Independent
|n/a
|n/a
|Total
|n/a
|Masvingo Urban
|Daniel Shumba
|Zanu PF
|10 988
|48.94
|Tongai Matutu
|MDC–T
|10 424
|46.41
|Vitalis Paradza
|MDC–N
|587
|4.07
|Mable Mtshakatshi
|ZAPU
|228
|1.02
|Tichaona Revai
|ZAPU
|149
|0.66
|Total
|22 461
|Masvingo West
|Ezira Ruvai
|Zanu PF
|7 634
|59.99
|Takanayi Mureyi
|MDC–T
|4 687
|36.83
|Ruzi Hasha
|MDC–N
|405
|3.18
|Total
|12 726
|Mwenezi East
|Kudakwashe Bhasikiti
|Zanu PF
|18 196
|85.94
|Philip Marufu
|MDC–T
|2 482
|11.72
|Simbarashe Purazeni
|MDC–N
|494
|2.33
|Total
|21 172
|Mwenezi West
|Lamson Moyo
|Zanu PF
|22 925
|94.85
|Amos Hungwe
|MDC–T
|1 245
|5.15
|Total
|24 170
|Zaka Central
|Paradzai Chakona
|Zanu PF
|10 604
|68.47
|James Mushonga
|MDC–T
|4 158
|26.85
|Tanaka Chindanya
|MDC–N
|725
|4.68
|Total
|15 487
|Zaka East
|Samson Mukanduri
|Zanu PF
|3 021
|76.91
|James Gumbi
|MDC–T
|466
|11.86
|Lovemore Mutero
|MDC–N
|441
|11.23
|Total
|3 928
|Zaka North
|Robson Mavenyengwa
|Zanu PF
|9 733
|67.46
|Simon Mupindu
|MDC–T
|3 729
|25.85
|Bettas Makwara
|MDC–N
|965
|6.69
|Total
|14 427
|Zaka West
|Vincent Mawere
|Zanu PF
|7 340
|68.47
|Festus Dumbu
|MDC–T
|2 896
|27.01
|Godwin Masiya
|MDC–N
|484
|4.51
|Total
|10 720
Matabeleland North
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percent
|Bubi
|Dhlamini John Zolani Mjoli
|ZAPU
|716
|3.57
|Sibanda Clifford Cameroon
|Zanu PF
|10 844
|54.08
|Ncube Mark Harold
|MDC-T
|6 672
|33.27
|Hadebe Mkhuseli
|MDC
|1 535
|7.65
|Sibanda Geneva
|Independent
|286
|1.43
|Total
|20 053
|Hwange Central
|Tshuma Brian
|MDC-T
|10 345
|65.89
|Dube Reeds
|Zanu PF
|4 442
|28.29
|Dhlamini Felix Nicholas
|MDC
|914
|5.82
|Total
|15 701
|Hwange East
|Sansole Tose Wesley
|MDC-T
|5 392
|43.55
|Mpofu Fati
|Zanu PF
|4 710
|38.04
|Sansole Jealous
|MDC
|1 820
|14.70
|Ngwenya John
|ZAPU
|335
|2.71
|Nyoni Salvation
|Independent
|125
|1.01
|Total
|12 382
|Hwange West
|Mpofu Bekithemba
|Zanu PF
|6 864
|48.83
|Mabhena Gift
|MDC-T
|5 541
|39.42
|Dube Godfrey
|MDC
|1 401
|9.97
|Nkomo Ditshoni
|ZAPU
|251
|1.79
|Total
|14 057
|Lupane West
|Khumalo Martin
|Zanu PF
|4 827
|44.95
|Khumalo Dalumuzi
|MDC-T
|4 163
|38.77
|Mpofu Mhlaseli
|MDC
|1 285
|11.97
|Mlala Themba
|ZAPU
|242
|2.25
|Keswa Engelinah
|Independent
|222
|2.07
|Total
|10 739
|Nkayi North
|Nyoni Sithembiso G
|Zanu PF
|5 184
|44.57
|Ndlovu Lameck
|MDC-T
|5 102
|43.86
|Lusinga Simon
|MDC
|1 039
|8.93
|Siziba Lawrence
|ZAPU
|307
|2.64
|Total
|11 632
|Nkayi South
|Bhebhe Abednico
|MDC-T
|7 210
|55.45
|Mathe Stars
|Zanu PF
|4 104
|31.56
|Moyo Mhlupheki Arthur
|MDC
|1 416
|10.89
|Mpofu Samuel
|CTD
|147
|1.13
|Ndlovu Jabulani
|ZAPU
|126
|0.97
|Total
|13 003
|Tsholotsho North
|Ndebele Sethulo
|MDC
|4 827
|375.64
|Moyo Jonathan
|Zanu PF
|4 163
|323.97
|Nkomo Roselene
|MDC-T
|242
|18.83
|Dube Absalon
|ZAPU
|222
|17.28
|Total
|1 285
|Tsholotsho South
|Sibanda Zenzo
|Zanu PF
|4 736
|42.57
|Dube Maxwell
|MDC-T
|3 976
|35.74
|Ncube Minutewell
|MDC
|1 549
|13.92
|Gumbo Melusi
|ZAPU
|863
|7.76
|Total
|11 124
|Umguza
|Mpofu Obert M.
|Zanu PF
|16 025
|68.26
|Masuku Edmond L
|MDC-T
|5 387
|22.94
|Mhlanga Leornard K
|MDC
|1 330
|5.66
|Mbayiwa Mark
|ZAPU
|736
|3.13
|Total
|23 478
Matabeleland South
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Percent
|Beitbridge East
|Mohadi Kembo Campbell
|Zanu PF
|10 191
|67.40
|Ncube Morgan
|MDC-T
|3 394
|22.45
|Dube Keabetsoe
|MDC
|695
|4.60
|Tshili Enos Chibi
|Independent
|429
|2.84
|Tshili Ndishabe Lawrence
|Independent
|411
|2.72
|Total
|15 120
|Beitbridge West
|Mudau Metrine
|Zanu PF
|6 194
|66.90
|Ndou Moffat Cephas
|MDC-T
|2 241
|24.20
|Tlou John
|MDC
|371
|4.01
|Mudau Alfheli
|ZAPU
|311
|3.36
|Muleya Thambulo
|Independent
|142
|1.53
|Total
|9 259
|Bulilima East
|Ndlovu Mathias S.
|Zanu PF
|5 828
|48.29
|Mpofu Norman
|MDC-T
|3 793
|31.43
|Moyo Solani
|Independent
|1 443
|11.96
|Ndebele Pilate
|MDC
|1 004
|8.32
|Total
|12 068
|Bulilima West
|Nleya Lungisani
|Zanu PF
|4 722
|45.21
|Ndlovu Ready
|MDC-T
|3 784
|36.23
|Ndlovu Moses
|MDC
|1 645
|15.75
|Ndlovu Artwell
|ZAPU
|293
|2.81
|Total
|10 444
|Gwanda Central
|Gumbo Edson
|Zanu PF
|7 457
|52.10
|Nkiwane Julieth
|MDC-T
|4 048
|28.28
|Dube Patrick
|MDC
|2 571
|17.96
|Mlilo Mthetho
|ZAPU
|237
|1.66
|Total
|14 313
|Gwanda North
|Sibanda Madodana
|Zanu PF
|4 246
|40.73
|Mnkandhla Thandeko
|MDC-T
|3 733
|35.81
|Nyathi Paul Themba
|MDC
|1 977
|18.96
|Masiye Micah
|ZAPU
|300
|2.88
|Sibanda Gift
|Independent
|169
|1.62
|Total
|10 425
|Gwanda South
|Ncube Abedinico
|Zanu PF
|5 701
|57.39
|Moyo Ekem
|MDC-T
|2 866
|28.85
|Makwati Leagajang G
|MDC
|1 020
|10.27
|Ncube Rabson
|ZAPU
|346
|3.48
|Total
|9 933
Insiza North Langa Andrew ZANU (PF) 9,914 68.42% Insiza North Moyo Qhubani MDC 1,489 10.28% Insiza North Mpofu Bekezela MDC-T 2,811 19.40% Insiza North Ndlovu Earnest ZAPU 275 1.90% Total Votes 14,489 Insiza South Dube Dumezweni INDEPENDENT 455 4.63% Insiza South Ncube Siyabonga MDC 2,384 24.26% Insiza South Mafu Dambisamahubo ZAPU 320 3.26% Insiza South Nkomo Malach ZANU (PF) 4,660 47.43% Insiza South Sibanda Nkululeko MDC-T 2,007 20.43% Total Votes 9,826 Mangwe Mguni Obedingwa ZANU (PF) 4,988 42.10% Mangwe Mkhosi Edward T M. MDC 1,995 16.84% Mangwe Ngwenya Jessie MDC-T 4,434 37.42% Mangwe Sibanda Mathew ZAPU 431 3.64% Total Votes 11,848 Matobo North Dube Nicholas Abson ZAPU 417 3.54% Matobo North Khanye Never ZANU (PF) 5,300 44.96% Matobo North Moyo Lovemore MDC-T 5,219 44.27% Matobo North Ndhlela Moses MDC 852 7.23% Total Votes 11,788 Matobo South Bajila Discent C. MDC 764 7.26% Matobo South Moyo Joakim ZAPU 478 4.54% Matobo South Ncube Soul ZANU (PF) 4,692 44.56% Matobo South Ndebele Gabriel MDC-T 4,596 43.65% Total Votes 10,530 Umzingwane Dhewa William M. ZANU (PF) 7,689 47.80% Umzingwane Dube Ngqabutho MDC 1,833 11.40% Umzingwane Khumalo Nomalanga M MDC-T 6,169 38.35% Umzingwane Ndlovu Mildred ZAPU 395 2.46% Total Votes 16,086
Irregularities
Tsvangirai accepted the election date, but said reforms should have preceded the election. Initial discussions about forming a coalition between the two MDC parties and others resulted in two coalitions:
- MDC-T, Mavambo/Kusile/Dawn and ZANU-Ndonga,
- MDC and ZAPU.
Party regalia was available and used very visibly.
- MDC-T supporters wore red apparel,
- Zanu PF supporters wore a variety of colours borrowed from the national flag.
In 2011, it was claimed that one third of all registered voters were dead or aged 120 (in a country with a life expectancy of 44). These accusations were repeated in 2013, with the additional claim that a considerable number of young voters had not been registered. Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN)s 7 000 monitors, listed many offences, including:
- state media bias,
- a campaign of intimidation in rural areas,
- the rushed electoral process before key reforms to the security services were in place.
Held back until the day before the election (avoiding scrutiny), the electoral rolls revealed an estimated one million invalid names, including many deceased voters. It excluded up to one million real ones, mostly in urban areas where MDC support was strongest.
Mkhululi Nyathi of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission resigned on the day of the elections and wrote, "I do not wish to enumerate the many reasons of my resignation, but they all have to do with the manner the Zimbabwe 2013 harmonised elections were proclaimed and conducted."
ZEC later reported that approximately 305 000 voters were turned away from polls, with an additional 207 000 voters being "assisted" in casting their ballots. There were more than 100 000 centenarian ghost voters on the electoral roll. On 9 August 2013, the Movement for Democratic Change sought to have the results declared null and void, but withdrew their petition a week later. Despite this, the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe ruled that the election was "free, fair and credible".
Reports by the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) monitoring group said as many as one million people, mostly in urban areas, were unable to cast votes. The African Union had monitors in place and said the election could have been handled better, but that initial reports indicated a fair election had occurred. Western groups were not allowed to send monitors.
2018
See Presidential election 2018.
See Zimbabwe 2018 Harmonised Elections.
See Presidential Candidates 2018 election.
Irregularities
See Post Election Violence in 2018.
See Nelson Chamisa Presidential Election Result Challenge.
Cabinet 2018
These elections produced:
Government Ministries of Zimbabwe
2022
Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)
2022 March By-election Winners in Zimbabwe