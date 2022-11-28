Zimbabwe has had many presidential elections which have been held in contrasting fashions since the country attained independence in 1980. Irregularities were raised over the elections and allegations of rigging, murder, rape, fraud, intimidation and violence were raised by Parties who contested in the elections.

See Elections.

See Electoral System in Zimbabwe.

See Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

See Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN).

See The Election Resource Centre.

See Political Parties Finance Act.



1980

Southern Rhodesia held general elections, in accordance with the conclusions of the Lancaster House agreement, to decide upon a government that would rule the country. Zanu-PF won making Robert Mugabe the first Prime Minister of Zimbabwe.

It was alleged that the 1980 elections, which were defining in that they marked the end of colonial rule and the dawning of political independence, were rigged.

See ZAPU and the 1980 election.



Irregularities

The late Vice President Joshua Nkomo, in his personal memoirs, The Story of My Life, believed the 1980 elections were rigged and that Zanu-PF used militias to cordon off some parts of the rural areas it believed to be potential strongholds of his political party, The Zimbabwe African People’s Union ZAPU. He points out to politically motivated violence, murder and rape perpetrated on political competitors as some of the ways Zanu-PF used to steal the 1980 election. “…the British election supervisors in an interim report had told the governor that more than half of the electorate was living in conditions where a free vote could not take place.

Nkomo claimed that Zapu was cheated out of some seats it could have won, given a fair campaign,” he noted in his personal account of the tyranny that characterised Mugabe’s rule.

Cabinet 1980

These elections resulted in the: Zimbabwe Cabinet 1980

1985

A newly independent Zimbabwe held general elections for the first time. Zanu PF under Robert Mugabe was re-elected with an increased majority.

See Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election.



Irregularities

1990

This year marked the first elections to be contested under the amended constitution of 1987, which established an elected executive presidency and abolished the Senate. Edgar Tekere, then ex-Minister of Labour and Man-Power Planning, ran against Mugabe as the candidate of the Zimbabwe Unity Movement (ZUM). He had been expelled from Zanu PF following his consistent criticism of corruption. Tekere was strongly against Mugabe’s notion of a one party state as he was quoted of saying:

“A one-party state was never one of the founding principles of ZANU-PF and experience in Africa has shown that it brought the evils of nepotism, corruption and inefficiency.”

Results

The elections were held 23 March 1990.

Presidential:



Registered Voters 4,799,333

Total Votes (Voter Turnout) 2,587,204 (53.9%)

Invalid/Blank Votes 146,388

Total Valid Votes 2,440,816

Candidate (Party) Number of Votes % of Votes Robert Mugabe (ZANU-PF) 2,026,976 83.05% Edgar Tekere (ZUM) 413,840 16.95%



House of Assembly:



Registered Voters Not Available

Total Votes (Voter Turnout) 2,237,846 (% N/A)

Invalid/Blank Votes 139,653

Total Valid Votes 2,098,193

Party Number of Votes % of Votes Number of Seats (120)* Zanu-PF 1,690,071 80.54% 117 ZUM 369,031 17.59% 02 ZANU-Ndonga 19,448 0.93% 01 UANC 11,191 0.53% - NDU 498 0.02% - Independents 7,954 0.38% -

120 seats are filled through direct election; 30 seats are reserved for appointees.

By Province

Irregularities

It is reported that Tekere received unprecedented support for his opposition to Mugabe which led to massive election rigging by Zanu PF in order for Mugabe to win. ZUM supporters were the targets of violent attacks which resulted in five candidates being murdered. Those convicted of the attempted murder of former Gweru Mayor the late Patrick Kombayi who was shot in the lower abdomen but survived the shooting, were pardoned immediately afterwards.

1996

The elections were contested by the incumbent President Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe Rhodesia-era Prime Minister Abel Muzorewa, and Zanu-Ndonga leader Ndabaningi Sithole. Mugabe won, claiming over 90% of the vote, though there was just a 32.3% turnout, largely as a result of Sithole and Muzorewa withdrawing their candidacies shortly before the election (though their names remained on the ballot).

16-17 March 1996 Presidential Election Registered Voters 4 822 289 Total Votes (Voter Turnout) 1 557 558 (32.3%) Invalid/Blank Votes 43 497 Total Valid Votes 1 514 061

Results Candidate (Party) Number of Votes % of Votes Robert Mugabe (Zanu-PF) 1 404 501 92.76% Abel Muzorewa (UP) 72 600 4.80% Ndabaningi Sithole (ZANU-Ndonga) 36 960 2.44%

Sithole and Muzorewa withdrew during the week prior to balloting but their names remained on the ballot and both garnered votes.

Irregularities

Sithole

Ndabaningi Sithole was under virtual house arrest on charges of attempting to assassinate Mugabe so he withdrew claiming that Zanu-PF was undermining his authority.

REVEREND NDABANINGI SITHOLE INTERVIEW







Sithole was found guilty of conspiring to assassinate Mugabe in December 1997 and sentenced to two years in jail. He appealed, failed and died whilst he was still on bail.

ZIMBABWE: NDABANINGI SITHOLE SENTENCED TO 2 YEARS IN JAIL







Muzorewa

Abel Muzorewa pulled out after the supreme court turned down his bid to postpone the elections on the basis that the electoral rules were unfair.

Margaret Dongo

There were allegations that the voters’ register was littered with inaccuracies, ghost voters and dead people whose names had not been deleted. It was such non-existent voters that the opposition believed were used to rig elections in areas where Zanu-PF would have been defeated. Margaret Dongo, in 1995, successfully contested the election out-come in Harare South constituency on the basis that the voters’ role was in shambles. The fact that she won her case in the High Court made a lot of people believe that the state of the voters’ roll made it liable to abuse by the ZANU-PF.





2000

Results

24-25 June 2000 House of Assembly Election Registered Voters 5 049 815 Total Votes (Voter Turnout) Not Available (N/A) Invalid/Blank Votes Not Available Total Valid Votes 2 493 925





Results Party Number of Votes % of Votes Number of Seats (120) Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF) 1 212 302 48.6% 62 Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) 1 171 051 47.0% 57 Zimbabwe African National Union-Ndonga (ZANU-Ndonga) 17 629 0.7% 01 Others 92 943 3.7% -

120 seats are filled through direct election; 30 seats are reserved for appointees.

By Province

Harare Province

Bulawayo Province

Mashonaland East

Mashonaland West

Mashonaland Central

Manicaland

Midlands

Masvingo

Matabeleland North

Matabeleland South

Further Reading

Parliamentary Elections in Zimbabwe, 2000 By David Pottie.

Manager of the Democracy Development Unit at the Electoral Institute of Southern Africa.

P O Box 740, Auckland Park, 2095, South Africa

Tel: +27 11 482 5495; Fax: 482 6163; e-mail dpottie@eisa.org.za

File:JAEPottie2000Elections.pdf 10 pages.

2002

President Robert Mugabe won claiming 56,2% of the vote which was the closest presidential election to date. The AU described the election as “transparent, credible, free and fair.

9-11 March 2002 Presidential Election Registered Voters 5 647 812 Total Votes (Voter Turnout) 3 130 913 (55.4%) Invalid/Blank Votes 132 155 Total Valid Votes 2 998 758

Results Candidate (Party) Number of Votes % of Votes Robert Mugabe (ZANU-PF) 1 685 212 56.2% Morgan Tsvangirai (MDC) 1 258 401 42.0% Wilson Kumbula (ZANU-Ndonga) 31 368 1.0% Shakespeare Maya (NAGG) 11 906 0.4% Paul Siwela 11 871 0.4%

Irregularities

The conduct of the election was strongly condemned by the Commonwealth, Norwegian observers, Zimbabwean opposition figures, and Western governments and media.

The 2002 Presidential election is alleged to have marked the consolidation of totalitarianism and thickening of intolerance. It is also believed to have brought in the notion of winning elections “by an means necessary” as was postulated in a Zanu-PF Central committee meeting minutes of March 2007. It was also claimed that this election laid bare the electoral chicanery that Zanu-PF had already been suspected of. As noted by Professor Jonathan Moyo, the former Minister of Information and Publicity in Mugabe’s government, the incumbent used the military, national intelligence, police forces, government ministries and departments and traditional chiefs to win the election.

2005

31 March 2005 House of Assembly Election Registered Voters 5 658 624 Total Votes (Voter Turnout) 2 696 670 (47.7%) Invalid/Blank Votes 62 025 Total Valid Votes 2 634 645

Results Party Number of Votes % of Votes Number of Seats (120) Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF) 1 569 867 59.59% 78 Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) 1 041 292 39.52% 41 Zimbabwe African National Union-Ndonga (ZANU-Ndonga) 6 608 0.25% - Zimbabwe Youth in Alliance (ZIYA) 594 0.02% - Zimbabwe People's Democratic Party (ZPDP) 61 0.00% - Independents 16,223 0.62% 01

120 seats are filled through direct election; 30 seats are reserved for appointees.





26 November 2005 Senatorial Election Registered Voters 3 239 574 Total Votes (Voter Turnout) 631 347 (19.5%) Invalid/Blank Votes 21 052 Total Valid Votes 610 295





Results Party Number of Votes % of Votes Number of Seats (50) Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF) 449 860 73.71% 43 Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) 123 628 20.26% 07 Zimbabwe African National Union-Ndonga (ZANU-Ndonga) 11,023 1.81% - Zimbabwe Youth in Alliance (ZIYA) 6 919 1.13% - Peace Action is Freedom for All (PAFA) 5 278 0.86% - African National Party (ANP) 3 585 0.59% - Zimbabwe African People’s Union-Federal Party (ZAPU-FP) 213 0.03% - Multi-Racial Open Party-Christian Democrats (MOP-CD) 100 0.02% - Independents 9 689 1.59% -

Partially boycotted by the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).

50 seats were filled through direct election; 16 seats were reserved for appointees (6 presidential appointees & 10 traditional chiefs).

2008

The three major candidates were incumbent President Robert Mugabe (Zanu PF), Morgan Tsvangirai (MDC), and Simba Makoni, an independent. Nearly a month passed before election results were announced which prompted the MDC to seek an order from the High Court to force their release. It was unsuccessful.

As no candidate received an outright majority in the first round, a second round was held on 27 June 2008 between Tsvangirai (with 48% of the first round vote) and Mugabe (43%). Tsvangirai withdrew from the second round a week before it was scheduled to take place, citing violence against his party’s supporters. The second round went ahead, despite widespread condemnation, and led to victory for Mugabe.

First Round (29 March 2008) Registered Voters 5 934 768 Total Votes (Voter Turnout) 2 537 240 (42.8%) Invalid/Blank Votes 39 975 Total Valid Votes 2 497 265

Second Round (27 June 2008) Registered Voters 5 934 768 Total Votes (Voter Turnout) 2 514 750 (42.4%) Invalid/Blank Votes 131 481 Total Valid Votes 2 383 269

Results Candidate (Party) First Round Second Round Number of Votes % of Votes Number of Votes % of Votes Morgan Tsvangirai (MDC) 1 195 562 47.87% 233 000 9.78% Robert Mugabe (ZANU-PF) 1 079 730 43.24% 2 150 269 90.22% Simba Makoni 207 470 8.31% - - Langton Towungana 14 503 0.58% - -

Irregularities

The period following the first round was marked by political violence. Zanu-PF and the MDC each blamed the other’s supporters for perpetrating the violence; Western governments and prominent Western organisations blamed Zanu-PF for the violence.

See Silent Coup in Zimbabwe 2008

Faced with a widely condemned election victory, a parliament without two-thirds majority of his Zanu PF, and a broadly recognized first round result in which Tsvangirai was leading, Mugabe found himself with no choice but to accept the regional and international community’s suggestions for a negotiated political settlement.

2013

This marked the first election held under a new constitution, which was approved in a referendum in March 2013.

Following an application to the Supreme Court by a Zimbabwean citizen, Jealousy Mawarire, demanding that a date for elections be set before the expiry of the tenure of the seventh parliament, on 29 June 2013, on 31 May, the Supreme Court ruled that the President should set a date as soon as possible, and that presidential and parliamentary elections must be held by 31 July. The elections were then set for 31 July 2013.

Under the new constitution the winner of the presidential election would serve a five-year term. The Presidential candidates were:

Results

House of Assembly Party Votes Percentage Seats Common Women Total Zanu PF 2 143 804 63.16 159 37 196 MDC–Tsvangirai 1 015 513 29.92 49 21 70 MDC–Ncube 155 669 4.59 0 2 2 Zimbabwe African People's Union 19 235 0.57 0 0 0 Mavambo/Kusile/Dawn 6 703 0.20 0 0 0 FreeZim Congress 1 405 0.04 0 0 0 ZANU–Ndonga 1 350 0.04 0 0 0 United Movement for Democracy 1 315 0.04 0 0 0 Alliance Khumbula Ekhaya 536 0.02 0 0 0 Multi-Racial Christian Democrats 886 0.03 0 0 0 Progressive and Innovative Movement of Zimbabwe 351 0.01 0 0 0 Freedom Front 200 0.00 0 0 0 Congress for True Democracy 147 0.00 0 0 0 Zimbabwe Development Party 145 0.00 0 0 0 People's Democratic Union 76 0.00 0 0 0 Zimbabwe People's Movement 70 0.00 0 0 0 Independents 46 611 1.37 2 0 2 Total 3 394 036 100.00 210 60 270

The two independent candidates elected were both Zanu PF who failed to win their Zanu PF nomination for their constituencies.





Senate Party Votes Percent Seats Zanu PF 2 145 250 64.27 37 MDC–Tsvangirai 1 021 347 30.60 21 MDC–Ncube 157 356 4.71 2 Zimbabwe African People's Union 11 826 0.35 0 Mavambo/Kusile/Dawn 1 944 0.06 0 Alliance Khumbula Ekhaya 380 0.01 0 Chiefs 18 People with disabilities 2 Total 3 338 103 100.00 80

By Province

Results for six of the 210 constituencies: Buhera South, Bulilima West, Chiredzi North, Masvingo West, Mwenezi West, and Zvimba North, were never released by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.













Insiza North Langa Andrew ZANU (PF) 9,914 68.42% Insiza North Moyo Qhubani MDC 1,489 10.28% Insiza North Mpofu Bekezela MDC-T 2,811 19.40% Insiza North Ndlovu Earnest ZAPU 275 1.90% Total Votes 14,489 Insiza South Dube Dumezweni INDEPENDENT 455 4.63% Insiza South Ncube Siyabonga MDC 2,384 24.26% Insiza South Mafu Dambisamahubo ZAPU 320 3.26% Insiza South Nkomo Malach ZANU (PF) 4,660 47.43% Insiza South Sibanda Nkululeko MDC-T 2,007 20.43% Total Votes 9,826 Mangwe Mguni Obedingwa ZANU (PF) 4,988 42.10% Mangwe Mkhosi Edward T M. MDC 1,995 16.84% Mangwe Ngwenya Jessie MDC-T 4,434 37.42% Mangwe Sibanda Mathew ZAPU 431 3.64% Total Votes 11,848 Matobo North Dube Nicholas Abson ZAPU 417 3.54% Matobo North Khanye Never ZANU (PF) 5,300 44.96% Matobo North Moyo Lovemore MDC-T 5,219 44.27% Matobo North Ndhlela Moses MDC 852 7.23% Total Votes 11,788 Matobo South Bajila Discent C. MDC 764 7.26% Matobo South Moyo Joakim ZAPU 478 4.54% Matobo South Ncube Soul ZANU (PF) 4,692 44.56% Matobo South Ndebele Gabriel MDC-T 4,596 43.65% Total Votes 10,530 Umzingwane Dhewa William M. ZANU (PF) 7,689 47.80% Umzingwane Dube Ngqabutho MDC 1,833 11.40% Umzingwane Khumalo Nomalanga M MDC-T 6,169 38.35% Umzingwane Ndlovu Mildred ZAPU 395 2.46% Total Votes 16,086

Irregularities

Tsvangirai accepted the election date, but said reforms should have preceded the election. Initial discussions about forming a coalition between the two MDC parties and others resulted in two coalitions:

MDC-T, Mavambo/Kusile/Dawn and ZANU-Ndonga,

MDC and ZAPU.

Party regalia was available and used very visibly.

MDC-T supporters wore red apparel,

Zanu PF supporters wore a variety of colours borrowed from the national flag.

In 2011, it was claimed that one third of all registered voters were dead or aged 120 (in a country with a life expectancy of 44). These accusations were repeated in 2013, with the additional claim that a considerable number of young voters had not been registered. Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN)s 7 000 monitors, listed many offences, including:

state media bias,

a campaign of intimidation in rural areas,

the rushed electoral process before key reforms to the security services were in place.

Held back until the day before the election (avoiding scrutiny), the electoral rolls revealed an estimated one million invalid names, including many deceased voters. It excluded up to one million real ones, mostly in urban areas where MDC support was strongest.

Mkhululi Nyathi of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission resigned on the day of the elections and wrote, "I do not wish to enumerate the many reasons of my resignation, but they all have to do with the manner the Zimbabwe 2013 harmonised elections were proclaimed and conducted."

ZEC later reported that approximately 305 000 voters were turned away from polls, with an additional 207 000 voters being "assisted" in casting their ballots. There were more than 100 000 centenarian ghost voters on the electoral roll. On 9 August 2013, the Movement for Democratic Change sought to have the results declared null and void, but withdrew their petition a week later. Despite this, the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe ruled that the election was "free, fair and credible".

Reports by the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) monitoring group said as many as one million people, mostly in urban areas, were unable to cast votes. The African Union had monitors in place and said the election could have been handled better, but that initial reports indicated a fair election had occurred. Western groups were not allowed to send monitors.

2018

See Presidential election 2018.

See Zimbabwe 2018 Harmonised Elections.

See Presidential Candidates 2018 election.



Irregularities

See Post Election Violence in 2018.

See Nelson Chamisa Presidential Election Result Challenge.



Cabinet 2018

These elections produced:

Government Ministries of Zimbabwe

2022

Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)

2022 March By-election Winners in Zimbabwe

