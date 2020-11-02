Difference between revisions of "A Level Results Zimsec"
This article lists all the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) Advanced Level (A' Level) examination result dates and pass rates.
June 2020
- The A level pass rate dropped to 67.06 percent from last year’s 68.6 percent.[1]
- The total number of Advanced Level candidates who sat for the June 2020 examination was 5 058 as compared to 5 923 in 2019, recording a decrease by 865 which is 14.6 percent. In 2020, candidates who wrote two or more subjects were 2 638 and 1 769 obtained Grade E or better in two or more subjects, translating to 67,06 percent pass rate compared to 68,6 percent in 2019.[2]