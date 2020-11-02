Difference between revisions of "A Level Results Zimsec"

This article lists all the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) Advanced Level (A' Level) examination result dates and pass rates.

June 2020

The A level pass rate dropped to 67.06 percent from last year’s 68.6 percent. [1]

The total number of Advanced Level candidates who sat for the June 2020 examination was 5 058 as compared to 5 923 in 2019, recording a decrease by 865 which is 14.6 percent. In 2020, candidates who wrote two or more subjects were 2 638 and 1 769 obtained Grade E or better in two or more subjects, translating to 67,06 percent pass rate compared to 68,6 percent in 2019.[2]









References