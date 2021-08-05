Pindula

Difference between revisions of "A Life of Sacrifice (Emmerson Mnangagwa Biography)"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "thumb|Emmerson Mnangagwa holding the book "A Life of Sacrifice" '''A Life of Sacrifice''' is a book written by Eddie Cro...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 13:29, 5 August 2021

Emmerson Mnangagwa holding the book "A Life of Sacrifice"

A Life of Sacrifice is a book written by Eddie Cross. A Life of Sacrifice tells the biography of Emmerson Mnangagwa. The book was launched on 5 August 2021.

Background

The book was published by Rachael Jambaya. It has 130 pages. ZBC reported that the book sold over 50 000 copies a few hours after it was launched.[1]

Synopsis

According to Jambaya, A Life of Sacrifice tells Emmerson Mnangagwa's defining moments.[1]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Over 50 000 copies sold a few hours after President Book Launch, ZBC, Published: August 5, 2021, Retrieved: August 5, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=A_Life_of_Sacrifice_(Emmerson_Mnangagwa_Biography)&oldid=109135"