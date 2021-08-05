Difference between revisions of "A Life of Sacrifice (Emmerson Mnangagwa Biography)"
==Background==
The book was published by [[Rachael Jambaya]]. It has 130 pages. [[ZBC]] reported that the book sold over 50 000 copies a few hours after it was launched.<ref name="ZBC">[https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/book-on-the-life-of-president-mnangagwa-launched/ Over 50 000 copies sold a few hours after President Book Launch], ''ZBC'', Published: August 5, 2021, Retrieved: August 5, 2021</ref>
==Synopsis==
A Life of Sacrifice is a book written by Eddie Cross. A Life of Sacrifice tells the biography of Emmerson Mnangagwa. The book was launched on 5 August 2021.
Background
The book was published by Rachael Jambaya. It has 130 pages. ZBC reported that the book sold over 50 000 copies a few hours after it was launched.[1] When it was launched a copy was going for US$15.
Synopsis
According to Jambaya, A Life of Sacrifice tells Emmerson Mnangagwa's defining moments.[1]
