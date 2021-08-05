|description= A Life of Sacrifice is a book written by Eddie Cross. A Life of Sacrifice tells the biography of Emmerson Mnangagwa. The book was launched on 5 August 2021.

Emmerson Mnangagwa holding the book "A Life of Sacrifice"

A Life of Sacrifice is a book written by Eddie Cross. A Life of Sacrifice tells the biography of Emmerson Mnangagwa. The book was launched on 5 August 2021.

Background

The book was published by Rachael Jambaya. It has 130 pages. ZBC reported that the book sold over 50 000 copies a few hours after it was launched.[1] When it was launched a copy was going for US$15.

Synopsis

According to Jambaya, A Life of Sacrifice tells Emmerson Mnangagwa's defining moments.[1]