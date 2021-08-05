The biography traces the eventful life of a cadre-turned-president whose life and fate intersects with that of the very country he now presides over.</blockquote>

Simultaneously, he is also watching over the nascent State as Security Minister, in which role he foils countless attempts at violently reversing the new order.

Independent Zimbabwe’s first State Security minister, the middle-aged Emmerson bears the onerous burden of coordinating the delicate process of integrating hitherto warring armies into one National Army loyal to the new dispensation.

Undeterred, the freedom fighter rejoins comrades to wage the armed struggle from Mozambique until the final victory in 1980 when Zimbabwe becomes free and independent.

Remarkably detailed, it traces the tumultuous life of a freedom fighter who escapes the noose by a whisker, to suffer ten-year imprisonment in isolation in settler colonial Rhodesia’s cruel D-Class cell reserved for persons deemed dangerous.

<blockquote>A LIFE OF SACRIFICE is the first-ever biography of the President of Zimbabwe, His Excellency Emmerson Hlupeko Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

[[George Charamba]] tweeted that the book chronicles Mnangagwa’s experiences during the Southern Rhodesia era where he spent 10 years in prison, to post independent Zimbabwe. Charamba wrote:

Emmerson Mnangagwa holding the book "A Life of Sacrifice"

A Life of Sacrifice is a book written by Eddie Cross. A Life of Sacrifice tells the biography of Emmerson Mnangagwa. The book was launched on 5 August 2021.

Background

The book was published by Rachael Jambaya. It has 130 pages. ZBC reported that the book sold over 50 000 copies a few hours after it was launched.[1] When it was launched a copy was going for US$15.

Synopsis

According to Jambaya, A Life of Sacrifice tells Emmerson Mnangagwa's defining moments.[1]

George Charamba tweeted that the book chronicles Mnangagwa’s experiences during the Southern Rhodesia era where he spent 10 years in prison, to post independent Zimbabwe. Charamba wrote:

A LIFE OF SACRIFICE is the first-ever biography of the President of Zimbabwe, His Excellency Emmerson Hlupeko Dambudzo Mnangagwa. Remarkably detailed, it traces the tumultuous life of a freedom fighter who escapes the noose by a whisker, to suffer ten-year imprisonment in isolation in settler colonial Rhodesia’s cruel D-Class cell reserved for persons deemed dangerous. Undeterred, the freedom fighter rejoins comrades to wage the armed struggle from Mozambique until the final victory in 1980 when Zimbabwe becomes free and independent. Independent Zimbabwe’s first State Security minister, the middle-aged Emmerson bears the onerous burden of coordinating the delicate process of integrating hitherto warring armies into one National Army loyal to the new dispensation. Simultaneously, he is also watching over the nascent State as Security Minister, in which role he foils countless attempts at violently reversing the new order. The biography traces the eventful life of a cadre-turned-president whose life and fate intersects with that of the very country he now presides over.

A Life of Sacrifice contents