Pindula

Difference between revisions of "A Mubango"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Dr A Mubango''' in '''2020''' was the CEO of Peace Security. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family. ==School / Ed...")
 
(No difference)

Latest revision as of 07:51, 19 January 2021

Dr A Mubango in 2020 was the CEO of Peace Security.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School.
He holds several academic / professional qualifications including an MBA (Banking & Finance) and a Ph.D.
He lectured on the Midlands State University MBA programme.

Service / Career

He worked in the Commercial Banking Sector for over 20 years, and left at Executive Director Level.

Events

Further Reading

Peace Security Website: [[1]]

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=A_Mubango&oldid=97411"