Difference between revisions of "A Mubango"

Dr A Mubango in 2020 was the CEO of Peace Security.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School.

He holds several academic / professional qualifications including an MBA (Banking & Finance) and a Ph.D.

He lectured on the Midlands State University MBA programme.



Service / Career

He worked in the Commercial Banking Sector for over 20 years, and left at Executive Director Level.

Events

Further Reading

Peace Security Website: [[1]]