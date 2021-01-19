Difference between revisions of "A Mubango"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Dr A Mubango''' in '''2020''' was the CEO of Peace Security. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family. ==School / Ed...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 07:51, 19 January 2021
Dr A Mubango in 2020 was the CEO of Peace Security.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School.
He holds several academic / professional qualifications including an MBA (Banking & Finance) and a Ph.D.
He lectured on the Midlands State University MBA programme.
Service / Career
He worked in the Commercial Banking Sector for over 20 years, and left at Executive Director Level.
Events
Further Reading
Peace Security Website: [[1]]