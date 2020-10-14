Difference between revisions of "A World Apart (film)"

A World Apart Movie Poster Directed by Chris Menges Produced by Sarah Radclyffe Written by Shawn Slovo Music by Hans Zimmer Cinematography Peter Biziou Edited by Nicholas Gaster Distributed by Atlantic Releasing Corporation Release date 17 June 1988 Running time 113 minutes Country Zimbabwe/UK Language English

A World Apart is a 1988 anti-apartheid drama film and directed by Chris Menges and starring Barbara Hershey, David Suchet, Jeroen Krabbé, Paul Freeman, Tim Roth, and Jodhi May. Written by Shawn Slovo, it is based on the lives of Slovo's parents, Ruth First and Joe Slovo. The film was a co-production between companies from the UK and Zimbabwe, where it was filmed. It features Hans Zimmer's first non-collaborative film score.

Plot

Set in Johannesburg in 1963, the film examines the abrupt ending of 13-year-old Molly's blithe childhood when her father, a member of the South African Communist Party, flees into exile. Ostracised by her peers, Molly draws closer to her mother who is part of the campaign against apartheid. Their relationship is challenged by hardship, political intimidation, and the mother's eventual arrest.

The film title references both the gap between the mother and her teenage girl, who fails to grasp why their family is so fixated with events beyond their comfortable white suburb, and another separating this world from that of South Africa's poverty-stricken black townships.

Essentially, the film is a tribute to Ruth First by her daughter and concludes in a moment of epiphany as Molly comes to terms with her mother's activism and understands that she too must play a part in the struggle against racial injustice.

Cast

Jodhi May – Molly Roth

Jeroen Krabbé – Gus Roth

Barbara Hershey – Diana Roth

Linda Mvusi – Elsie

Nadine Chalmers – Yvonne Abelson

Kate Fitzpatrick – June Abelson

Tim Roth – Harold

Carolyn Clayton-Cragg – Myriam Roth

Yvonne Bryceland – Bertha

Merav Gruer – Jude Roth

Paul Freeman – Kruger

Rosalie Crutchley – Mrs. Harris

Adrian Dunbar – Le Roux

David Suchet – Muller

Jude Akuwudike – Priest

Nomaziko Zondo – Thandile

Reception

A World Apart has an overall approval rating of 89% on Rotten Tomatoes from 9 critics.

The film was placed on 40 critics' top ten lists, making it one of the most acclaimed films of 1988.

Awards and Nominations

1989: Winner – BAFTA Best Screenplay Shawn Slovo

1989: Nominee – BAFTA Best Supporting Actor David Suchet

1988: Winner – 1988 Cannes Film Festival, Best Actress (tie): Jodhi May, Barbara Hershey, and Linda Mvusi

1988: Nominee – Cannes Film Festival Golden Palm

1988: Winner – Cannes Film Festival Special Grand Prize of the Jury: Chris Menges

1988: Winner – Cannes Film Festival Price of the Ecumenical Jury: Chris Menges

1988: Winner – Evening Standard British Film Award Jodhi May – Most Promising Newcomer

1989: Nominee – Independent Spirit Award Best Foreign Film

1988: Winner – New York Film Critics Circle Awards Chris Menges – Best Director

1989: Winner - Best Foreign Language Film, 25th Guldbagge Awards (Sweden)







