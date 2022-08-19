Difference between revisions of "Aaron Baloyi"
Aaron Baloyi (Ailess Baloyi) is a politician, from Chiredzi South.
In 2000, Chiredzi South returned to parliament:
- Aaron Baloyi of Zanu PF with 11 611 votes,
- Patrick Mapengo of MDC with 6 414 votes,
- Joel Kenneth Sithole of ZANU (Ndonga) with 794 votes.