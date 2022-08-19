Difference between revisions of "Aaron Baloyi"

[[Chiredzi]] South MP '''Ailess Baloyi''' claimed he had been elected the new Save Valley Conservancy chairman. <ref name="Zanu PF Save Valley ‘looters’ named"> [https://nehandaradio.com/2012/09/06/zanu-pf-save-valley-looters-named/ Zanu PF Save Valley ‘looters’ named], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: 6 September 2014, Retrieved: 31 December 2021''</ref>

* [[Elliot Takawira]] - believed to be related to the late former Zanu vice-president Leopold Takawira

According to documents with ''Newsday'', those named:

[[Walter Mzembi]] said handing out parts of conservancies to party activists was threatening the hosting of United Nations World Tourism Organisation General Assembly, for 2015, in [[Victoria Falls]].

<blockquote> Senior Zanu PF officials and securocrats who were given concessions in the famed Save Valley Conservancy, in a move that has divided the party and invited fresh threats of sanctions against the country, have been exposed. </blockquote>

Aaron Baloyi (Ailess Baloyi) is a politician, from Chiredzi South.

Personal Information

Schools / Education

Service / Career

In 1990, Chiredzi South returned to parliament: Aaron Baloyi of Zanu PF, unopposed.

In 2000, Chiredzi South returned to parliament:

See A History of Zimbabwean Elections.

Events

Zanu PF Save Valley looter

On 6 September 2014 - Zanu PF Save Valley ‘looters’ named

Senior Zanu PF officials and securocrats who were given concessions in the famed Save Valley Conservancy, in a move that has divided the party and invited fresh threats of sanctions against the country, have been exposed.

Walter Mzembi said handing out parts of conservancies to party activists was threatening the hosting of United Nations World Tourism Organisation General Assembly, for 2015, in Victoria Falls. According to documents with Newsday, those named:

Others:

among others.

Chiredzi South MP Ailess Baloyi claimed he had been elected the new Save Valley Conservancy chairman. [1]

Further Reading