Difference between revisions of "Aaron Baloyi"

Aaron Baloyi (Ailess Baloyi) is a politician, from Chiredzi South.
Personal Information
Schools / Education
Service / Career
In 1990, Chiredzi South returned to parliament: Aaron Baloyi of Zanu PF, unopposed.
In 2000, Chiredzi South returned to parliament:
- Aaron Baloyi of Zanu PF with 11 611 votes,
- Patrick Mapengo of MDC with 6 414 votes,
- Joel Kenneth Sithole of ZANU (Ndonga) with 794 votes.
See A History of Zimbabwean Elections.
Events
Zanu PF Save Valley looter
On 6 September 2014 - Zanu PF Save Valley ‘looters’ named
Senior Zanu PF officials and securocrats who were given concessions in the famed Save Valley Conservancy, in a move that has divided the party and invited fresh threats of sanctions against the country, have been exposed.
Walter Mzembi said handing out parts of conservancies to party activists was threatening the hosting of United Nations World Tourism Organisation General Assembly, for 2015, in Victoria Falls. According to documents with Newsday, those named:
- Walter Mzembi - Tourism Minister
- Francis Nhema - Environment Minister
- Lieutenant Colonel David Moyo
- Major General Gibson Mashingaidze
- Retired Colonel Claudius Makova
- Assistant Commissioner Connel Dube
- Masvingo Provincial Intelligence Officer Chibaya
- Major General Engelbert Rugeje
- Brigadier General Livingstone Chineka
- Higher Education minister Stan Mudenge
- Health deputy minister Douglas Mombeshora
- Zanu PF central committee member Enock Porusingazi, (See Zanu-PF Dirty Dozen)
- MP Ailess Baloyi
- MP Abraham Sithole
- MP Samson Mukanduri
- MP Noel Mandebvu
- MP Shuvai Mahofa
- MP Titus Maluleke
- MP Ronald Rundava
Others:
- ex-Tourism secretary Sylvester Maunganidze
- Nelson Mawema
- Farai Mukota
- Bertha Chikwama
- one Motokai
- Chief Gudo
- Chief Mundau Tshovani
- Chief Tafadzwa Ngarande
- Chief Ray Musimbwa
- Chief Grey Mushava
- Chief Josiah Pasi
- Chief Jeddy Jaboon
- Chief Gladman Chibememe
- Masvingo provincial administrator Felix Chikovo
- Tongai Muzenda - the late Vice-President Simon Muzenda’s son
- Elliot Takawira - believed to be related to the late former Zanu vice-president Leopold Takawira
- Joseph Chinotimba - war veterans’ leader
among others.
Chiredzi South MP Ailess Baloyi claimed he had been elected the new Save Valley Conservancy chairman. [1]
Further Reading
- ↑ Zanu PF Save Valley ‘looters’ named, Nehanda Radio, Published: 6 September 2014, Retrieved: 31 December 2021