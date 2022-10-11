Difference between revisions of "Aaron Baloyi"

In the '''2000''' Parliamentary Election (see [[ A History of Zimbabwean Elections ]] )

Aaron Baloyi (Ailess Baloyi) is a politician, from Chiredzi South.

In 1990, Chiredzi South returned to parliament: Aaron Baloyi of Zanu PF, unopposed.

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chiredzi South returned to parliament:

Zanu PF Save Valley looter

On 6 September 2014 - Zanu PF Save Valley ‘looters’ named

Senior Zanu PF officials and securocrats who were given concessions in the famed Save Valley Conservancy, in a move that has divided the party and invited fresh threats of sanctions against the country, have been exposed.

Walter Mzembi said handing out parts of conservancies to party activists was threatening the hosting of United Nations World Tourism Organisation General Assembly, for 2015, in Victoria Falls. According to documents with Newsday, those named:

Others:

among others.

Chiredzi South MP Ailess Baloyi claimed he had been elected the new Save Valley Conservancy chairman. [1]

