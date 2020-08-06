'Aaron Chiundura Moyo (whose real name was Chiundura Moyo before he adopted the name Aaron) who was born in 1950 in Gweru is a prolific novelist, playwright and an actor. Moyo writes exclusively in Shona on the basis that his message is relevant to those who understand his vernacular language.

Background

Moyo went to school when he was 15. He attended Shoe Shine and Connermara Primary Schools.[1] For his secondary education, he was enrolled at Mambo High School (where he was nicknamed 'two-boy' because he was one of the oldest pupils at the school) after being rejected at St Patrick, Ascot and Bumbirwu schools because of his age.[2] This influenced him to alter his date of birth to 1954 instead of 1950.[2] The headmaster at Bumbiru told him to go and get married as he was now old enough to have a family.[2] After completing high school, Moyo began to work at Clifford Farm and he later relocated to Salisbury (present day Harare) where he was employed as a garden boy.[1] Moyo is a bachelor who states that he is married to his work though he has sired two children out of wedlock with Stembeni Makawa and an undisclosed woman.[3] He holds a Bachelors Degree in English and Communications from the Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU).[3]

Career

Moyo began his career when he was still in primary school. He was inspired by his father who used to tell his children folklores and the now defunct Literature Bureau which toured schools educating pupils on the importance of writing.[4]

In 1969, whilst still at Connermara, Moyo wrote his first short story entitled Mahwekwe NaSarudzai Patsime which he sent to a programme entitled Mabhuku NeVanyori which was organised and done by the Literature Bureau and was aired on the then Rhodesia Broadcasting Corporation (RBC-African Service).[4] In 1970, Moyo's story was read on air.[4]

Moyo then sent his manuscript for his novel which he had entitled Sarai Mugarike to Mambo Press but Moyo was dismissed as an amateur novelist.[4] His manuscript was rejected. As a determined and focused young man who was willing to sacrifice anything for his work to be published in the country, Moyo sent his once rejected manuscript to the Literature Bureau. The odds were against him and the manuscript was rejected thrice but because he was adamant, Moyo was referred to the chief editor at the Literature Bureau, Hosiah Charles Singende.[4] Moyo began to work together with Singende and his Sarai Mugarike was renamed Uchandifungawo which was then published in 1975.[4] Since then Moyo has been a force to reckon with.

Joining The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC)

In 1987, Moyo joined ZBC and he subsequently produced his first local drama Chioko Muhomwe.[4] Moyo was then awarded a scholarship by ZBC to pursue his studies because of the success of Chioko Muhomwe.[1] He also presented his dramas on radio shows and some of these radios dramas include Kudzidza Hakuperi and Regai Dziveshiri Zai Harina Muto amongst others. Studio 263 which was the country's first soap was the brain child of Moyo who had initially named it MuHarare Hamurarwe.[1] Tiriparwendo which was a traditional drama was also produced and written by Moyo.

Publications

Novels

Uchandifungawo (1975) Ziva Kwawakabva (1976) Nhamo Ine Nharo (1978) Wakandicheka Nerakagomara (1982) Nguwo Dzouswa (1985) Yaive Hondo (1985) Ndabvazera (1992) Chemera Mudundundu (2002) The Other Side of The River (collection of short stories) (2012)

Plays

Chenga Ose (1982) Kuridza Ngoma Nedemo (1983) Wandibaya Panyama Nhete (1986) Pane Nyaya (2004) Kereke Inofa (2012)





Local Drama Series

Chikomuhomwe Ziva Kwawakabva Zviri Mudendere Madhunamutuna Masimba Zevezeve Chihwerure Tiriparwendo [1]

Awards

Kingstones Literary Award to Outstanding Contribution to the Arts PEN International Awards National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) for Best New Work for Pane Nyaya[5] Some of his novels were awarded during Zimbabwe's 75 Best Books held by the Zimbabwe International Book Fair