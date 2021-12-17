Difference between revisions of "Aaron Dzivakwe"
In July 2018, Aaron Dzivakwe was elected to Ward 29 Chikomba RDC, for Zanu PF with 1175 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 29 Chikomba RDC with 1175 votes, beating Swarts Chako Chinembiri of MDC Alliance with 554 votes, Geshem Shoriwa of PRC with 59 votes, and Kumbirai Rwodzi of ZIPP with 21 votes. [1]
