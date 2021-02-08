Difference between revisions of "Aaron Mabhoyi Ncube"
Revision as of 17:25, 8 February 2021
Aaron Mabhoyi Ncube is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu-PF. On 8 February he was named Home Affairs Deputy Minister.
Political Career
In October 2017, Mabhoyi Ncube was appointed Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs by Robert Mugabe replacing Abednico Ncube.[1] In 2014 he was one of the 20 ambassadors recalled from their stations. Before the recall, he had served as Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Egypt.[2]
References
- ↑ Takunda Maodza, UPDATED: Cabinet reshuffled • 10 ministers reassigned new portfolios • Eight new appointments, 3 dropped, The Herald, Published: October 9, 2017, Retrieved: February 8, 2021
- ↑ Lloyd Gumbo, Envoys to return home in batches, The Herald, Published: January 8, 2014, Retrieved: February 8, 2021