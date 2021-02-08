|description= Aaron Mabhoyi Ncube is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu-PF. On 8 February he was named Home Affairs Deputy Minister.

[[File:Aaron-Maboyi-Ncube.png|thumb|Aaron Mabhoyi Ncube]] '''Aaron Mabhoyi Ncube''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and member of [[Zanu-PF]]. On 8 February he was named Home Affairs Deputy Minister.

Political Career

In October 2017, Mabhoyi Ncube was appointed Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs by Robert Mugabe replacing Abednico Ncube.[1] In 2014 he was one of the 20 ambassadors recalled from their stations. Before the recall, he had served as Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Egypt.[2]