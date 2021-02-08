[[File:Aaron-Maboyi-Ncube.png|thumb|Aaron Mabhoyi Ncube]]'''Aaron Mabhoyi Ncube''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and member of [[Zanu-PF]] . On 8 February he was named Home Affairs Deputy Minister .

Aaron Mabhoyi Ncube

Political Career

In October 2017, Mabhoyi Ncube was appointed Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs by Robert Mugabe replacing Abednico Ncube.[1] In 2014 he was one of the 20 ambassadors recalled from their stations. Before the recall, he had served as Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Egypt.[2]