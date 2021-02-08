Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Aaron Mabhoyi Ncube"

Page Discussion
 
Line 1: Line 1:
[[File:Aaron-Maboyi-Ncube.png|thumb|Aaron Mabhoyi Ncube]]'''Aaron Mabhoyi Ncube''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and member of [[Zanu-PF]]. On 8 February he was named Home Affairs Deputy Minister.
+
[[File:Aaron-Maboyi-Ncube.png|thumb|Aaron Mabhoyi Ncube]]'''Aaron Mabhoyi Ncube''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and member of [[Zanu-PF]].
  
 
==Political Career==
 
==Political Career==

Latest revision as of 17:51, 8 February 2021

Aaron Mabhoyi Ncube

Aaron Mabhoyi Ncube is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu-PF.

Political Career

In October 2017, Mabhoyi Ncube was appointed Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs by Robert Mugabe replacing Abednico Ncube.[1] In 2014 he was one of the 20 ambassadors recalled from their stations. Before the recall, he had served as Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Egypt.[2]

References

  1. Takunda Maodza, UPDATED: Cabinet reshuffled • 10 ministers reassigned new portfolios • Eight new appointments, 3 dropped, The Herald, Published: October 9, 2017, Retrieved: February 8, 2021
  2. Lloyd Gumbo, Envoys to return home in batches, The Herald, Published: January 8, 2014, Retrieved: February 8, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Aaron_Mabhoyi_Ncube&oldid=98893"