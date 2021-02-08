Difference between revisions of "Aaron Mabhoyi Ncube"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
[[File:Aaron-Maboyi-Ncube.png|thumb|Aaron Mabhoyi Ncube]]'''Aaron Mabhoyi Ncube''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and member of [[Zanu-PF]]
|+
[[File:Aaron-Maboyi-Ncube.png|thumb|Aaron Mabhoyi Ncube]]'''Aaron Mabhoyi Ncube''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and member of [[Zanu-PF]].
==Political Career==
==Political Career==
Latest revision as of 17:51, 8 February 2021
Aaron Mabhoyi Ncube is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu-PF.
Political Career
In October 2017, Mabhoyi Ncube was appointed Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs by Robert Mugabe replacing Abednico Ncube.[1] In 2014 he was one of the 20 ambassadors recalled from their stations. Before the recall, he had served as Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Egypt.[2]
References
- ↑ Takunda Maodza, UPDATED: Cabinet reshuffled • 10 ministers reassigned new portfolios • Eight new appointments, 3 dropped, The Herald, Published: October 9, 2017, Retrieved: February 8, 2021
- ↑ Lloyd Gumbo, Envoys to return home in batches, The Herald, Published: January 8, 2014, Retrieved: February 8, 2021