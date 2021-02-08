Difference between revisions of "Aaron Mabhoyi Ncube"

−

In October 2017, Mabhoyi Ncube was appointed Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs by [[Robert Mugabe]] replacing [[Abednico Ncube]].<ref name="H">Takunda Maodza, [https://www.herald.co.zw/breaking-president-mugabe-reshuffles-cabinet/ UPDATED: Cabinet reshuffled • 10 ministers reassigned new portfolios • Eight new appointments, 3 dropped], ''The Herald'', Published: October 9, 2017, Retrieved: February 8, 2021</ref> In 2014 he was one of the 20 ambassadors recalled from their stations. Before the recall, he had served as Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Egypt.<ref name="Herald">Lloyd Gumbo, [https://www.herald.co.zw/envoys-to-return-home-in-batches/ Envoys to return home in batches], ''The Herald'', Published: January 8, 2014, Retrieved: February 8, 2021</ref>