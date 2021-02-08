Aaron Maboyi Ncube is a Zimbabwean politician and the former Minister of State for Matabeleland South province. He is a member of Zanu-PF.

Education

He holds a Masters Degree in Education and a Doctorate of Philosophy in International Affairs and Diplomacy.[1]

Career

He served as Deputy Town Clerk of Bulawayo from 1984 to 1988 and went on to serve as Principal of Bulawayo Polytechnic from 1988 to 1996. He also served as Beitbridge Town CEO from 1996 to 1999. Maboyi Ncube served as ambassador to Egypt for 14 years from the year 2000.[1] In 2014 he was one of the 20 ambassadors recalled from their stations. Before the recall, he had served as Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Egypt.[2]

In October 2017, Mabhoyi Ncube was appointed Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs by Robert Mugabe replacing Abednico Ncube.[3]

Dismissal

He was relieved of his duties as Minister in November 2017. This was after Robert Mugabe's successor, Emmerson Mnangagwa had appointed his new cabinet.

Trivia

He authored published an anthropology of poems My Freedom Is My Right.