Difference between revisions of "Aaron Masvikeni"

In July 2018, Aaron Masvkeni was elected to Ward 10 Kadoma Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1751 votes.

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 10 Kadoma Municipality with 1751 votes, beating Abnel Masukume of Zanu-PF with 1106 votes, Kudakwashe Sithole, independent with 236 votes, Tinashe Musingadzihwi of ZIPP with 34 votes and Gwinyai Musarurwa of ZIPP with 27 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

