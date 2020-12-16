Difference between revisions of "Aaron Masvikeni"

2018 – elected to Ward 10 [[Kadoma Municipality ]] with 1751 votes, beating [[Abnel Masukume]] of Zanu-PF with 1106 votes, [[Kudakwashe Sithole]], independent with 236 votes, [[Tinashe Musingadzihwi]] of ZIPP with 34 votes and [[Gwinyai Musarurwa]] of ZIPP with 27 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

2018 – elected to Ward 10 [[Kadoma]] Municipality with 1751 votes, beating [[Abnel Masukume]] of Zanu-PF with 1106 votes, [[Kudakwashe Sithole]], independent with 236 votes, [[Tinashe Musingadzihwi]] of ZIPP with 34 votes and [[Gwinyai Musarurwa]] of ZIPP with 27 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

In July 2018, Aaron Masvkeni was elected to Ward 10 Kadoma Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1751 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 10 Kadoma Municipality with 1751 votes, beating Abnel Masukume of Zanu-PF with 1106 votes, Kudakwashe Sithole, independent with 236 votes, Tinashe Musingadzihwi of ZIPP with 34 votes and Gwinyai Musarurwa of ZIPP with 27 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]