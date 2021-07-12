Aaron Nhepara, former deputy director-general of the Central Intelligence Organisation, was appointed Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage in November 2019. He replaced Munyaradzi Kajese who retired.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Formerly - Deputy Director-general of the Central Intelligence Organisation.

2019 - appointed Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage.



Events

President Emmerson Mnangagwa made new government appointments in November 2019. The appointments, announced by Misheck Sibanda, were made in terms of Section 205 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.20) Act 2013 and were with immediate effect.

Chief of Protocol: Former ambassador Chitsaka Chipaziwa, replacing Munyaradzi Kajese retired.

President’s Secretariat in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC): Raphael Faranisi (created post).

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage: former deputy director-general of the Central Intelligence Organisation Aaron Nhepera , replaced Melusi Machiya.

, replaced Melusi Machiya. Ministry of Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development: Melusi Machiya.

Rudo Chitiga was moved to the OPC while awaiting reassignment, from Former Women’s Affairs Secretary.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing: Zvinechimwe Churu, replacing George Magosvongwe (awaiting reassignment).

