In 1997, Nhepera claimed to have suffered 98 percent disability from injuries sustained in the liberation war. He subsequently made five different claims and received Z$650 901 from the War Victims Compensation Fund. He claimed to be suffering hallucinations, persistent headaches, ear and stomach aches.<ref name="SW"/>

*2019 - appointed Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of [[Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage]]. <br/>

*2019 - appointed Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of [[Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage]]. <br/>

Aaron Nhepera was appointed deputy Director-General in 2011 to replace the late [[Menard Muzariri]].<ref name="I">Bernard Mpofu, [https://www.theindependent.co.zw/2017/10/20/mugabe-reshuffle-key-security-bosses/ Mugabe to reshuffle key security bosses], ''The Independent'', Published: October 20, 2017, Retrieved: July 13, 2021</ref>

Aaron Nhepera played a key role in the Gukurahundi Massacres. By his own admission, he only resigned from the [[5th Brigade]] because of ill-health. The 5th Brigade was an elite unit of soldiers specially trained by North Korean instructors and had about 3500 ex ZANLA fighters. They rampaged through the Matabeleland and Midlands provinces killing an estimated 20 000 perceived opposition ZAPU supporters.<ref name="SW">Lance Guma, [http://www.swradioafrica.com/News_archives/files/2011/July/Thur%2028%20July/lg-leaked-cio-list-part-5.html Part 5 of the leaked CIO list], ''SW Radio Africa'', Published: July 28, 2011, Retrieved: July 12, 2021</ref>

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Aaron Nhepera

Aaron Daniel Tonde Nhepara is a former deputy director-general of the Central Intelligence Organisation who was appointed Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage in November 2019. He replaced Melusi Machiya.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Aaron Nhepera played a key role in the Gukurahundi Massacres. By his own admission, he only resigned from the 5th Brigade because of ill-health. The 5th Brigade was an elite unit of soldiers specially trained by North Korean instructors and had about 3500 ex ZANLA fighters. They rampaged through the Matabeleland and Midlands provinces killing an estimated 20 000 perceived opposition ZAPU supporters.[1]

Service / Career

Aaron Nhepera was appointed deputy Director-General in 2011 to replace the late Menard Muzariri.[2]

Positions Held

Formerly - Deputy Director-general of the Central Intelligence Organisation.



2019 - appointed Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage.







Disability Claims

In 1997, Nhepera claimed to have suffered 98 percent disability from injuries sustained in the liberation war. He subsequently made five different claims and received Z$650 901 from the War Victims Compensation Fund. He claimed to be suffering hallucinations, persistent headaches, ear and stomach aches.[1]

Events

President Emmerson Mnangagwa made new government appointments in November 2019. The appointments, announced by Misheck Sibanda, were made in terms of Section 205 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.20) Act 2013 and were with immediate effect.

Chief of Protocol: Former ambassador Chitsaka Chipaziwa, replacing Munyaradzi Kajese retired.

President’s Secretariat in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC): Raphael Faranisi (created post).

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage: former deputy director-general of the Central Intelligence Organisation Aaron Nhepera , replaced Melusi Machiya.

, replaced Melusi Machiya. Ministry of Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development: Melusi Machiya.

Rudo Chitiga was moved to the OPC while awaiting reassignment, from Former Women’s Affairs Secretary.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing: Zvinechimwe Churu, replacing George Magosvongwe (awaiting reassignment).

[3]