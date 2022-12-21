During the [[November 2017 Military Coup]] ''' Nhepera ''' was part of the negotiating team that provided some link between the military and the former president [[Robert Mugabe]] alongside [[Fidelis Mukonori]] and [[George Charamba]]. <ref name="H">Auxilia Katongomara, [https://www.herald.co.zw/operation-restore-legacy-a-miracle/ ‘Operation Restore Legacy a miracle’], ''The Herald'', Published: April 13, 2018, Retrieved: July 15, 2021</ref>

Aaron Nhepera

Aaron Daniel Tonde Nhepara is a former deputy director-general of the Central Intelligence Organisation who was appointed Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage in November 2019. He replaced Melusi Machiya.

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

Aaron Nhepera was appointed deputy Director-General in 2011 to replace the late Menard Muzariri.[1]

In December 2022, Aaron Nhepera was moved as Permanent Secretary from the Ministry of Home Affairs and appointed the new secretary for Defence.

Ministry of Information permanent secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana said President Emmerson Mnangagwa had appointed Mr. Aaron Nhepera as the new Secretary for Defence. He has been moved from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage. He is a former Deputy Director General in the President’s Office.

At the same time, Gerald Gwinji was moved from Permanent Secretary for Health and Childcare, to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

A statement was issued by the Acting Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Martin Rushwaya, on the appointment of the permanent secretaries. Appointed:

Mr Aaron Tonde Nhepera – Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, and

– Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, and Dr Gerald Gwinji – Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage.

Aaron Nhepera will replace Ambassador Mark Grey Marongwe as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Defence and War Veterans’ Affairs when the latter retires on 31 December 2022. Prior to being Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage since 2019, Mr Nhepera had served as Deputy Director General in the President’s Department.

Dr Gerald Gwinji joined the Zimbabwe National Army in 1987 as Medical Officer; and he rose through the ranks to become Senior Medical Officer; Director of Medical Services and Chief Adviser to the Commander Defence Forces; and Director General Health Services in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces. Dr Gwinji then served as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Welfare until he was transferred to the Office of the President and Cabinet as Head of the Secretariat on Harmonisation and Standardisation of Public Sector Remuneration. [2]

Positions Held

Formerly - Deputy Director-general of the Central Intelligence Organisation.



2019 - appointed Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage.



Events

Aaron Nhepera played a key role in the Gukurahundi Massacres. By his own admission, he only resigned from the 5th Brigade because of ill-health. The 5th Brigade was an elite unit of soldiers specially trained by North Korean instructors and had about 3500 ex ZANLA fighters. They rampaged through the Matabeleland and Midlands provinces killing an estimated 20 000 perceived opposition ZAPU supporters. [3]

Disability Claims

In 1997, Nhepera claimed to have suffered 98 percent disability from injuries sustained in the liberation war. He subsequently made five different claims and received Z$650 901 from the War Victims Compensation Fund. He claimed to be suffering hallucinations, persistent headaches, ear and stomach aches.[3]

2019 Appontments

President Emmerson Mnangagwa made new government appointments in November 2019. The appointments, announced by Misheck Sibanda, were made in terms of Section 205 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.20) Act 2013 and were with immediate effect.

Chief of Protocol: Former ambassador Chitsaka Chipaziwa, replacing Munyaradzi Kajese retired.

President’s Secretariat in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC): Raphael Faranisi (created post).

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage: former deputy director-general of the Central Intelligence Organisation Aaron Nhepera , replaced Melusi Machiya.

, replaced Melusi Machiya. Ministry of Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development: Melusi Machiya.

Rudo Chitiga was moved to the OPC while awaiting reassignment, from Former Women’s Affairs Secretary.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing: Zvinechimwe Churu, replacing George Magosvongwe (awaiting reassignment).

[5]