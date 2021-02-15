Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Abbigal Mumpande"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Abbigal Mumpande nee Muleya''' is a Zimbabwean who works at the Central Intelligence Organisation, a department in the President’s Office. She made headlines afte...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 14:42, 15 February 2021

Abbigal Mumpande nee Muleya is a Zimbabwean who works at the Central Intelligence Organisation, a department in the President’s Office. She made headlines after a publication reported that she was having an affair with Kembo Mohadi.

Background

Husband

Abbigal is married to Jacob Mumpande.[1]

References

  1. Mohadi left bleeding after confrontation over married lover: sources, ZimLive, Published: February 15, 2021, Retrieved: February 15, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Abbigal_Mumpande&oldid=99455"