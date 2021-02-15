Difference between revisions of "Abbigal Mumpande"
Abbigal Mumpande nee Muleya is a Zimbabwean who works at the Central Intelligence Organisation, a department in the President’s Office. She made headlines after a publication reported that she was having an affair with Kembo Mohadi.
Background
Husband
Abbigal is married to Jacob Mumpande.[1]
References
- ↑ Mohadi left bleeding after confrontation over married lover: sources, ZimLive, Published: February 15, 2021, Retrieved: February 15, 2021