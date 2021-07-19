Difference between revisions of "Abdulman Eric Harid"

He was buried at Pioneer Cemetery, in Harare, next to his parents and his brother [[Abraham Harid]].

He was buried at Pioneer Cemetery, in Harare, next to his parents and his brother [[Abraham Harid]].

Harid died at West End Hospital in Harare on 20 July 2020 aged 82. The family said he had been unwell for some time and that when he was hospitalised, it was discovered that he had cancer.<ref name="H" > [ https://www.herald.co.zw/first-black-auditor-general-dies/ First black auditor general dies], ''The Herald'', Published: July 20, 2020, Retrieved: July 19, 2021 </ref>

Harid died at West End Hospital in Harare on 20 July 2020 aged 82. The family said he had been unwell for some time and that when he was hospitalised, it was discovered that he had cancer.<ref>https://www.herald.co.zw/first-black-auditor-general-dies/</ref>

Abdulman Eric Harid was Zimbabwe’s first black Comptroller and Auditor-General.

Background

He had four sons and three daughters. His brother Abraham Harid, was one of Zimbabwe’s first black surgeons.

Career

In 1987, Harid was appointed the first black Comptroller and Auditor-General.

He remained in office until 2004, when Zimbabwe's first female black Comptroller and Auditor-General, Mildred Chiri, was appointed.

He was then appointed the first chairperson of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) in 2005.

He was succeeded at the Commission by a team led Job Whabira.

Harid was then appointed Chairman of the Board of Air Zimbabwe in 2014 by Obert Mpofu, then Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development.

After Air Zimbabwe, he concentrated on farming in Bindura.





Death

Harid died at West End Hospital in Harare on 20 July 2020 aged 82. The family said he had been unwell for some time and that when he was hospitalised, it was discovered that he had cancer.[1]

He was buried at Pioneer Cemetery, in Harare, next to his parents and his brother Abraham Harid.

References