Difference between revisions of "Abedinico Ncube"

'''Abedinico Ncube''' is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for [[Gwanda]] South Constituency, he is a member of the [[ZANU-PF]] party.

Abedinico Ncube is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for Gwanda South Constituency, he is a member of the ZANU-PF party.





Abedinico contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 5,890 votes.