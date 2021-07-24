Difference between revisions of "Abedinico Ncube"
'''Abedinico Ncube''' is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for [[Gwanda]] Constituency, he is a member of the [[ZANU-PF]] party.
==Background==
Abedinico contested in the 2018harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 5,890 votes.
==References==
<references/>
[[Category:Politicians]]
