Difference between revisions of "Abedinico Ncube"

'''Abedinico Ncube''' is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for [[Gwanda South]] Constituency, he is a member of the [[ZANU-PF]] party.
'''Abedinico Ncube''' is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for [[Gwanda]] South Constituency, he is a member of the [[ZANU-PF]] party.
  
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
Abedinico contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 5,890 votes.
==References==
 
==References==
 
<references/>
 
<references/>
[[Category:Politicians]]

Abedinico Ncube
Political partyZANU-PF

Abedinico Ncube is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for Gwanda South Constituency, he is a member of the ZANU-PF party.


Background

Abedinico contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 5,890 votes.

References

