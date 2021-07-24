Difference between revisions of "Abedinico Ncube"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 81:
|Line 81:
}}
}}
|−
'''Abedinico Ncube'''
|+
'''Abedinico Ncube'''Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for [[Gwanda]] South Constituency , [[]] the .
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
[[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
|+
Latest revision as of 14:52, 24 July 2021
|Abedinico Ncube
|Political party
|ZANU-PF
Abedinico Ncube, Zimbabwean politician and ZANU-PF Member of Parliament for Gwanda South Constituency is sometimes spelt this way. However, Abednico Ncube is the more common spelling.