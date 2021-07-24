Difference between revisions of "Abedinico Ncube"

Pindula

'''Abedinico Ncube''' is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for [[Gwanda]] South Constituency, he is a member of the [[ZANU-PF]] party.
'''Abedinico Ncube''', Zimbabwean politician and [[ZANU-PF]] Member of Parliament for [[Gwanda]] South Constituency is sometimes spelt this way. However, [[Abednico Ncube]] is the more common spelling.
 
 
 
 
Abedinico contested in the '''2018''' harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 5,890 votes.
 
 
 
Abedinico Ncube
Political partyZANU-PF

Abedinico Ncube, Zimbabwean politician and ZANU-PF Member of Parliament for Gwanda South Constituency is sometimes spelt this way. However, Abednico Ncube is the more common spelling.

