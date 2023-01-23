Pindula

'''Abedinico Ncube''', Zimbabwean politician and [[Zanu PF]] Member of Parliament for [[Gwanda]] South. The name is sometimes spelt this way. However, [[Abednico Ncube]] is a more common spelling.
==Personal Details==
No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.
==School / Education==
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
==Service / Career==
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Gwanda]] South''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* '''Abedinico Ncube''' of Zanu PF with 5 701 votes or 57.39 percent,
* [[Ekem Moyo]] of MDC-T with 2 866 votes or 28.85 percent,
* [[Leagajang G Makwati]] of MDC with 1 020 votes or 10.27 percent,
* [[Rabson Ncube]] of ZAPU with 346 votes or 3.48 percent,.
'''Total''' '''9 933 votes'''
==Events==
==Further Reading==
==References==
<references/>
Abedinico Ncube
Political partyZANU-PF

Abedinico Ncube, Zimbabwean politician and Zanu PF Member of Parliament for Gwanda South. The name is sometimes spelt this way. However, Abednico Ncube is a more common spelling.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gwanda South returned to Parliament:

  • Abedinico Ncube of Zanu PF with 5 701 votes or 57.39 percent,
  • Ekem Moyo of MDC-T with 2 866 votes or 28.85 percent,
  • Leagajang G Makwati of MDC with 1 020 votes or 10.27 percent,
  • Rabson Ncube of ZAPU with 346 votes or 3.48 percent,.

Total 9 933 votes

Events

Further Reading

References

