* [[Rabson Ncube]] of ZAPU with 346 votes or 3.48 percent,.

* [[Leagajang G Makwati]] of MDC with 1 020 votes or 10.27 percent,

* [[Ekem Moyo]] of MDC-T with 2 866 votes or 28.85 percent,

* '''Abedinico Ncube''' of Zanu PF with 5 701 votes or 57.39 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Gwanda]] South''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

'''Abedinico Ncube''', Zimbabwean politician and [[ Zanu PF]] Member of Parliament for [[Gwanda]] South . The name is sometimes spelt this way. However, [[Abednico Ncube]] is a more common spelling.

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

Events

Further Reading