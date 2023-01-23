Difference between revisions of "Abedinico Ncube"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 81:
|Line 81:
}}
}}
|−
'''Abedinico Ncube''', Zimbabwean politician and [[
|+
'''Abedinico Ncube''', Zimbabwean politician and [[PF]] Member of Parliament for [[Gwanda]] Southis sometimes spelt this way. However, [[Abednico Ncube]] is more common spelling.
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:People]]
[[Category:People]]
|+
|+
Latest revision as of 11:12, 23 January 2023
|Abedinico Ncube
|Political party
|ZANU-PF
Abedinico Ncube, Zimbabwean politician and Zanu PF Member of Parliament for Gwanda South. The name is sometimes spelt this way. However, Abednico Ncube is a more common spelling.
Personal Details
No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gwanda South returned to Parliament:
- Abedinico Ncube of Zanu PF with 5 701 votes or 57.39 percent,
- Ekem Moyo of MDC-T with 2 866 votes or 28.85 percent,
- Leagajang G Makwati of MDC with 1 020 votes or 10.27 percent,
- Rabson Ncube of ZAPU with 346 votes or 3.48 percent,.
Total 9 933 votes