Abednico Bhebhe is a Zimbabwean politician and a former member of the MDC-T political party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Nkayi South Constituency. Bhebhe was dismissed from the MDC-T party in March 2018 after alleged unconstitutional behaviour and putting the party in disrepute.

On 21 April 2018, Bhebhe was elected National Chairperson of the MDC-T faction led by Thokozani Khupe at an extraordinary Congress in Gweru. [1].

Background

Born: 4 March 1966 in Zimbabwe.

Service / Career

Bhebhe was the MDC-T Organising Secretary until March 2018.

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Nkayi returned to Parliament:

Abednico Bhebhe of MDC with 15 701 votes,

of MDC with 15 701 votes, Obidiah Moyo of Zanu-PF with 5 746 votes,

Maploti Donga of ZAPU with 2 047 votes,

Nelson Moyo of LPZ with 404 votes,

Clerk Mpofu of LP with 313 votes.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Nkayi South returned to Parliament:

Abednico Bhebhe of MDC-T with 7 210 votes or 55.45 percent,

of MDC-T with 7 210 votes or 55.45 percent, Stars Mathe of Zanu PF with 4 104 votes or 31.56 percent,

Mhlupheki Arthur Moyo of MDC with 1 416 votes or 10.89 percent,

Samuel Mpofu of CTD with 147 votes or 1.13 percent,

Jabulani Ndlovu of ZAPU with 126 votes or 0.97 percent.

Total 13 003 votes

Events

Dismissal from the MDC-T

In March 2018 the MDC-T National Council dismissed Bhebhe over alleged unconstitutional behaviour. Part of the statement read:

c. On organizing secretary Hon. Abednigo Bhebhe, the national council by the more than the mandatory two thirds of the vote resolved to remove him from the party on allegations of his unconstitutional behavior and for continuously putting the party into disrepute. d. The national council further resolved that those leaders that have ceased to be members of the party but who are in Parliament, in particular VP Khupe and Organizing Secretary Abednigo Bhebhe, be recalled with immediate effect. f. The party further resolved to communicate these latest developments in the party to all stakeholders including, but not limited to, the government of Zimbabwe, the parliament of Zimbabwe, civic society, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, the diplomatic community and all party organs and structures. Hon. Morgen Komichi Deputy National Chairperson MDC-T Fires Khupe, Gutu And Bhebhe





References