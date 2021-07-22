Difference between revisions of "Abednico Ncube"
Latest revision as of 14:30, 22 July 2021
|Abednico Ncube
Image Via: Chronicle
|Born
|Abednico Ncube
April 13, 1954
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Employer
|Government of Zimbabwe
|Political party
|Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front
Abednico Ncube is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of the ZANU-PF. He is the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in Matebeleland South Province. He contested in the July 2018 elections and was elected Member of Parliament for Gwanda South.
Background
Abednico Ncube was born on 13 March 1954.
Career
Ncube was appointed the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in Matebeleland South Province after the 2013 harmonised elections. In September 2015 he was appointed as Minister. After the October 2017 cabinet reshuffle, he lost his job and was succeeded by Maboyi Ncube. He was elected Member of Parliament for Gwanda South in the July 2018 elections.
Controversy
Threatening Journalists
In January 2014 there were reports that Ncube had allegedly threatened to beat up a Southern Eye journalist by the name Albert Ncube for writing nonsense about him. The minister is reported to have further threatened another Southern Eye journalist, Ndunduzo Tshuma when he sought comment on Ncube's alleged threats on Albert.[1] His actions were condemned by media associations such as the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA).
Fraudulent Land Allocation
There were reports in March 2015 that Ncube allegedly allocated Maleme Ranch to a central intelligence officer, Rodrick Mashingaidze without the approval of the lands committee and without consulting the local traditional leaders about the land. When Mashingaidze occupied the land, he began forcing villagers and the white owners out. The villagers resisted eviction resulting in Mashingaidze reporting the matter to the High Court on the basis of the allocation letter signed by Ncube.[2]
Covid-19
On 21 July 2021, ZimLive carried a story that Abednico Ncube and several top civil servants in the Matabeleland South Province had gone into isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.
Ncube was conspicuous by his absence at the burial of the late Rabelani Choeni, Zanu-PF’s provincial chairman who succumbed to Covid-19 related complications at his Beitbridge home.
According to the publication, Ncube did not respond to messages sent to his phone and was not responding to ZimLive's phone calls.[3]
References
- ↑ Ntungamili Nkomo, Minister Ncube Condemned for Threatening Journalist, Voice Of America, Published: January 17, 2014, Retrieved: September 11, 2015
- ↑ Matabele Resistance – Villagers want MPs and Provincial Affairs Minister fired, Bulawayo24, Published: March 9, 2015, Retrieved: September 11, 2015
- ↑ ZWELIBANZI NYONI, Matabeleland South minister Abednico Ncube battles Covid-19, ZimLive, Published: July 21, 2021, Retrieved: July 22, 2021