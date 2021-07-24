Ncube was conspicuous by his absence at the burial of the late [[Rabelani Choeni]], Zanu-PF’s provincial chairman who succumbed to Covid-19 related complications at his [[Beitbridge]] home.

Ncube was conspicuous by his absence at the burial of the late [[Rabelani Choeni]], Zanu-PF’s provincial chairman who succumbed to Covid-19 related complications at his [[Beitbridge]] home.

On 21 July 2021, [[ZimLive]] carried a story that Abednico Ncube and several top civil servants in the Matabeleland South Province had gone into isolation after testing positive for [[Covid-19]].

On ''' 21 July 2021 ''' , [[ZimLive]] carried a story that ''' Abednico Ncube ''' and several top civil servants in the [[ Matabeleland South Province ]] had gone into isolation after testing positive for [[Covid-19]].

There were reports in March 2015 that Ncube allegedly allocated [[Maleme Ranch]] to a [[Central Intelligence Organisation|central intelligence officer]], Rodrick Mashingaidze without the approval of the lands committee and without consulting the local traditional leaders about the land. When Mashingaidze occupied the land, he began forcing villagers and the white owners out. The villagers resisted eviction resulting in Mashingaidze reporting the matter to the [[High Court]] on the basis of the allocation letter signed by Ncube.<ref name="Bulawayo24">[http://www.zimbabwesituation.com/news/matabele-resistance-villagers-want-mps-provincial-affairs-minister-fired/ Matabele Resistance – Villagers want MPs and Provincial Affairs Minister fired], ''Bulawayo24'', Published: March 9, 2015, Retrieved: September 11, 2015</ref>

There were reports in ''' March 2015 ''' that Ncube allegedly allocated [[Maleme Ranch]] to a [[Central Intelligence Organisation|central intelligence officer]], [[ Rodrick Mashingaidze ]] without the approval of the lands committee and without consulting the local traditional leaders about the land. When Mashingaidze occupied the land, he began forcing villagers and the white owners out. The villagers resisted eviction resulting in Mashingaidze reporting the matter to the [[High Court]] on the basis of the allocation letter signed by Ncube.<ref name="Bulawayo24">[http://www.zimbabwesituation.com/news/matabele-resistance-villagers-want-mps-provincial-affairs-minister-fired/ Matabele Resistance – Villagers want MPs and Provincial Affairs Minister fired], ''Bulawayo24'', Published: March 9, 2015, Retrieved: September 11, 2015</ref>

In January 2014 there were reports that Ncube had allegedly threatened to beat up a [[Southern Eye]] journalist by the name [[Albert Ncube]] for writing nonsense about him. The minister is reported to have further threatened another Southern Eye journalist, Ndunduzo Tshuma when he sought comment on Ncube's alleged threats on Albert.<ref name="VOA">Ntungamili Nkomo, [http://www.voazimbabwe.com/content/zimbabwe-misa-abednico-ncube-threats-media-southern-eye/1832272.html Minister Ncube Condemned for Threatening Journalist], ''Voice Of America'', Published: January 17, 2014, Retrieved: September 11, 2015</ref> His actions were condemned by media associations such as the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA).

In ''' January 2014 ''' there were reports that Ncube had allegedly threatened to beat up a [[Southern Eye]] journalist by the name [[Albert Ncube]] for writing nonsense about him. The minister is reported to have further threatened another Southern Eye journalist, Ndunduzo Tshuma when he sought comment on Ncube's alleged threats on Albert.<ref name="VOA">Ntungamili Nkomo, [http://www.voazimbabwe.com/content/zimbabwe-misa-abednico-ncube-threats-media-southern-eye/1832272.html Minister Ncube Condemned for Threatening Journalist], ''Voice Of America'', Published: January 17, 2014, Retrieved: September 11, 2015</ref> His actions were condemned by media associations such as the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA).

After the October 2017 cabinet reshuffle, he lost his job and was succeeded by [[Aaron Maboyi Ncube]]. He was elected Member of Parliament for [[Gwanda South]] in the July 2018 elections.

After the '''October 2017 ''' cabinet reshuffle, he lost his job and was succeeded by [[Aaron Maboyi Ncube]]. He was elected Member of Parliament for [[Gwanda South]] in the ''' July 2018 ''' elections.

Ncube was appointed the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in [[Matebeleland South]] Province after the 2013 harmonised elections. In September 2015 he was reassigned from being Provincial Affairs Minister for Matabeleland South and appointed Minister of Rural Development, Preservation and Promotion of Culture and Heritage by [[Robert Mugabe]].<ref name="HZ">Farirai Machivenyika, [https://www.herald.co.zw/ncube-sworn-in/ Ncube sworn in], '' The Herald ' ', Published: September 15, 2017, Retrieved: July 24, 2021</ref>

Ncube was appointed the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in [[Matabeleland South Province]] after the '''2013''' harmonised elections. In '''September 2015''' he was reassigned from being Provincial Affairs Minister for Matabeleland South and appointed Minister of [[Rural Development, Preservation and Promotion of Culture and Heritage]] by [[Robert Mugabe]].<ref name="HZ">Farirai Machivenyika, [https://www.herald.co.zw/ncube-sworn-in/ Ncube sworn in], ''The Herald'', Published: September 15, 2017, Retrieved: July 24, 2021</ref>

Ncube and his wife had seven children and by 2011 the couple had five grandchildren.<ref name="Hera"/>

Ncube and his wife had seven children and by ''' 2011 ''' the couple had five grandchildren.<ref name="Hera"/>

Ncube's wife died in 2011. Mrs Ncube succumbed to a kidney failure at [[Mpilo Central Hospital]] aged 56. She was declared a liberation war heroine. <ref name="Hera">[https://www.herald.co.zw/president-consoles-ncube-family/ President consoles Ncube family], ''The Herald'', Published: August 6, 2011, Retrieved: July 24, 2021</ref>

Ncube's wife died in ''' 2011 ''' . Mrs Ncube succumbed to a kidney failure at [[Mpilo Central Hospital]] aged 56. She was declared a liberation war heroine. <ref name="Hera">[https://www.herald.co.zw/president-consoles-ncube-family/ President consoles Ncube family], ''The Herald'', Published: August 6, 2011, Retrieved: July 24, 2021</ref>

'''Abednico Ncube ''' is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of the [[Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front|ZANU-PF]]. He is the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in [[ Matabeleland South Province ]]. He contested in the July 2018 elections and was elected Member of Parliament for [[Gwanda South]].

'''Abednico Ncube ''' is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of the [[Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front|ZANU-PF]]. He is the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in [[ Matebeleland South]] Province . He contested in the July 2018 elections and was elected Member of Parliament for [[Gwanda South]].

Abednico Ncube is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of the ZANU-PF. He is the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in Matabeleland South Province. He contested in the July 2018 elections and was elected Member of Parliament for Gwanda South.

Background

Abednico Ncube was born on 13 March 1954.

Wife

Ncube's wife died in 2011. Mrs Ncube succumbed to a kidney failure at Mpilo Central Hospital aged 56. She was declared a liberation war heroine. [1]

Children

Ncube and his wife had seven children and by 2011 the couple had five grandchildren.[1]

Career

Ncube was appointed the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in Matabeleland South Province after the 2013 harmonised elections. In September 2015 he was reassigned from being Provincial Affairs Minister for Matabeleland South and appointed Minister of Rural Development, Preservation and Promotion of Culture and Heritage by Robert Mugabe.[2]

After the October 2017 cabinet reshuffle, he lost his job and was succeeded by Aaron Maboyi Ncube. He was elected Member of Parliament for Gwanda South in the July 2018 elections.

Abednico Ncube once served as Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister.[1]

Controversy

Threatening Journalists

In January 2014 there were reports that Ncube had allegedly threatened to beat up a Southern Eye journalist by the name Albert Ncube for writing nonsense about him. The minister is reported to have further threatened another Southern Eye journalist, Ndunduzo Tshuma when he sought comment on Ncube's alleged threats on Albert.[3] His actions were condemned by media associations such as the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA).

Fraudulent Land Allocation

There were reports in March 2015 that Ncube allegedly allocated Maleme Ranch to a central intelligence officer, Rodrick Mashingaidze without the approval of the lands committee and without consulting the local traditional leaders about the land. When Mashingaidze occupied the land, he began forcing villagers and the white owners out. The villagers resisted eviction resulting in Mashingaidze reporting the matter to the High Court on the basis of the allocation letter signed by Ncube.[4]

Covid-19

On 21 July 2021, ZimLive carried a story that Abednico Ncube and several top civil servants in the Matabeleland South Province had gone into isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

Ncube was conspicuous by his absence at the burial of the late Rabelani Choeni, Zanu-PF’s provincial chairman who succumbed to Covid-19 related complications at his Beitbridge home.

According to the publication, Ncube did not respond to messages sent to his phone and was not responding to ZimLive's phone calls.[5]







