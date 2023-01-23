|+Similar Profiles You Might Want to See

After the '''October 2017''' cabinet reshuffle, he lost his job and was succeeded by [[Aaron Maboyi Ncube]]. He was elected Member of Parliament for [[Gwanda]] South in the '''July 2018''' elections.

After the '''October 2017''' cabinet reshuffle, he lost his job and was succeeded by [[Aaron Maboyi Ncube]]. He was elected Member of Parliament for [[Gwanda]] South in the '''July 2018''' elections.

'''Ncube''' was appointed the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in [[Matabeleland South Province]] after the '''2013''' harmonised elections. In '''September 2015''' he was reassigned from being Provincial Affairs Minister for [[Matabeleland South]] and appointed Minister of [[Rural Development, Preservation and Promotion of Culture and Heritage]] by [[Robert Mugabe]]. <ref name="HZ">Farirai Machivenyika, [https://www.herald.co.zw/ncube-sworn-in/ Ncube sworn in], ''The Herald'', Published: September 15, 2017, Retrieved: July 24, 2021</ref>

'''Ncube''' was appointed the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in [[Matabeleland South Province]] after the '''2013''' harmonised elections. In '''September 2015''' he was reassigned from being Provincial Affairs Minister for [[Matabeleland South]] and appointed Minister of [[Rural Development, Preservation and Promotion of Culture and Heritage]] by [[Robert Mugabe]]. <ref name="HZ">Farirai Machivenyika, [https://www.herald.co.zw/ncube-sworn-in/ Ncube sworn in], ''The Herald'', Published: September 15, 2017, Retrieved: July 24, 2021</ref>

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Gwanda]] South''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Abednico Ncube is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of the ZANU-PF. He is the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in Matabeleland South Province. He contested in the July 2018 elections and was elected Member of Parliament for Gwanda South.

Personal Details

Born: 13 March 1954.

Married: Ncube's wife died in 2011. Mrs Ncube succumbed to a kidney failure at Mpilo Central Hospital aged 56. She was declared a liberation war heroine. [1]

Children: Ncube and his wife had seven children and by 2011 the couple had five grandchildren. [1]



Service / Career

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gwanda South returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gwanda South returned to Parliament:

Abedinico Ncube of Zanu PF with 5 701 votes or 57.39 percent,

Ekem Moyo of MDC-T with 2 866 votes or 28.85 percent,

Leagajang G Makwati of MDC with 1 020 votes or 10.27 percent,

Rabson Ncube of ZAPU with 346 votes or 3.48 percent,.

Total 9 933 votes

Ncube was appointed the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in Matabeleland South Province after the 2013 harmonised elections. In September 2015 he was reassigned from being Provincial Affairs Minister for Matabeleland South and appointed Minister of Rural Development, Preservation and Promotion of Culture and Heritage by Robert Mugabe. [2]

After the October 2017 cabinet reshuffle, he lost his job and was succeeded by Aaron Maboyi Ncube. He was elected Member of Parliament for Gwanda South in the July 2018 elections.

Abednico Ncube once served as Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister.[1]

Events

Threatening Journalists

In January 2014 there were reports that Ncube had allegedly threatened to beat up a Southern Eye journalist by the name Albert Ncube for writing nonsense about him. The minister is reported to have further threatened another Southern Eye journalist, Ndunduzo Tshuma when he sought comment on Ncube's alleged threats on Albert.[3] His actions were condemned by media associations such as the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA).

Fraudulent Land Allocation

There were reports in March 2015 that Ncube allegedly allocated Maleme Ranch to a central intelligence officer, Rodrick Mashingaidze without the approval of the lands committee and without consulting the local traditional leaders about the land. When Mashingaidze occupied the land, he began forcing villagers and the white owners out. The villagers resisted eviction resulting in Mashingaidze reporting the matter to the High Court on the basis of the allocation letter signed by Ncube.[4]

Covid-19

On 21 July 2021, ZimLive carried a story that Abednico Ncube and several top civil servants in the Matabeleland South Province had gone into isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

Ncube was conspicuous by his absence at the burial of the late Rabelani Choeni, Zanu-PF’s provincial chairman who succumbed to Covid-19 related complications at his Beitbridge home.

According to the publication, Ncube did not respond to messages sent to his phone and was not responding to ZimLive's phone calls.[5]

On 25 July 2012, Pindula reported - I Am Not Dead, But Recovering From COVID-19 – Abednico Ncube https://news.pindula.co.zw/2021/07/25/i-am-not-dead-but-recovering-from-covid-19-abednico-ncube/? [1] utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+co%2FhyCZ+%28Pindula+News+2020%29

Further Reading