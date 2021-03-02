Abel Kademaunga Sande was a Zimbabwean cleric and Ambassadors for Christ Ministries International founder. He died on 27 February 2021.

Background

Sande was born on 1 May 1931 in Hurungwe. Sande’s parents were Sande and Tombosi Kademaunga. Sande Kademaunga was a pioneer of Jehovah’s Witness in Zimbabwe then known as Rhodesia. Sande was active in ministry in 1950 aged 19. For 5 years he was involved in ministerial work before getting married. He married Elizabeth, in 1955 and the two had seven children: two boys and five girls.[1]

Education

Sande attended his first theological school in 1966. At this time he was a full-time pastor at Marondera Assemblies of God. He attended the Canadian Assemblies of God Theological School in Mutare, Zimbabwe. In 1978 he went to Nigeria to undergo further studies in Theology. He attended All Nations for Christ Bible Institute under Reverend Benson Idahosa in Benin City, Nigeria.[1]





Career

Sande became a member of the Apostolic Mission Church after somebody witnessed to him and convinced him to make that move. In 1949 soon after moving to Apostolic Mission Church, he was elected as a youth leader in Chinhoyi where he was now working.

While working as a supervisor at Pockets Bakery, Sande was called to Ministry in 1963. He became a part-time Pastor leading a church in Marondera for Assemblies of God. In 1964 he became a full-time pastor at Marondera Assemblies of God. He then joined the Assemblies of God where he became a full-time pastor in 1964.

In 1967 Sande and Ezekiel Guti started a new Church called Assemblies of God Africa (A.O.G.A). Guti was chairman and Sande was Vice Chairman of A.O.G.A. Sande worked as an Overseer, Pastor, District Chairman and Evangelist, majoring in evangelism. A.O.G.A. changed its name to Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa (Z.A.O.G.A). After 20 years working for Z.A.O.G.A., also known as Forward in Faith, Sande started Ambassadors for Christ International on 11 October 1987. Its name was established from 2 Corinthians 5:20. [1]





Death

Sande died from diabetes at his Waterfalls home on 27 February 2021. He was buried at Warren Hills Cemetery on 2 March 2021.[2]