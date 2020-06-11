Difference between revisions of "Abel Matsika"

In July 2018, Abel Matsika was elected to Ward 7 Karoi Town Council, for Zanu-PF, with 467 votes.

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

2018 – elected to Ward 7 Karoi Town Council with 467 votes, beating Fidelis Karambamuchero of MDC-Alliance with 362 votes, Josia Takawira, independent with 65 votes, James Miriki of MDC-T with 45 votes and Austin Mateyo Zimba, indepndent with 39 votes. [1]

