Difference between revisions of "Abel Matsika"

2018 – elected to Ward 7 [[Karoi Town Council ]] with 467 votes, beating [[Fidelis Karambamuchero]] of MDC-Alliance with 362 votes, [[Josia Takawira]], independent with 65 votes, [[James Miriki]] of MDC-T with 45 votes and [[Austin Mateyo Zimba]], indepndent with 39 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Events

Further Reading

