Abel Mauchi also known as Shefu Mudhesve is a Zimbabwean poet and member of the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP).

Background

Mauchi is married and has two children.[1]

Assault

In 2018, Mauchi was assaulted by a Zanu-PF activist after he had refused to reveal his voter registration slip for the recording of its serial number. The Zanu-PF activist was sentenced to six months in prison.

Gutu magistrate Edwin Marecha, however, suspended two months of the jail sentence against Matora Musiiwa for three years. The other four months were suspended on condition that Masiiwa performs 105 hours of community service at Mutendeure Primary School.

Abel Mauchi also sought a peace order against Musiiwa and another Zanu PF activist, Pedzisai Manzunzu, to bar them from disturbing his peace and from threatening to harm his family. He also slapped Musiiwa with a $10 000 lawsuit.[2]





Health

Mauchi appealed to well-wishers to assist him in paying his medical bill after he fell ill from a condition that was causing him to vomit blood since November 15, 2021.

Abel Mauchi said he started vomiting blood during the night of November 15 before going to Nemamwa clinic the following day where he was given some medication but his condition continued to deteriorate forcing him to visit doctors at Morgenster Mission Hospital.[1]

Death Hoax

In November 2021 a few days after he had sought assistance in paying his medical bills, there were reports that Mauchi had died. On 24 November 2021, Abel Mauchi recorded a video dismissing the reports that he had died.