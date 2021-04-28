Difference between revisions of "Abel Mavura"
==Events==
==Events==
Author, ''Taku's Awakening'', (Harare,Publisher: Baniar International, 2018)<br/>
Author, ''Taku’s Awakening'', (Harare,Publisher: Baniar International, 2018)<br/>
Author, ''The Art of Realising Your Dream''. (Harare, Publisher: Baniar International, 2017).
Author, ''The Art of Realising Your Dream''. (Harare, Publisher: Baniar International, 2017).
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
[https://www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/2017/08/28/mavura-to-launch-motivational-book]
[https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/11/mavura-fulfills-dream-launches-debut-book/ ]
[https://www.herald.co.zw/mavura-eyes-regional-market/ ]
[http://social-media-for-development.org/empowering-women-in-ghana-and-zimbabwe-through-social-media/ ]
[https://www.modernghana.com/news/655017/1/ict-for-girls-and-women-empowerment.html ]
Latest revision as of 03:56, 28 April 2021
Abel Mavura is a social justice activist who has written two books, Taku’s Awakening, and The Art of Realising Your Dream. He founded an NGO in Mutoko and Harare.
Personal Details
Birth - 23 March 1986, Mutoko
School / Education
- Primary and Secondary Makosa High School Mutoko 2000-2006
- Diploma in English British College of Professional Management Southampton England.
- Bachelor of Science in Sociology Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) 2012-2015
- Diploma in Journalism and Communication Christian College of Southern Africa (CCOSA)
- Master in International Affairs Advanced Global Studies Sciences Po University, France Paris * School of International Affairs. 2018-2019.
- Current Studies LLM Human Rights & International Law Europa Universitat Viadrina (Frankfurt-Germany)
Service / Career
Founder of Marvel Acts Youth Organisation in Zimbabwe (MAYO), 2003. NGO, Harare and Mutoko.
294 B Mutoko Medium Density Stands,
Tel: + 263 772 602 081
Community Development Programmes with a focus on youth and women. 6 employees,
Events
- Author, Taku’s Awakening, (Harare,Publisher: Baniar International, 2018)
- Author, The Art of Realising Your Dream. (Harare, Publisher: Baniar International, 2017).
Further Reading
- Empowering women in Ghana and Zimbabwe through social media
- To end child marriage invest in a skilled girlforce mayo Zimbabwe/