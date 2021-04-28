Difference between revisions of "Abel Mavura"

* [https://www. newsday .co .zw / 2011 / 01 / 2011 - 01 - 21 - mayo - changing - the - rivers - flow / Mayo changing the rivers flow ]

* Author, ''The Art of Realising Your Dream''. (Harare, Publisher: Baniar International, 2017).

Abel Mavura is a social justice activist who has written two books, Taku’s Awakening, and The Art of Realising Your Dream. He founded an NGO in Mutoko and Harare.

Personal Details

Birth - 23 March 1986, Mutoko

School / Education

Primary and Secondary Makosa High School Mutoko 2000-2006

Diploma in English British College of Professional Management Southampton England.

Bachelor of Science in Sociology Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) 2012-2015

Diploma in Journalism and Communication Christian College of Southern Africa (CCOSA)

Master in International Affairs Advanced Global Studies Sciences Po University, France Paris * School of International Affairs. 2018-2019.

Current Studies LLM Human Rights & International Law Europa Universitat Viadrina (Frankfurt-Germany)

Service / Career

Founder of Marvel Acts Youth Organisation in Zimbabwe (MAYO), 2003. NGO, Harare and Mutoko.

294 B Mutoko Medium Density Stands,

Tel: + 263 772 602 081

Community Development Programmes with a focus on youth and women. 6 employees,

Events

Author, Taku’s Awakening , (Harare,Publisher: Baniar International, 2018)



