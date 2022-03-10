Difference between revisions of "Abel Mavura"
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
Abel Mavura is a social justice activist who has written two books, Taku’s Awakening, and The Art of Realising Your Dream. He founded an NGO in Mutoko and Harare.
Personal Details
Birth - 23 March 1986, Mutoko
School / Education
- Primary and Secondary Makosa High School Mutoko 2000-2006
- Diploma in English British College of Professional Management Southampton England.
- Bachelor of Science in Sociology Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) 2012-2015
- Diploma in Journalism and Communication Christian College of Southern Africa (CCOSA)
- Master in International Affairs Advanced Global Studies Sciences Po University, France Paris * School of International Affairs. 2018-2019.
- Current Studies LLM Human Rights & International Law Europa Universitat Viadrina (Frankfurt-Germany)
Service / Career
Founder of Marvel Acts Youth Organisation in Zimbabwe (MAYO), 2003. NGO, Harare and Mutoko.
294 B Mutoko Medium Density Stands,
Tel: + 263 772 602 081
Community Development Programmes with a focus on youth and women. 6 employees,
Books
- Taku’s Awakening, (Harare,Publisher: Baniar International, 2018)
- The Art of Realising Your Dream. (Harare, Publisher: Baniar International, 2017).
- Never A Last Episode (2022)
Further Reading
