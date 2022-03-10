Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Abel Mavura"

Page Discussion
 
Line 18: Line 18:
 
Community Development Programmes with a focus on youth and women. 6 employees,
 
Community Development Programmes with a focus on youth and women. 6 employees,
  
==Events==
+
==Books==
* Author, ''Taku’s Awakening'', (Harare,Publisher: Baniar International, 2018)<br/>
+
*''Taku’s Awakening'', (Harare,Publisher: Baniar International, 2018)<br/>
* Author, ''The Art of Realising Your Dream''. (Harare, Publisher: Baniar International, 2017).
+
*''The Art of Realising Your Dream''. (Harare, Publisher: Baniar International, 2017).
 +
*''Never A Last Episode'' (2022)
  
 
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==

Latest revision as of 14:54, 10 March 2022

Abel Mavura is a social justice activist who has written two books, Taku’s Awakening, and The Art of Realising Your Dream. He founded an NGO in Mutoko and Harare.

Personal Details

Birth - 23 March 1986, Mutoko

School / Education

  • Primary and Secondary Makosa High School Mutoko 2000-2006
  • Diploma in English British College of Professional Management Southampton England.
  • Bachelor of Science in Sociology Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) 2012-2015
  • Diploma in Journalism and Communication Christian College of Southern Africa (CCOSA)
  • Master in International Affairs Advanced Global Studies Sciences Po University, France Paris * School of International Affairs. 2018-2019.
  • Current Studies LLM Human Rights & International Law Europa Universitat Viadrina (Frankfurt-Germany)

Service / Career

Founder of Marvel Acts Youth Organisation in Zimbabwe (MAYO), 2003. NGO, Harare and Mutoko.
294 B Mutoko Medium Density Stands,
Tel: + 263 772 602 081
Community Development Programmes with a focus on youth and women. 6 employees,

Books

  • Taku’s Awakening, (Harare,Publisher: Baniar International, 2018)
  • The Art of Realising Your Dream. (Harare, Publisher: Baniar International, 2017).
  • Never A Last Episode (2022)

Further Reading

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Abel_Mavura&oldid=115763"