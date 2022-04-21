Pindula

{{#seo:
Revision as of 13:00, 21 April 2022

Dr Abel Mubango in 2020 was the CEO of Peace Security.

Personal Details

Mubango grew up in Gutu in 1959. He is the fourth born in a family of six. As of November 2011, Abel Mubango is married to Annie and they have three children together.[1]

School / Education

Abel Mubango did his primary education in Gutu before proceeding to Highfield Secondary School between 1974 and 1977. He wrote his A-levels via correspondence at a local college. Mubango holds several qualifications, including a Diploma in Banking from the Institute of Bankers (SA), a Diploma in Administration and Commerce from the Institute of Administration and Commerce (SA) and Masters in Business Administration from Manchester University (UK). He also has a PhD.[1] He lectured on the Midlands State University MBA programme.

Service / Career

He started working for Barclays Bank as a clerk, later rising through the ranks to become an executive director of the company. After Barclays, Abel Mubango joined CFX Bank also as an executive director.[1]

Controversies

A Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) internal audit report revealed that CFX Bank preferentially awarded contracts for the supply of security services to Peace Security, a company owned Abel Mubango who was then CFZ Bank’s human resources director.

Mubango also reportedly bought his Pajero from the bank for a low cost of $1 million in early 2004. At the time he was at CFX Bank, the top brass were purchasing foreign currency using the bank’s funds and not repaying the money.[2]

Books

  • How to Start and Successfully Run Your Business (2016)[3]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 Providing security makes him happy, The Herald, Published: November 2, 2011, Retrieved: April 21, 2022
  2. Godfrey Marawanyika, CFX top brass in forex scandal, The Independent, Published: September 2, 2005, Retrieved: April 21, 2022
  3. Lovemore Ranga Mataire, Inspiring manual for business start-ups, The Sunday Mail, Published: March 26, 2017, Retrieved: April 21, 2022


