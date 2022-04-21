Difference between revisions of "Abel Mubango"
'''Dr Abel Mubango'''
'''Dr Abel Mubango''' '''2020''' was the CEO of Peace Security.
==Personal Details==
==Personal Details==
keywords= Abel Mubango, Abel Mubango Biography, Abel Mubango Peace Security, Peace Security Owner, Peace Security Founder
image_alt= Abel Mubango Biography
Latest revision as of 13:13, 21 April 2022
|Dr
Abel Mubango
|Born
|1959
Gutu
|Occupation
|Spouse(s)
|Annie
|Children
|3
Dr Abel Mubango is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and author. He is the founder of Peace Security. In 2020 he was the CEO of Peace Security.
Personal Details
Mubango grew up in Gutu in 1959. He is the fourth born in a family of six. As of November 2011, Abel Mubango is married to Annie and they have three children together.[1]
School / Education
Abel Mubango did his primary education in Gutu before proceeding to Highfield Secondary School between 1974 and 1977. He wrote his A-levels via correspondence at a local college.
Mubango holds several qualifications, including a Diploma in Banking from the Institute of Bankers (SA), a Diploma in Administration and Commerce from the Institute of Administration and Commerce (SA) and Masters in Business Administration from Manchester University (UK). He also has a PhD.[1]
He lectured on the Midlands State University MBA programme.
Service / Career
He started working for Barclays Bank as a clerk, later rising through the ranks to become an executive director of the company. After Barclays, Abel Mubango joined CFX Bank also as an executive director.[1]
Controversies
A Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) internal audit report revealed that CFX Bank preferentially awarded contracts for the supply of security services to Peace Security, a company owned Abel Mubango who was then CFZ Bank’s human resources director.
Mubango also reportedly bought his Pajero from the bank for a low cost of $1 million in early 2004. At the time he was at CFX Bank, the top brass were purchasing foreign currency using the bank’s funds and not repaying the money.[2]
Books
- How to Start and Successfully Run Your Business (2016)[3]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Providing security makes him happy, The Herald, Published: November 2, 2011, Retrieved: April 21, 2022
- ↑ Godfrey Marawanyika, CFX top brass in forex scandal, The Independent, Published: September 2, 2005, Retrieved: April 21, 2022
- ↑ Lovemore Ranga Mataire, Inspiring manual for business start-ups, The Sunday Mail, Published: March 26, 2017, Retrieved: April 21, 2022