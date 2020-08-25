|description= Abel Muteji is a retired Zimbabwe international player who made his name with Chapungu United Football Club and the 1995 All-Africa Games Zimbabwe U23 team.

Shemar, who resides in Kuwadzana in [[Harare]] reported the case to the police on 15 September who instituted investigations. Muteji was found in possession of the missing diesel pump, leading to his arrest. The recovered pump has been valued at $3 750 and the value of all the missing goods is Z$77 570 Bond.<ref name="lowveldpost">Walter Mafeking, [http://lowveldpost.co.zw/2019/11/21/breaking-former-warriors-player-nabbed-for-theft/], ''Lowveld Post, Published: 21 November, 2019, Accessed: 25 August, 2020''</ref>

The complainant later found out that a diesel pump, 500 litres tank, 60 wheel nuts, tilt pump, exhaust silencer, 2 leaf spring, 2 half shafts, 2 U bolts, 10 wheel studs, steering pump, front shock absorber, starter motor, wheel drum, 2 fuel pipes, 1 grill, 3 trailer load axles, 6 leaf springs, 6 hanger pins, 12 hanger bushes, 6 double booster chambers, twin splitter valve and 24 tier bolts were missing from both the truck and trailer.

Former [[Warriors]] player Abel appeared in court in November 2019 for allegedly stealing motor vehicle parts. The former Zimbabwe under-23, Chapungu United and Mkwasine ace striker was arrested for theft. In November 2019, he was in court and the State led by David Tafangenyasha submitted that on a date unknown to the State, the complainant Persuade Shemar left his truck parked outside Muteji’s premises.

In 1995, Abel and Cain (Muteji brothers) were voted soccer stars of the year with [[Dynamos Football Club]]’s [[Memory Mucherahowa]] winning the Player of The Year.

Abel Muteji was one of The Dream Team Under 23 players who rose to fame for agonisingly coming close to winning the 1995 All-Africa Games gold medal. Abel is one of the most celebrated footballers of yesteryear.

Background

Abel came from Midlands and Chiredzi. He was born and raised in those parts of the country. Muteji studied at Mkwsine High School in the Lowveld where he started his football career. Muteji however decided to hang his boots some years ago taking mechanics as his profession in Chiredzi’s Tshovani Suburb.

Career

Abel during the prime of his career played for Chapungu Football Club and the national team. Him and his twin brother Cain Muteji were part of the classy Zimbabwe Under-23 team that came close to winning the 1995 All-Africa Games gold medal. During their time they also lost in the final qualifier of the Atlanta 1996 Olympics to a Nigerian Under-23 side. [1]

In 1995, Abel and Cain (Muteji brothers) were voted soccer stars of the year with Dynamos Football Club’s Memory Mucherahowa winning the Player of The Year.

Court Appearance

Former Warriors player Abel appeared in court in November 2019 for allegedly stealing motor vehicle parts. The former Zimbabwe under-23, Chapungu United and Mkwasine ace striker was arrested for theft. In November 2019, he was in court and the State led by David Tafangenyasha submitted that on a date unknown to the State, the complainant Persuade Shemar left his truck parked outside Muteji’s premises.

The complainant later found out that a diesel pump, 500 litres tank, 60 wheel nuts, tilt pump, exhaust silencer, 2 leaf spring, 2 half shafts, 2 U bolts, 10 wheel studs, steering pump, front shock absorber, starter motor, wheel drum, 2 fuel pipes, 1 grill, 3 trailer load axles, 6 leaf springs, 6 hanger pins, 12 hanger bushes, 6 double booster chambers, twin splitter valve and 24 tier bolts were missing from both the truck and trailer.

Shemar, who resides in Kuwadzana in Harare reported the case to the police on 15 September who instituted investigations. Muteji was found in possession of the missing diesel pump, leading to his arrest. The recovered pump has been valued at $3 750 and the value of all the missing goods is Z$77 570 Bond.[2]





References